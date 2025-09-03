NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.2016
Document Revision History

Rev 3.11.2016, January 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Rev 3.11.2006, December 2023

Updated:

Rev 3.11.2002, November 2023

Removed Signal Degradation Monitoring support

Added:

Updated:

Rev 7.4-3.11.10xx, July/September 2023

Updated:

Rev 7.3-3.10.60xx, April 2023

Added:

Updated:

Rev 7.2-3.10.50xx, January 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Rev 7.2-3.10.41xx, November 2022

Rev 7.1-3.10.40xx, October 2022

Added:

Removed:

  • The command "ip l3" command

  • Puppet Agent section

Rev 7.1-3.10.31xx, August 2022

Updated:

Rev 7.0-3.10.30xx, July 2022

Added:

Rev 7.0-3.10.22xx, May 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Rev 7.0-3.10.21xx, April 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Rev 6.9-3.10.20xx,March 2022

Added:

Updated:

Rev 6.9-3.10.12xx, January 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

