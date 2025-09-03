To print logging events to the terminal, set the modules or events you wish to print to the terminal. For example, run: o–

Copy Copied! switch (config) # logging monitor events notice switch (config) # logging monitor sx-sdk warning

These commands print system events in severity “notice”, and “sx-sdk” module notifications in severity “warning” to the screen. For example, in case of interface-down event, the following gets printed to the screen:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # Wed Jul 10 11 : 30 : 42 2013 : Interface IB1/ 17 changed state to DOWN Wed Jul 10 11 : 30 : 43 2013 : Interface IB1/ 18 changed state to DOWN

To see a list of the events, refer to “Supported Event Notifications and MIB Mapping”.