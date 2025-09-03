NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.2016
APPENDIX—Show Commands Not Supported By JSON API

Configuration Management

show configuration text files *

show files debug-dump *

show files stats *

Logging

show log

show log continuous

show log continuous matching *

show log continuous not matching *

show log debug

show log debug continuous

show log debug continuous matching *

show log debug continuous not matching *

show log debug files

show log debug files *

show log debug files * matching *

show log debug files * not matching *

show log debug matching *

show log debug not matching *

show log files

show log files *

show log files * matching *

show log files * not matching *

show log matching *

show log not matching *

Scheduled Jobs

show jobs

show jobs *

Subnet Manager (SM)

show ib sm log

show ib sm log continuous

show ib sm log continuous matching *

show ib sm log continuous not matching *

show ib sm log matching *

show ib sm log not matching *

User Management and Security

show users history

show users history username *

User Interfaces

show cli

show cli max-sessions

show cli num-sessions

show terminal
