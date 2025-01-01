Configuration Management

There are two types of configuration files that can be applied on the BIN files (binary) and text-based configuration files.

BIN configuration files are not human readable. Additionally, these files are encrypted and contain integrity verification preventing them from being edited and used.

To create a new BIN configuration file, do the following: Copy Copied! switch (config) # configuration new my-filename Note A newly created BIN configuration file is always empty and is not created from the running-config.

To upload a BIN configuration file to an external file server, do the following: Copy Copied! switch (config) # configuration upload my-filename scp:

To fetch a BIN configuration file, do the following: Copy Copied! switch (config) # configuration fetch scp:

To see the available configuration files, do the following: Copy Copied! switch (config) # show configuration files initial (active) my-filename Active configuration: initial Unsaved changes: no switch (config) #

To load a BIN configuration file, do the following: Copy Copied! switch (config) # configuration switch -to my-filename This requires a reboot. Type 'yes' to confirm: yes

Note A binary configuration file uploaded from the switch is encrypted and has integrity verification. If the file is modified in any manner, the fetch to the switch fails.

Text configuration files are text-based and editable. It is similar in form to the output of the command “show running-config expanded”.