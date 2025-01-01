Management Interface Commands

traceroute [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen] Traces the route packets take to a destination.

Syntax Description -4 Uses IPv4

-6 Uses IPv6

-d Enables socket level debugging

-F Sets DF (do not fragment bit) on

-I Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting

-T Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting

-U Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting

-n Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names

-r Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network

-A Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses

-V Prints version info and exit

-f Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1)

-g Routes packets through the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)

-i Specifies a network interface with which to operate

-m Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached). Default is 30.

-N Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously (default is 16)

-p Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).

-t Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets

-l Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets

-w Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.

-s Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets.

-q Sets the number of probes per each hop. Default is 3.

-z Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).

Default N/A

Configuration Mode config

History 3.1.0000

Example

switch (config)# traceroute 192.168.10.70 traceroute to 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70), 30 hops max, 40 byte packets 1 172.30.0.1 (172.30.0.1) 3.632 ms 2.849 ms 3.544 ms 2 10.222.128.46 (10.222.128.46) 3.176 ms 3.289 ms 3.656 ms 3 10.158.128.30 (10.158.128.30) 15.331 ms 15.819 ms 16.388 ms 4 10.158.128.65 (10.158.128.65) 20.468 ms 7.893 ms 12.27 ms 5 10.7.34.115 (10.7.34.115) 16.405 ms 11.985 ms 12.264 ms6 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70) 16.377 ms 16.091 ms 20.475 ms

Related Commands ping