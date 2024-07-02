NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.2300 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.2300 LTS (2023 LTS U3)  Node Name

On This Page

Node Name

Node Name Commands

ib nodename

ib nodename <guid> name <name>

no ib nodename <guid>

Maps GUID and node name.

The no form of the command unmaps the GUID and node name.

Syntax Description

guid

System GUID

name

User defined string

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib nodename 00:00:00:00:60:04:03:30 name my-name

Related Commands

Notes

If an entry with the same GUID exists, the existing name will be replaced with a new name.

show ib nodename

show ib nodename

Displays nodename and GUID information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib nodename
GUID='00:00:00:00:60:04:03:30', name='my-name', discovered='no'

Related Commands

ib nodename

Notes


© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 2, 2024
content here