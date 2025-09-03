Management Information Bases (MIBs)
The inventory in the switch system can be accessed through a MIB browser. These devices are indexed (entPhysicalIndex) using three layers:
Module layer—includes modules located on system (e.g., cables, fan, power supply, and so forth). See the Module Type Breakdown table, for more details.
Device layer—a number identifying the specific device that is associated with the module (e.g., ASIC on a leaf, fan on the management board, and so forth).
Sensor layer—a number identifying the specific sensor that is associated with the device (e.g., fan sensors, temperature sensors, power sensors, and so forth).
Each layer is assigned a fixed position in the SNMP index number that represent it.
The physical entities in the system (other than port modules) use the following index schema:
Mod. Type ID
Module Index
Device Identifier
Sensor Type and Index
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Layer 1
Layer 2
Layer 3
Quantum systems use the following index schema for port modules and port module sensors:
Mod. Type ID
Port Module Identifier
Port module Sensor index
TX sensors in range 1..39
RX sensors in range 41..79
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Layer 1
Layer 2
Layer 3
Switch-IB, Switch-IB 2 use the following index schema for port modules and port module sensors:
Mod. Type ID
Port Module Identifier
Port Module Sensor Type
0 for TX
1 for RX
Sensor index
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Layer 1
Layer 2
Layer 3
Module Type Breakdown
Number
Description
1
Chassis
2
Management
3
Spine
4
Leaf
5
Fan
6
Power supply
7
BBU
8
x86 CPU
9
Port module
Physical entities—10 digits representation
1
Port module
Port module 9 digits representation is kept for backwards compatibility.
Device Type Breakdown
Number
Description
1
PS
2
FAN
3
MGMT
4
BOARD_MONITOR
5
CPU_BOARD_MONITOR
6
SX
7
SIB
8
CPU_MEZZ_TEMP
9
CPU_MEZZ_VOLT
10
CPU package Sensor
11
CPU Core Sensor
12
SX_AMBIENT_TEMP
13
SX_MONITOR
14
AUX_IN_TMP_SNSR
15
AUX_OUT_TMP_SNSR
16
MAIN_IN_TMP_SNSR
17
MAIN_OUT_TMP_SNSR
18
CPU_MEZZ_TEMP
19
controller
20
QSFP_TEMP
21
QSFP-ASIC
22
Board AMB temp
23
Ports AMB temp
24
power-mon
25
PS_MONITOR
26
CURR_MONITOR
27
MGMT_MONITOR
28
acdc-monitor1
29
acdc-monitor2
30
POWER_DOMAIN
31
LEAF
32
SPINE
33
pwr-monitor
34
pvc-monitor
35
SWB AMB temp
36
pcie-switch-temp
37
SPC
38
On-board inlet
39
On-board outlet
40
QTM
41
Front AMB temp
42
AMBIENT_TEMP
43
COMEX VoltMonitor1
44
COMEX VoltMonitor2
45
COMEX Ambient Sensor
46
Gearbox Sensors
47
SODIMM
48
PCH thermal Sensor
49
NV
50
LEAKAGE
Sensor Type Breakdown
Number
Description
1
t
2
f
3
p
4
cu
5
v
6
consumer_p
7
consumer_c
8
consumer_v
9
leakage
Examples
entPhysicalIndex with value 401191311
9 digits representation.
Layer 1 is “401”—“4” indicates a leaf (see Module Type Breakdown table) and “01” indicates leaf at index #1 (i.e., leaf 01)
Layer 2 is “1913”—this is the identifier for one of the QSFP-ASIC in the system
Layer 3 is “11”—this is the identifier for temperature sensor #1
The description for this physical entity (appears in entPhysicalDescr column of the MIB) would be: L01/QSFP-ASIC-1/T1
entPhysicalIndex with value 501020021
9 digits representation.
Layer 1 is “501”—“5” indicates a fan (see Module Type Breakdown table) and “01” indicates fan at index #1 (i.e., fan 01)
Layer 2 is “0200”—this is the identifier for general fan in the system
Layer 3 is “21”—this is the identifier for fan sensor #1
The description for this physical entity (appears in entPhysicalDescr column of the MIB) would be: FAN1/FAN/F1
For entPhysicalIndex with value 1000012700
10 digits representation.
Layer 1 is “1”—port module (see Module Type Breakdown table)
Layer 2 is “127”—port identifier
Layer 3 is “00”—no sensors for this port module
For entPhysicalIndex with value 1000012742
10 digits representation.
Layer 1 is “1”—port module (see Module Type Breakdown table)
Layer 2 is “127”—port identifier
Layer 3 is “42”—sensor in the range 41..79 indicts an RX sensor