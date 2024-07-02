NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.2300 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.2300 LTS (2023 LTS U3)  Document Revision History

Document Revision History

Version 3.11.2300, July 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.11.2214/3.11.2224, May 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.11.2206, March 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.11.2202, February 2024

Updated:

Version 3.11.2016, January 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.11.2006, December 2023

Updated:

Version 3.11.2002, November 2023

Removed Signal Degradation Monitoring support

Added:

Updated:

Version 3.11.10xx, July/September 2023

Updated:

Version 3.10.60xx, April 2023

Added:

Updated:

Version 3.10.50xx, January 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.10.41xx, November 2022

Version 3.10.40xx, October 2022

Added:

Removed:

  • The command "ip l3" command

  • Puppet Agent section

Version 3.10.31xx, August 2022

Updated:

Version 3.10.30xx, July 2022

Added:

Version 3.10.22xx, May 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.10.21xx, April 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.10.20xx,March 2022

Added:

Updated:

Version 3.10.12xx, January 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 2, 2024
content here