On This Page
- SNMP
- snmp-server auto-refresh
- snmp-server cache enable
- snmp-server community
- snmp-server contact
- snmp-server enable
- snmp-server engineID reset
- snmp-server enable mult-communities
- snmp-server enable notify
- snmp-server enable set-permission
- snmp-server host disable
- snmp-server host informs
- snmp-server host traps
- snmp-server listen
- snmp-server notify
- snmp-server port
- snmp-server user
- show snmp
- show snmp auto-refresh
- show snmp engineID
- show snmp set-permission
- show snmp user
- show interfaces ib internal notification
- JSON API
Network Management Interface Commands
snmp-server auto-refresh
snmp-server auto-refresh {enable | interval <time>}
no snmp-server auto-refresh enable
Configures SNMPD refresh settings.
The no form of the command disables SNMPD refresh mechanism.
Syntax Description
enable
Enables SNMPD refresh mechanism.
interval
Sets SNMPD refresh interval.
time
Range: 20-500 seconds
Default
Enabled
Interval—60 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.3000
3.4.1100: Added “time” parameter and updated notes
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server auto-refresh interval 120
Related Commands
show snmp
Notes
snmp-server cache enable
snmp-server cache enable
no snmp-server cache enable
Enables SNMP cache if auto-refresh is disabled.
The no form of the command disables SNMP cache if auto-refresh is disabled.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.0000
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server cache enable
Related Commands
show snmp auto-refresh
snmp-server auto-refresh enable
Notes
snmp-server community
snmp-server community <community> [ro | rw]
no snmp-server community <community>
Sets a community name for either read-only or read-write SNMP requests.
The no form of the command sets the community string to default.
Syntax Description
community
Community name
ro
Sets the read-only community string
rw
Sets the read-write community string
Default
Read-only community: “public”
Read-write community: “”
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server community private rw
Related Commands
show snmp
Notes
snmp-server contact
snmp-server contact <contact-name>
no snmp-server contact
Sets a value for the sysContact variable in MIB-II.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
contact-name
Contact name
Default
“”
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server contact my-name
Related Commands
show snmp
Notes
snmp-server enable
snmp-server enable
no snmp-server enable
Enables SNMP-related functionality (SNMP engine, and traps).
The no form of the command disables the SNMP server.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
SNMP is enabled by default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server enable
Related Commands
show snmp
Notes
snmp-server engineID reset
snmp-server engineID reset
Resets the SNMPv3 engine ID to be node unique.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Default engineID is unchanged
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.6102
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server engienID reset
Related Commands
show snmp engineID
Notes
Changing system profile or performing “reset factory...” causes the engine ID to change to the new node-unique one.
snmp-server enable mult-communities
snmp-server enable mult-communities
no snmp-server enable mult-communities
Enables multiple communities to be configured.
The no form of the command disables multiple communities to be configured.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
SNMP server multi-communities are disabled by default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server enable mult-communities
Related Commands
show snmp
Notes
snmp-server enable notify
snmp-server enable notify
no snmp-server enable notify
Enables sending of SNMP traps and informs from this system.
The no form of the command disables sending of SNMP traps and informs from this system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
SNMP notifies are enabled by default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server enable notify
Related Commands
show snmp
Notes
SNMP traps are only sent if there are trap sinks configured with the “snmp-server host...” command, and if these trap sinks are themselves enabled.
snmp-server enable set-permission
snmp-server enable set-permission <MIB-name>
no snmp-server enable set-permission <MIB-name>
Allows SNMP SET requests for items in a specified MIB.
The no form of the command disallows SNMP SET requests for items in a specified MIB.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
SNMP MIBs are all given permission for SET requests by default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server enable set-permission MELLANOX-SW-UPDATE
Related Commands
show snmp set-permission
Notes
snmp-server host disable
snmp-server host <ip-address> disable
no snmp-server host <ip-address> [disable]
Temporarily disables sending of all notifications to this host.
The no form of the commands resumes sending of all notifications to this host.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IPv4 or IPv6 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server host 10.10.10.10 disable
Related Commands
show snmp
snmp-server enable
Notes
snmp-server host informs
snmp-server host <ip-address> informs [<community> | port <port> | version 2c | version 3 {engineID <engineID> | user <name> {auth <hash-type> <auth-
password> [priv <privacy-type> [<priv-password>]] | encrypted auth ... | prompt auth ...}}]
no snmp-server host <ip-address> informs port
Send SNMP v2c informs to this host with the default trap community.
The no form of the commands removes a host from which SNMP traps should be sent.
Syntax Description
IP address
IPv4 or IPv6 address.
community
Specifies trap community string.
port
Overrides default UDP port for this trap sink.
version
Specifies the SNMP version of traps to send to this host.
engineID
Specifies engine ID of this inform sink.
user
Specifies username for this inform sink.
auth
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in plaintext on the command line (passwords are always stored encrypted).
hash-type
auth-password
Plaintext password to use for authentication.
If “priv” is not specified the default privacy algorithm is used with the same privacy password as that specified for authentication.
priv
Specifies SNMPv3 privacy settings for this user.
privacy-type
priv-password
Plaintext password to use for privacy. If not specified, then auth-password is used.
encrypted
Configure SNMPv3 security parameters specifying passwords in encrypted form.
prompt
Configure SNMPv3 security parameters specifying passwords securely in follow-up prompts rather than on the command line.
Default
community—public
UDP port—162
version—3
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.1050
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server host 1.1.1.1 informs version 3 engineID 0x800041da04643265363932653432303135 user test auth md5 password priv aes-128 password
Related Commands
show snmp
snmp-server enable
snmp-server host informs version 3
Notes
snmp-server host traps
snmp-server host <ip-address> traps [<community> | port <port> | version {1 | 2c} | version 3 {user <name> {auth <hash-type> <auth-password> [priv <privacy-type> [<priv-password>]] | encrypted auth ... | prompt auth ...}}]
no snmp-server host <ip-address> traps port
Send SNMP v2c traps to this host with the default trap community.
The no form of the commands removes a host from which SNMP traps should be sent.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IPv4 or IPv6 address.
community
Specifies trap community string.
port
Overrides default UDP port for this trap sink.
version
Specifies the SNMP version of traps to send to this host.
user
Specifies username for this inform sink.
auth
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in plaintext on the command line (passwords are always stored encrypted).
hash-type
auth-password
Plaintext password to use for authentication.
If “priv” is not specified the default privacy algorithm is used with the same privacy password as that specified for authentication.
priv
Specifies SNMPv3 privacy settings for this user.
privacy-type
priv-password
Plaintext password to use for privacy. If not specified, then auth-password is used.
encrypted
Configure SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in encrypted form.
prompt
Configure SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords securely in follow-up prompts, rather than on the command line.
Default
community—public
UDP port—162
version—3
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server host 1.1.1.1 informs version 3 user test auth md5 password priv aes-128 password
Related Commands
show snmp
snmp-server enable
snmp-server host informs version 3
Notes
snmp-server listen
snmp-server listen {enable | interface <ifName>}
no snmp-server listen {enable | interface <ifName>}
Configures SNMP server interface access restrictions.
The no form of the command disables the listen interface restricted list for SNMP server.
Syntax Description
enable
Enables SNMP interface restrictions on access to this system
ifName
Adds an interface to the “listen” list for SNMP server. For example: “mgmt0”, “mgmt1”
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # snmp listen enable
Related Commands
show snmp
Notes
If enabled, and if at least one of the interfaces listed is eligible to be a listen interface, then SNMP requests will only be accepted on those interfaces. Otherwise, SNMP requests are accepted on any interface.
snmp-server notify
snmp-server notify {community <community> | event <event name> | port <port> | send-test}
no snmp-server notify {community | event <event name> | port}
Configures SNMP notifications (traps and informs).
The no form of the commands negate the SNMP notifications.
Syntax Description
community
Sets the default community for traps sent to hosts which do not have a custom community string set
event
Specifies which events will be sent as traps
port
Sets the default port to which traps are sent
send-test
Sends a test trap
Default
All informs and traps are enabled
community—public
UDP port—162
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.2.1050: Changed traps to notify
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server community public
Related Commands
show snmp
show snmp events
Notes
snmp-server port
snmp-server port <port>
no snmp-server port
Sets the UDP listening port for the SNMP agent.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
port
UDP port
Default
161
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server port 1000
Related Commands
show snmp
Notes
snmp-server user
snmp-server user {admin | <username>} v3 {[encrypted] auth <hash-type> <password> [priv <privacy-type> [<password>]] | capability <cap> | enable <sets> | prompt auth <hash-type> [priv <privacy-type>] | require-privacy}
no snmp-server user {admin | <username> } v3 {[encrypted] auth <hash-type> <password> [priv <privacy-type> [<password>]] | capability <cap> | enable <sets> | prompt auth <hash-type> [priv <privacy-type>]}
Specifies an existing username, or a new one to be added.
The no form of the command disables access via SNMP v3 for the specified user.
Syntax Description
v3
Configures SNMPv3 users.
auth
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in plaintext on the command line (note: passwords are always stored encrypted).
Available hash-type options are: <md5|sha|sha224|sha256|sha384|sha512>.
capability
Sets capability level for SET requests.
enable
Enables SNMPv3 access for this user.
encrypted
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in encrypted form.
prompt
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords securely in follow-up prompts, rather than on the command line.
require-privacy
Requires privacy (encryption) for requests from this user.
priv
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying which protocol to use for traffic encryption. Available priv-type options: <des|3des|aes-128|aes-192|aes-256>.
Default
No SNMP v3 users defined
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.7.0000
3.8.1000: Syntax updated
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server user admin v3 enable
Related Commands
show snmp user
Notes
show snmp
show snmp [events | host]
Displays SNMP-server configuration and status.
Syntax Description
events
SNMP events
host
List of notification sinks
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
|
3.1.0000
3.6.8008—Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show snmp
Read-only communities:
Related Commands
show snmp
Notes
show snmp auto-refresh
show snmp auto-refresh
Displays SNMPD refresh mechanism status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.6.6000: Updated example
3.7.0000: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show snmp auto-refresh
Related Commands
snmp-server auto-refresh
Notes
show snmp engineID
show snmp engineID
Displays SNMPv3 engine ID key.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6102
Example
switch (config) # show snmp engineID
Related Commands
snmp-server engineID
Notes
show snmp set-permission
show snmp set-permission
Displays SNMP SET permission settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show snmp set-permission
Related Commands
snmp-server enable set-permission
Notes
show snmp user
show snmp user
Displays SNMP user information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.6.8008: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show snmp user
Related Commands
show snmp
Notes
show interfaces ib internal notification
show interfaces ib internal notification
Displays information about internal links notification.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4318
3.4.3000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal notification
Related Commands
interfaces ib internal notification
Notes
json-gw enable
json-gw enable
no json-gw enable
Enables the JSON API.
The no form of the command disables the JSON API.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
JSON API is enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # json-gw enable
Related Commands
show json-gw
Notes
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout <timeout-value>
no json-gw synchronous-request-timeout
Defines a timeout value for synchronous JSON requests (in seconds).
The no form of the command returns the timeout value to its default.
Syntax Description
timeout-value
Define a timeout value for synchronous JSON requests
Range: 0-4294967295
Default
JSON API is enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # json-gw synchronous-request-timeout 100
Related Commands
show json-gw
Notes
show json-gw
show json-gw
Displays the JSON API setting.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
3.6.4000: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show json-gw
Related Commands
json-gw enable
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout <time out value>
Notes