InfiniBand Interface

Note This feature is available only for Quantum and Quantum-2 based switch systems (including modular systems).

Note To split a port in an externally managed 1U switch system, please refer to section “Using mlxconfig to Split a Port in a Remotely Managed Switch” in the MFT documentation. In-band management is blocked by default on MLNX-OS switches, but can be enabled via the CLI command "system manage inband-ib". Once enabled, interaction between the different sources of commands is possible. That is, you may split a port via MAD and display the results on CLI, or split a port via CLI and query the result via MAD. Logically, it is similar to having two CLI users.

The break-out cable is a unique NVIDIA capability, where a single physical quad-lane QSFP port is divided into 2 dual-lane ports. It maximizes the flexibility of the end user to use the NVIDIA switch with a combination of dual-lane and quad-lane interfaces according to the specific requirements of its network. All system ports may be split into 2-lane ports and, on modular systems, only external ports may be split. Splitting a port changes the notation of that port from x/y to x/y/z with “x/y” indicating the previous notation of the port prior to the split and “z” indicating the number of the resulting single-lane port (1,2). Each sub-physical port is then handled as an individual port. For example, splitting port 5 into 2 lanes gives the following new ports: 1/5/1 & 1/5/2 and on modular systems, splitting port 5 of device 1 on leaf 1 will give the following ports: 1/1/5/1 and 1/1/5/2.

For Quantum-2 based systems, there will be an additional hierarchy—the cage level, which, for Quantum-2 systems, contains 2 physical ports.

As such, a representation of an interface for Quantum-2 systems will be <Asic/Cage/Port> (e.g., “interface ib 1/3/1 and interface ib 1/3/2” represents 2 ports 1 & 2 that are located within cage 3 of the system).

For split interfaces on Quantum-2 systems, the representation will be <Asic/Cage/Port/split > (e.g., “interface ib 1/3/1/1 and interface ib 1/3/1/2” represents split ports 1 & 2 that are split of port 1 located within cage 3 of the system).

For example, QM9700 system has 32 cages, but 64 ports are represented from “interface ib 1/1/1-1/32/2”.

Note Splitting the interface deletes all configuration on that interface.

Note In order to use this feature, the system’s profile must be configured to “ib split-ready” as described in section “Changing System Profile to Allow for Split-Ready Configuration” using the command “system profile”. On modular systems, both managements should be configured with split-ready profile.

If system does not have split-ready configuration, change its profile to allow for it:

Change the system’s profile to “ib split-ready”. Run: Copy Copied! switch (config) # system profile ib split-ready Warning - confirming will cause system reboot and all configuration will be deleted Type 'yes' to confirm profile change: yes Note On modular systems, system’s profile need to be changed to “ib split-ready” for both managements simultaneously. Verify system profile configuration. Run: Copy Copied! switch (config) # show system profile Profile: ib Number of SWIDs: 1 Adaptive Routing: yes Adaptive Routing Groups: 1792 Split Ready: yes IB Routing: no

To split an interface:

Shut down the interface. Examples: Copy Copied! switch (config)# interface ib 1 / 4 shutdown or switch (config) # interface ib 1 / 4 switch (config interface ib 1 / 4 ) # shutdown Split the ports as desired. Run: Copy Copied! switch (config interface ib 1 / 4 ) # module-type qsfp-split- 2 New ports can be shown by the interfaces IB status command: Copy Copied! switch (config) # show interfaces ib status Interface Description IB Subnet Speed Current line rate Logical port state Physical port state --------- ----------- --------- ------- ----------------- ------------------ ------------------- IB1/ 1 / 1 infiniband- default edr 25.0 Gbps Active LinkUp IB1/ 1 / 2 infiniband- default - - Down Polling IB1/ 2 infiniband- default edr 100.0 Gbps Active LinkUp IB1/ 3 infiniband- default - - Down Polling IB1/ 4 / 1 infiniband- default - - Down Polling IB1/ 4 / 2 infiniband- default - - Down Polling IB1/ 5 infiniband- default - - Down Polling IB1/ 6 infiniband- default - - Down Polling IB1/ 7 infiniband- default - - Down Polling IB1/ 8 infiniband- default - - Down Polling

Note The above examples were executed on 1U systems, but are available also for modular systems.

To unsplit a split port:

Shut down all of the split ports. Run: Copy Copied! switch (config) # interface ib 1 / 4 / 1 switch (config interface ib 1 / 4 / 1 ) # shutdown switch (config interface ib 1 / 4 / 1 ) # exit switch (config) # interface ib 1 / 4 / 2 switch (config interface ib 1 / 4 / 2 ) # shutdown switch (config interface ib 1 / 4 / 2 ) # exit From the first member of the split (1/4/1), change the module-type back to QSFP. Run: Copy Copied! switch (config interface ib 1 / 4 / 1 ) # module-type qsfp

Note For both split and unsplit operations, a “force” option may be utilized to allow the operation without previously shutting down the ports.