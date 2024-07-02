Management Information Bases (MIBs)
The inventory in the switch system can be accessed through a MIB browser. These devices are indexed (entPhysicalIndex) using three layers:
Module layer—includes modules located on system (e.g., cables, fan, power supply, and so forth). See the module type breakdown table for more details.
Device layer—a number identifying the specific device that is associated with the module (e.g., ASIC on a leaf, fan on the management board, and so forth).
Sensor layer—a number identifying the specific sensor that is associated with the device (e.g., fan sensors, temperature sensors, power sensors, and so forth).
Each layer is assigned a fixed position in the SNMP index number that represent it.
The physical entities in the system (other than port modules) use the following index schema:
|
Mod. Type ID
|
Module Index
|
Device Identifier
|
Sensor Type and Index
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
Layer 1
|
Layer 2
|
Layer 3
Quantum systems use the following index schema for port modules and port module sensors:
|
Mod. Type ID
|
Port Module Identifier
|
Port module Sensor index
TX sensors in range 1..39
RX sensors in range 41..79
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
Layer 1
|
Layer 2
|
Layer 3
Switch-IB, Switch-IB 2 use the following index schema for port modules and port module sensors:
|
Mod. Type ID
|
Port Module Identifier
|
Port Module Sensor Type
0 for TX
1 for RX
|
Sensor index
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
Layer 1
|
Layer 2
|
Layer 3
Module type breakdown:
|
Number
|
Description
|
1
|
Chassis
|
2
|
Management
|
3
|
Spine
|
4
|
Leaf
|
5
|
Fan
|
6
|
Power supply
|
7
|
BBU
|
8
|
x86 CPU
|
9
|
Port module
|
Physical entities—10 digits representation
|
1
|
Port module
Port module 9 digits representation is kept for backwards compatibility.
Device type breakdown:
|
Number
|
Description
|
1
|
PS
|
2
|
FAN
|
3
|
MGMT
|
4
|
BOARD_MONITOR
|
5
|
CPU_BOARD_MONITOR
|
6
|
SX
|
7
|
SIB
|
8
|
CPU_MEZZ_TEMP
|
9
|
CPU_MEZZ_VOLT
|
10
|
CPU package Sensor
|
11
|
CPU Core Sensor
|
12
|
SX_AMBIENT_TEMP
|
13
|
SX_MONITOR
|
14
|
AUX_IN_TMP_SNSR
|
15
|
AUX_OUT_TMP_SNSR
|
16
|
MAIN_IN_TMP_SNSR
|
17
|
MAIN_OUT_TMP_SNSR
|
18
|
CPU_MEZZ_TEMP
|
19
|
controller
|
20
|
QSFP_TEMP
|
21
|
QSFP-ASIC
|
22
|
Board AMB temp
|
23
|
Ports AMB temp
|
24
|
power-mon
|
25
|
PS_MONITOR
|
26
|
CURR_MONITOR
|
27
|
MGMT_MONITOR
|
28
|
acdc-monitor1
|
29
|
acdc-monitor2
|
30
|
POWER_DOMAIN
|
31
|
LEAF
|
32
|
SPINE
|
33
|
pwr-monitor
|
34
|
pvc-monitor
|
35
|
SWB AMB temp
|
36
|
pcie-switch-temp
|
37
|
SPC
|
38
|
On-board inlet
|
39
|
On-board outlet
|
40
|
QTM
|
41
|
Front AMB temp
|
42
|
AMBIENT_TEMP
|
43
|
COMEX VoltMonitor1
|
44
|
COMEX VoltMonitor2
|
45
|
COMEX Ambient Sensor
|
46
|
Gearbox Sensors
|
47
|
SODIMM
|
48
|
PCH thermal Sensor
|
49
|
NV
|
50
|
LEAKAGE
Sensor type breakdown:
|
Number
|
Description
|
1
|
t
|
2
|
f
|
3
|
p
|
4
|
cu
|
5
|
v
|
6
|
consumer_p
|
7
|
consumer_c
|
8
|
consumer_v
|
9
|
leakage
entPhysicalIndex with value 401191311
9 digits representation.
Layer 1 is “401”—“4” indicates a leaf (see module type breakdown table) and “01” indicates leaf at index #1 (i.e., leaf 01)
Layer 2 is “1913”—this is the identifier for one of the QSFP-ASIC in the system
Layer 3 is “11”—this is the identifier for temperature sensor #1
The description for this physical entity (appears in entPhysicalDescr column of the MIB) would be: L01/QSFP-ASIC-1/T1
entPhysicalIndex with value 501020021
9 digits representation.
Layer 1 is “501”—“5” indicates a fan (see module type breakdown table) and “01” indicates fan at index #1 (i.e., fan 01)
Layer 2 is “0200”—this is the identifier for general fan in the system
Layer 3 is “21”—this is the identifier for fan sensor #1
The description for this physical entity (appears in entPhysicalDescr column of the MIB) would be: FAN1/FAN/F1
For entPhysicalIndex with value 1000012700
10 digits representation.
Layer 1 is “1”—port module (see module type breakdown table).
Layer 2 is “127”—port identifier
Layer 3 is “00”—no sensors for this port module
For entPhysicalIndex with value 1000012742
10 digits representation.
Layer 1 is “1”—port module (see module type breakdown table).
Layer 2 is “127”—port identifier
Layer 3 is “42”—sensor in the range 41..79 indicts an RX sensor