UNBREAKABLE-LINK® Adapter and Switch Technology

NVIDIA adapter, switch, and interconnect products support a unique UNBREAKABLE-LINK® technology that ensures the network links stay connected (operational) even in a bad connectivity environment.

MLNX-OS offers PHY profile configuration for InfiniBand interfaces. PHY profile includes Link Level Retransmission (LLR) configuration. A PHY profile is bound to any InfiniBand interface.

Link Level Retransmission (LLR) is used on signal integrity marginal systems to decrease and/or eliminate the impact of physical errors on the system’s performance.

LLR transmitter breaks the transmitted Layer 2 data stream into Cells and adds a CRC checksum to each cell.

LLR receiver checks the Cell CRC, in case there is no CRC errors, it forwards the cell and acknowledges the peer.

If a cell is dropped by the receiver the transmitter retransmits the cell.

Note LLR is a NVIDIA proprietary feature and will only work with NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA ports.