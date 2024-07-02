NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.2300 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.2300 LTS (2023 LTS U3)  Cryptography and Encryption

On This Page

Cryptography and Encryption

This page contains commands for configuring, generating and modifying x.509 certificates used in the system. Certificates are used for creating a trusted SSL connection to the system.

Crypto commands also cover IPSec configuration commands used for establishing a secure connection between hosts over IP layer which is useful for transferring sensitive information.

System File Encryption

This feature encrypts all sensitive data on NVIDIA systems including logs certificates, keys, etc.

To activate encryption on the switch:

  1. Enable encryption and configure key location as USB (if you are using a USB device).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config)# crypto encrypt-data key-location usb key mypassword
 
Warning! All sensitive files are about to be encrypted
- System will perform reset factory, configuration files will be preserved
- System will be rebooted
- Active configuration will be preserved
- Do not power-off, wait for the system to boot
 
Type 'YES' to confirm this action: YES

    Note

    ***IMPORTANT***

    Encryption and decryption perform “reset factory keep-config” on the switch system once configured. This means that sysdumps, logs, and images are deleted.

    Note

    The key may be saved locally as well by using the parameter “local” instead of “usb” but that configuration is less secure.

  2. After the system reboots, verify configuration.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config)# show crypto encrypt-data
Sensitive files encryption:
   Status:          enabled
   Key location:    usb
   Cipher:          aes256

    Note

    Once encryption is enabled, reverting back to an older version while encrypted is not possible. The command “no crypto encrypt-data” must be run before attempting to downgrade to an older OS version.

    Note

    If encryption is enabled, upgrading to a new OS version maintains the encryption configuration.

Changing a Certificate in the System

To change the default certificate for the system, to the following:

  1. Import the certificate to be used (e.g., a certificate created by openssl outside the switch).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # crypto certificate name <cert_name> public-cert pem "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
> MIIDYzCCAksCCQC9EPbMuxjNBzANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQsFADBeMQswCQYDVQQGEwJJ
...
> fEt2ui9taB1dl9480xDsGUxwUDX4YOs/bQDjp99z+cKXUe2eYzeEwnTdrCzPZuQo
> -----END CERTIFICATE-----"
Successfully installed certificate with name '<cert_name>'

    Or use a new self-signed certificate via switch CLI and export it as a CSR (certificate signing request) and send said CSR to the root CA for signing:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # crypto certificate name <cert_name> generate self-signed
Successfully generated certificate with name '<cert_name>'
 
switch (config) # show crypto certificate name <cert_name> csr-pem
 
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE REQUEST-----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-----END CERTIFICATE REQUEST-----

  2. Import key of certificate.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # crypto certificate name <cert_name> private-key pem "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----
> MIIEpAIBAAKCAQEAypJnZkwbhmt71Kf/MO6cy7QmWWHhCozzWRwuWGKse+MxSmfC
...
> QAuPOVR1lSyIEnYU+X0rMHc/9tgUh/8C7mBKwj7dccMmnRWz2djsjg==
> -----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----"

  3. Designate <cert_name> as the global default certificate for authentication of this system to clients.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # crypto certificate default-cert name <cert_name>

  4. (Optional) Import the Certificate Authority (CA) certificate which signed for the controller.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # # crypto certificate name rootCA public-cert pem "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
> MIIDjzCCAnegAwIBAgIJALVou4mcQtxlMA0GCSqGSIb3DQEBCwUAMF4xCzAJBgNV
...
> +ZfQIOCFS8gY4BDq73W4ugr38mqIA8UXXAMPwgjCbk4NyOh0rJ1P6WT8fYzvunct
> -----END CERTIFICATE-----"
Successfully installed certificate with name 'rootCA'

  5. Adds the “rootCA” to the default CA certificate list.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # crypto certificate ca-list default-ca-list name rootCA

  6. Save configuration.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # configuration write

  7. Verify configuration.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # show crypto certificate
Certificate with name 'system-self-signed'
    Comment:                       system-generated self-signed certificate
    Private Key:                   present
    Serial Number:                 0x543e2efc3a5ecdbe18b5b5e744598424
    SHA-1 Fingerprint:             14e1d36035c7a5fea9f7f0f423572c9954cb9fac
 
    Validity:
        Starts:                    2022/09/12 12:44:10
        Expires:                   2023/09/12 12:44:10
 Subject: 
        Common Name:               switch
        Country:                   IS
        State or Province:         TBD
        Locality:                  TBD
        Organization:              TBD
        Organizational Unit:       TBD
        E-mail Address:            TBD
 
    Issuer: 
        Common Name:               switch
        Country:                   IS
        State or Province:         TBD
        Locality:                  TBD
        Organization:              TBD
        Organizational Unit:       TBD
        E-mail Address:            TBD
 
Certificate with name '<cert_name>' (default-cert)
    Private Key:                   present
    Serial Number:                 0xbd10f6ccbb18cd07
    SHA-1 Fingerprint:             1e0e3302182ab56f2cbd3ca21722dec55299d670
 
    Validity:
        Starts:                    2021/09/12 15:16:48
        Expires:                   2023/01/25 14:16:48
 
    Subject: 
        Common Name:               switch
        Country:                   *
        State or Province:         Some-State
        Locality:                  *
        Organization:              NVIDIA
        Organizational Unit:       e2e
        E-mail Address:            none@nowhere.com
 
    Issuer: 
        Common Name:               ca
        Country:                   *
        State or Province:         Some-State
        Locality:                  *
        Organization:              NVIDIA
        Organizational Unit:       e2e
    Certificate with name 'rootCA'
    Private Key:                   not present
    Serial Number:                 0xb568bb899c42dc65
    SHA-1 Fingerprint:             9855536f6ee0177356ffbdc54ffe803bc83fb4c6
    Validity:
        Starts:                    2020/09/08 10:34:23
        Expires:                   2023/06/29 10:34:23
 
    Subject: 
        Common Name:               ca
        Country:                   *
        State or Province:         Some-State
        Locality:                  *
        Organization:              NVIDIA
        Organizational Unit:       e2e
 
    Issuer: 
        Common Name:               ca
        Country:                   *
        State or Province:         Some-State
        Locality:                  *
        Organization:              NVIDIA
        Organizational Unit:       e2e

Cryptographic and Encryption Commands

crypto encrypt-data

crypto encrypt-data key-location <local | usb> key <password>

no crypto encrypt-data

Enables and configures system file encryption.

The no form of the command decrypts sensitive information on the system.

Syntax Description

key-location

Configures where to store the encryption key:

  • local—stores the key locally

  • usb—stores the key on a USB device

key

Configures a key

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

Example

Related Commands

show crypto certificate

Notes

  • It is recommended to store the encryption password on a USB device rather than locally

  • Enabling encryption may slightly slow system performance

  • If the key is stored on the USB, it must be plugged into the switch in order for the switch to boot. After the switch has booted, the USB key is no longer required and, for security purposes, it is recommended to remove it after running “usb eject”. The USB key may be needed again if the switch is rebooted or if the switch needs to be decrypted.

crypto ipsec ike

crypto ipsec ike {clear sa [peer {any | <IPv4 or IPv6 address>} local <IPv4 or IPv6 address>] | restart}

Manages the IKE (ISAKMP) process or database state.

Syntax Description

clear

Clears IKE (ISAKMP) peering state

sa

Clears IKE generated ISAKMP and IPSec security associations (remote peers are affected)

peer

Clears security associations for the specified IKE peer (remote peers are affected)

  • all—clears security associations for all IKE peerings with a specific local address (remote peers are affected)

  • IPv4 or IPv6 address—clears security associations for specific IKE peering with a specific local address (remote peers are affected)

IPv4 or IPv6 address

Clears security associations for the specified IKE peering (remote peer is affected)

local

Clear security associations for the specified/all IKE peering (remote peer is affected)

restart

Restarts the IKE (ISAKMP) daemon (clears all IKE state, peers may be affected)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

Example

 
switch (config)# crypto ipsec ike restart

Related Commands

show crypto certificate

Notes


crypto ipsec peer local

crypto ipsec peer local {enable | keying {ike negotiation {ikev1 | ikev2} | [auth { hmac-sha1 | hmac-sha256 | hmac-sha512 | aes-xcbc} | dh-group | disable | encrypt { 3des-cbc| aes-cbc | aes-gcm} | exchange-mode | lifetime | local | mode | peer-identity | pfs-group | preshared-key | prompt-preshared-key | transform-set] | manual [auth | disable | encrypt | local-spi | mode | remote-spi]}}

Configures IPSec in the system.

Syntax Description

enable

Enables IPSec peering.

ike

Configures IPSec peering using IKE ISAKMP to manage SA keys. The following optional parameters are available:

  • auth—configures the authentication algorithm for IPSec peering

  • dh-group—configures the phase1 Diffie-Hellman group proposed for secure IKE key exchange

  • disable—configures this IPSec peering administratively disabled

  • encrypt—configures the encryption algorithm for IPSec peering

  • exchange-mode—configures the IKE key exchange mode to propose for peering

  • lifetime—configures the SA lifetime to propose for this IPSec peering

  • local-identity—configures the ISAKMP payload identification value to send as local endpoint's identity

  • mode—configures the peering mode for this IPSec peering

  • peer-identity—configures the identification value to match against the peer's ISAKMP payload identification

  • pfs-group—configures the phase2 PFS (Perfect Forwarding Secrecy) group to propose for Diffie-Hellman exchange for this IPSec peering

  • preshared-key—configures the IKE pre-shared key for the IPSec peering

  • prompt-preshared-key—prompts for the pre-shared key, rather than entering it on the command line

  • transform-set—configures transform proposal parameters

keying

Configures key management for this IPSec peering.

  • auth—configures the authentication algorithm for this IPSec peering

  • disable—configures this IPSec peering administratively disabled

  • encrypt—configures the encryption algorithm for this IPSec peering

  • local-spi—configures the local SPI for this manual IPSec peering

  • mode—configures the peering mode for this IPSec peering

  • remote-spi—configures the remote SPI for this manual IPSec peering

manual

Configures IPSec peering using manual keys.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

3.9.3100: Added support for IKEv2 and new ciphers

Example

 
switch (config)# crypto ipsec peer 10.10.10.10 local 10.7.34.139 enable

Related Commands

show crypto certificate

Notes

As of version 3.9.3100,

NULL will not be supported as an authentication or encryption algorithm for IPsec peering. New ciphers are supported (hmac-sha512 and aes-xcbc for authentication and aes-gcm for encryption. 1, 2, 5, 22, 23, 24 pfs/dh-groups will not be supported, while 19, 20, 21 will be supported only with IKEv2. The transform-set options ah-and-esp-ah are no longer supported. Libreswan is used instead of openswan.

crypto certificate ca-list

crypto certificate ca-list [default-ca-list name {<cert-name> | system-self-signed}]

no crypto certificate ca-list [default-ca-list name {<cert-name> | system-self-signed}]

Adds the specified CA certificate to the default CA certificate list.

The no form of the command removes the certificate from the default CA certificate list.

Syntax Description

cert-name

The name of the certificate

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

Example

 
switch (config) # crypto certificate default-cert name test

Related Commands

show crypto certificate

Notes

  • Two certificates with the same subject and issuer fields cannot both be placed onto the CA list

  • The no form of the command does not delete the certificate from the certificate database

  • Unless specified otherwise, applications that use CA certificates will still consult the well-known certificate bundle before looking at the default-ca-list

crypto certificate default-cert

crypto certificate default-cert name {<cert-name> | system-self-signed}

no crypto certificate default-cert name {<cert-name> | system-self-signed}

Designates the named certificate as the global default certificate role for authentication of this system to clients.

The no form of the command reverts the default-cert name to “system-self-signed” (the “cert-name” value is optional and ignored).

Syntax Description

cert-name

The name of the certificate

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

Example

 
switch (config) # crypto certificate default-cert name test

Related Commands

show crypto certificate

Notes

  • A certificate must already be defined before it can be configured in the default-cert role

  • If the named default-cert is deleted from the database, the default-cert automatically becomes reconfigured to the factory default, the “system-self-signed” certificate

crypto certificate generation

crypto certificate generation default {country-code | days-valid > | ca-valid <true/false> | email-addr | hash-algorithm {sha1 | sha256} | key-size-bits | locality | org-unit | organization | state-or-prov}

Configures default values for certificate generation.

Syntax Description

country-code

Configures the default certificate value for country code with a two-alphanumeric-character code or -- for none.

days-valid

Configures the default certificate valid days

Default value: 365 days

email-addr

Configures the default certificate value for email address

hash-algorithm {sha1 | sha256}

Configures the default certificate hashing algorithm

key-size-bits

Configures the default certificate value for private key size (private key length in bits—at least 1024, but 2048 is strongly recommended)

locality

Configures the default certificate value for locality

org-unit

Configures the default certificate value for organizational unit

organization

Configures the default certificate value for the organization name

state-or-prov

Configures the default certificate value for state or province

ca-valid {true | false}

Configures the default certificate CA Basic Constraints flag set to TRUE/FALSE

Default

hash-algorithm – sha1

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.1000

3.3.4350: Added “hash-algorithm” parameter

3.6.4000: Added “days-valid” parameter

3.8.2100: Added "ca-valid" parameter

Example

 
switch (config) # crypto certificate generation default hash-algorithm sha256

Related Commands

show crypto certificate

Notes


crypto certificate name

crypto certificate name {<cert-name> | system-self-signed} {comment <new comment> | generate selfsigned [comment <cert-comment> | common-name <domain> | country-code <code> | days-valid <days> | ca-valid <true/false> | email-addr <address> | hash-algorithm {sha1 | sha256} | key-size-bits <bits> | locality <name> | org-unit <name> | organization <name> | serial-num <number> | state-or-prov <name>]} | private-key pem <PEM string> | prompt-private-key | public-cert [comment <comment string> | pem <PEM string>] | regenerate days-valid <days> | ca-valid <true/false> | rename <new name>}

no crypto certificate name <cert-name>

Configures default values for certificate generation.

The no form of the command clears/deletes certain certificate settings.

Syntax Description

cert-name

Unique name by which the certificate is identified.

comment

Specifies a certificate comment.

generate self-signed

Generates certificates. This option has the following parameters which may be entered sequentially in any order:

  • comment—specifies a certificate comment (free string)

  • common-name—specifies the common name of the issuer and subject (e.g. a domain name)

  • country-code—specifies the country codwo-alphanumeric-character country code, or “--” for none)

  • days-valid—specifies the number of days the certificate is valid

  • email-addr— s pecifies the email address

  • hash-algorithm—specifies the hashing function used for signature algorithm.

    Default value is SHA256.

  • key-size-bits—specifies the size of the private key in bits (private key length in bits - at least 1024 but 2048 is strongly recommended)

  • locality—specifies the locality name

  • org-unit—specifies the organizational unit name

  • organization—specifies the organization name

  • serial-num—specifies the serial number for the certificate (a lower-case hexadecimal serial number prefixed with “0x”)

  • state-or-prov—specifies the state or province name

  • ca-valid—Specifies certificate CA Basic Constraints flag set to TRUE/FALSE

private-key pem

Specifies certificate contents in PEM format

prompt-private-key

Prompts for certificate private key with secure echo

public-cert

Installs a certificate

regenerate

Regenerates the named certificate using configured certificate generation default values for the specified validity period

rename

Renames the certificate

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

3.3.4402: Added “hash-algorithm” parameter

3.6.4000: Added “days-valid” parameter

3.8.2100: Added "ca-valid" parameter

Example

 
switch (config) # crypto certificate name system-self-signed generate self-signed hash-algorithm sha256

Related Commands

show crypto certificate

Notes


crypto certificate system-self-signed

crypto certificate system-self-signed regenerate {[days-valid <days>] | ca-valid <true/false>}

Configures default values for certificate generation.

Syntax Description

days-valid

Specifies the number of days the certificate is valid

ca-valid

Specifies certificate CA Basic Constraints flag set to TRUE/FALSE

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.1000

3.8.2100: Added the ca-valid option

Example

 
switch (config) # crypto certificate system-self-signed regenerate days-valid 3
switch (config) # crypto certificate system-self-signed regenerate ca-valid false

Related Commands

show crypto certificate

Notes


show crypto certificate

show crypto certificate [detail | public-pem | default-cert [detail | public-pem] | [name <cert-name> [detail | public-pem] | ca-list [default-ca-list]]

Displays information about all certificates in the certificate database.

Syntax Description

ca-list

Displays the list of supplemental certificates configured for the global default system CA certificate role

default-ca-list

Displays information about the currently configured default certificates of the CA list

default-cert

Displays information about the currently configured default certificate

detail

Displays all attributes related to the certificate

name

Displays information about the certificate specified

public-pem

Displays the uninterpreted public certificate as a PEM formatted data string

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.1000

3.8.2100: Updated output

Example

 
switch (config) # show crypto certificate
Certificate with name 'system-self-signed' (default-cert)
    Comment:                       system-generated self-signed certificate
    Private Key:                   present
    Serial Number:                 0x546c935511bcafc21ac0e8249fbe0844
    SHA-1 Fingerprint:             fe6df38dd26801971cb2d44f62dbe492b6063c5f
    Validity:
        Starts:                    2012/12/02 13:45:05
        Expires:                   2013/12/02 13:45:05
    Subject:
        Common Name:               IBM-DEV-Bay4
        Country:                   IS
        State or Province: 
        Locality: 
        Organization: 
        Organizational Unit: 
        E-mail Address: 
    Issuer:
        Common Name:               IBM-DEV-Bay4
        Country:                   IS
        State or Province: 
        Locality: 
        Organization: 
        Organizational Unit: 
        E-mail Address: 
    X509 Extensions:
        Basic Constraints:
            CA: TRUE

Related Commands

Notes


show crypto encrypt-data

show encrypt-data

Displays sensitive data encryption information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config)# show crypto encrypt-data
Sensitive files encryption:
   Status:          enabled
   Key location:    usb
   Cipher:          aes256

Related Commands

Notes


show crypto ipsec

show crypto ipsec [brief | configured | ike | policy | sa]

Displays information ipsec configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.1000

Example

 
switch (config)# show crypto ipsec
IPSec Summary
-------------
Crypto IKE is using pluto (Openswan) daemon.
Daemon process state is stopped.
   No IPSec peers configured.
IPSec IKE Peering State
-----------------------
Crypto IKE is using pluto (Openswan) daemon.
Daemon process state is stopped.
   No active IPSec IKE peers.
IPSec Policy State
------------------
   No active IPSec policies.
IPSec Security Association State
--------------------------------
   No active IPSec security associations.

Related Commands

Notes


© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 2, 2024
content here