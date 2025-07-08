What can I help you with?
NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.2502 LTS
Chassis Management Commands

Chassis Management

clear counters

clear counters [all | interface <type> <number>]

Clears switch counters.

Syntax Description

all

Clears all switch counters.

type

A specific interface type.

number

The interface number.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

3.6.4000: Added note

Example

switch (config) # clear counters

Related Commands

Notes

The command also clears storm-control counters

health

health {max-report-len <length> | re-notif-cntr <counter> | report-clear}

Configures health daemon settings.

Syntax Description

max-report-len <length>

Sets the length of the health report ( number of line entries)

Range: 10-2048

re-notif-cntr <counter>

Health control changes notification counter in seconds

Range: 120-7200

report-clear

Clears the health report

Default

max-report-len: 50

re-notif-cntr:

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # health re-notif-cntr 125

Related Commands

show health-report

Notes

led uid

led <module> uid <on | off>

Configures the UID LED.

Syntax Description

module

Specifies the module whose UID LED to configure

on

Turns on UID LED

off

Turns off UID LED

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

3.6.2002: Added modular switch support

Example

switch (config) # led MGMT uid on

Related Commands

Notes

  • On 1U switch systems, the module parameter can only be MGMT

  • On modular switch systems, the module parameter may be MGMT#, L#, S# (e.g. MGMT1, L01, S01)

power enable

power enable <module name>

no power enable <module name>

Powers on the module.

The no form of the command shuts down the module.

Syntax Description

module name

Enables power for selected module

Default

Power is enabled on all modules

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # power enable L01

Related Commands

show power

show power consumers

Notes

  • It is recommended to run this command prior to extracting a module from the switch system, else errors are printed in the log

  • This command is not applicable on 1U systems

system manage inband-ib

system manage inband-ib

no system manage inband-ib

Enables remote inband management of the system.

The no form of the command disables remote inband management of the system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.1000

Example

switch (config) # system manage inband-ib

Related Commands

show system manage inband-ib

Notes

This command is available only on Quantum based switch systems


power redundancy-mode

power redundancy-mode [combined | grid-redundant | ps-redundant]

no power redundancy-mode

Controls the power supply redundancy mode.

The no form of the command resets power redundancy mode to the default value.

Syntax Description

combined

No redundancy – no alarm threshold

grid-redundant

N+N – the alarm threshold will be set to a level, indicating when the power availability falls below power that can support N+N scheme

ps-redundant

N+1 – the alarm threshold will be set to a level, indicating when the power availability falls below power that can support N+1 scheme

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.0000

3.10.1000: Added the no form of the command

Example

switch (config) # power redundancy-mode combined

Related Commands

Notes

  • The difference between the modes sets the threshold for power supply redundancy failure. It does not change any power supply configuration.

  • This command is not applicable for 1U or blade systems.

system profile

system profile {ib-single-switch | ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch | ib [split-ready] [num-of-swids <swid-num>] [no-adaptive-routing] [ib-router] [adaptive-routing-groups <value>]} [force]

Sets the profile of the system to InfiniBand with various parameters

Syntax Description

ib-single-switch

Enables InfiniBand switch profile

All network interfaces link protocol set to InfiniBand

ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch

Enables InfiniBand switch profile without adaptive routing capabilities

All network interfaces link protocol set to InfiniBand with disabled adaptive routing

split-ready

Enables the system to reboot in split enable mode with capability to configure 2x the number of ports exposed to IB utilities.

Note: This parameter is available only on Quantum-based systems.

ib-router

Enables IB Routing capability on the system

num-of-swids

Multiple switch IDs are configurable

  • adaptive routing—enables adaptive routing

  • ib-router—enables IB router

Note: If num-of-swids is not defined then it is set to 1 by default.

no-adaptive-routing

Disables adaptive routing

adaptive-routing-groups

Sets adaptive routing groups.

Note

Allowed only when adaptive routing is enabled.

Default

The default system profile depends on the system.

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.2.1100: Added “vpi-single-switch” option

3.3.4100: Added SX6036G3.3.4302Added system profile ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch

3.6.1002: Added system profile “ib num-of-swids”

3.6.6162: Added system profile “num of adaptive routing”

3.7.0020: Added system profile “ib split-ready” for 1U systems

3.8.1100: Updated syntax description for the parameter "adaptive-routing-groups"

3.9.0300: Added system profile “ib split-ready” for modular systems

3.9.2000: Updated note

3.10.6000: Updated note

Example

switch (config) # system profile ib-single-switch

Related Commands

port type

show system profile

show ports type

Notes

  • This command requires approval because reboot is performed and all configuration is removed

  • This command deletes all switch configuration (keeping configuration necessary for network connectivity such as interfaces, routes, and ARP) and resets the system

  • System profile “ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch profile” is the default profile for InfiniBand switches

  • The parameter “adaptive-routing-groups” is only available when “adaptive-routing” is configured

  • Refer to the “port type” command in order to change the link protocol

  • System profile “ib split-ready” must run together with num-of-swids 1

  • IB router and adaptive routing are enabled only if specified but cannot be enabled at the same time

  • IB router only works when adaptive routing is disabled.

  • In NDR systems, the maximum number of SWIDs is 8.

usb eject

usb eject

Turns off the USB interface gracefully.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # usb eject

Related Commands

Notes

Applicable only for systems with USB interface.


show asic-version

show asic-version

Displays firmware ASIC version.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.4.2008: Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show asic-version
===================================================
Module             Device              Version
===================================================
L05                SIB2-1              15.0200.0092
L05                SIB2-2              15.0200.0092

Related Commands

Notes


show bios

show bios

Displays the BIOS version information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4150

Example

switch (config) # show bios
BIOS version : 4.6.5
BIOS subversion : Official AMI Release
BIOS release date : 07/02/2021

Related Commands

Notes


show cpld

show cpld

Displays status of all CPLDs in the system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.3.4302: Updated example

3.10.1000: Updated example to reflect the part number (PN) field

3.10.1100: Updated example to reflect Version Minor

Example

switch (config) # show cpld
    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------    

    
Name           Type                 Version         Version Minor  PN        

    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------    

    
Cpld1          CPLD_TOR             9               1              0x0078    

    
Cpld2          CPLD_SWB_UNIFIED     3               3              0x0128    

    
Cpld3          CPLD_LED             1               0              0x00d1

Related Commands

Notes


show fan

show fan

Displays fans status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # show fan
-----------------------------------------------------
Module          Device          Fan  Speed     Status
                                     (RPM)
-----------------------------------------------------
FAN1            FAN             F1   6297.00   OK
FAN1            FAN             F2   5421.00   OK
FAN2            FAN             F1   6355.00   OK
FAN2            FAN             F2   5378.00   OK
FAN3            FAN             F1   6183.00   OK
FAN3            FAN             F2   5421.00   OK
FAN4            FAN             F1   6268.00   OK
FAN4            FAN             F2   5399.00   OK
PS1             FAN             F1   10336.00  OK
PS2             FAN             -    -         NOT PRESENT

Related Commands

Notes


show health-report

show health-report

Displays health report.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.3.0000: Output update

3.11.2000: Output update

Example

switch (config) # show health-report
ALERTS CONFIGURATION 
 Re-notification counter (sec): [3600]
 Report max counter           : [50]
HEALTH REPORT     
 No Health issues file

Related Commands

health

Notes


show inventory

show inventory

Displays system inventory.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.4.1604: Removed CPU module output from example

3.5.1000: Removed Type column from example

3.6.1002: Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show inventory
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Module     Part Number        Serial Number        Asic Rev.    HW Rev.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
CHASSIS    MSB7800-ES2F       MT1602X17464         N/A          A1
MGMT       MSB7800-ES2F       MT1602X17464         0            A1
FAN1       MTEF-FANF-A        MT1602X16943         N/A          A3
FAN2       MTEF-FANF-A        MT1602X16944         N/A          A3
FAN3       MTEF-FANF-A        MT1602X16956         N/A          A3
FAN4       MTEF-FANF-A        MT1602X16957         N/A          A3
PS1        MTEF-PSF-AC-A      MT1601X09908         N/A          A3

Related Commands

Notes


show leds

show leds [<module>]

Displays the LED status of the switch system.

Syntax Description

module

Specifies the module whose LED status to display

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

3.6.2002: Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show leds
Module       LED                      Status
--------------------------------------------
MGMT1        STATUS                   Green
MGMT1        REAR_FAN                 Green
MGMT1        PS                       Green
MGMT1        FRONT_FAN                Green
MGMT1        MASTER/SLAVE             Green
L01          STATUS                   Green
L01          UID                      Blue
L02          STATUS                   Green
L02          UID                      Blue
L03          STATUS                   Green
L03          UID                      Off
L04          STATUS                   Green
L04          UID                      Off
L05          STATUS                   Green
L05          UID                      Off
L06          STATUS                   Green
L06          UID                      Off
S01          STATUS                   Green
S01          FAN                      Green
S02          STATUS                   Green
S02          FAN                      Green
S03          STATUS                   Green
S03          FAN                      Green
FAN1         STATUS                   Green
FAN2         STATUS                   Green
FAN3         STATUS                   Green
FAN4         STATUS                   Green

Related Commands

Notes


show memory

show memory

Displays memory status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.7.1000: Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show memory
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Memory Space  Total       Used        Free        Used+B/C    Free-B/C
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Physical      15848 MB    2849 MB     12999 MB    3854 MB     11994 MB
Swap          0 MB        0 MB        0 MB
Physical Memory Borrowed for System Buffers and Cache:
  Buffers            : 27 MB
  Cache              : 910 MB
  Total Buffers/Cache: 937 MB

Related Commands

Notes


show module

show module

Displays modules status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.3.0000: Added “Is Fatal” column

3.4.2008: Updated command output

3.4.3000: Updated command output and added note

Example

switch (config) # show module
======================
 Module    Status
======================
 MGMT      ready
 FAN1      ready
 FAN2      ready
 PS1       ready
 PS2       not-present

Related Commands

Notes

The Status column may have one of the following values: error, fatal, not-present, powered-off, powered-on, ready.


show power

show power

Displays power supplies and power usage.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.5.1000: Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show power
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Module   Device     Sensor Power   Voltage   Current   Capacity   Feed   Status
                           [Watts] [Volts]  [Amp]      [Watts]
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PS1      power-mon  input  32.25   12.11    1.26       800.00     DC     OK
PS2      power-mon  input  46.56   12.13    2.33       800.00     DC     OK

Related Commands

Notes


show power consumers

show power consumers

Displays power consumption information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.5.1000: Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show power consumers
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Module  Device            Sensor  Power   Voltage  Current  Status
                                  [Watts] [Volts]  [Amp]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
MGMT    CURR_MONITOR      12V     52.96   11.71    4.52     OK
PS1     power-mon         input   252.00  12.00    20.25    OK
PS2     power-mon         input   280.00  12.03    23.25    OK 
Total power used : 52.96 Watts

Related Commands

Notes


show protocols

show protocols

Displays all protocols enabled in the system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.3000

3.3.4550: Updated example

3.6.1002: Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show protocols
Infiniband               enabled
 sm                      enabled
 router                  disabled

Related Commands

Notes


show resources

show resources

Displays system resources.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # show resources
Total      Used      Free
Physical  2027 MB    761 MB   1266 MB
Swap         0 MB      0 MB      0 MB
Number of CPUs:    1
CPU load averages: 0.11 / 0.23 / 0.23
CPU 1
  Utilization:                5%
  Peak Utilization Last Hour: 19% at 2012/02/15 13:26:19
  Avg. Utilization Last Hour: 7%

Related Commands

Notes


show system capabilities

show system capabilities

Displays system capabilities.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.3.0000: Added gateway support

3.6.1002: Updated example

3.7.0000: Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show system capabilities
IB: Supported, L2, Adaptive Routing, Split Ready
Max SM nodes: 648
IB Max licensed speed: EDR

Related Commands

show system profile

Notes

show system manage inband-ib

show system manage inband-ib

Displays whether inband management over InfiniBand is currently allowed.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.8.1000

Example

switch (config) # show system manage inband-ib
Manage inband-ib: no

Related Commands

system manage inband-ib

Notes

This command is available only on Quantum based switch systems

show system profile

show system profile

Displays system profile.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0000

3.7.0000: Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show system profile
Profile                    : ib
Number of SWIDs            : 1 
Adaptive Routing           : yes
Adaptive Routing Groups    : 2048
IB Routing                 : no

Related Commands

system profile

Notes

show system type

show system type

Displays system type.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.5.1000

Example

switch (config) # show system type
SB7700

Related Commands

Notes


show temperature

show temperature

Displays system temperature sensors status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # show temperature
---------------------------------------------------------
Module      Component              Reg  CurTemp    Status
                                        (Celsius)
---------------------------------------------------------
MGMT        SIB2                   T1   32.00      OK
MGMT        Board AMB temp         T1   23.50      OK
MGMT        Ports AMB temp         T1   27.50      OK
MGMT        CPU package Sensor     T1   27.00      OK
MGMT        CPU Core Sensor        T1   18.00      OK
MGMT        CPU Core Sensor        T2   27.00      OK
PS1         power-mon              T1   22.50      OK

Related Commands

Notes


show version

show version

Displays version information for the currently running system image.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # show version
Product name:      MLNX-OS
Product release:   3.11.1954-007
Build ID:          #1-dev
Build date:        2023-10-18 15:21:05
Target arch:       x86_64
Target hw:         x86_64
Version summary:   X86_64 3.11.1954-007 2023-10-18 15:21:05 x86_64
Product model:     x86onie
Host ID:           0C42A117E840
System serial num: MT2006X07803
System UUID:       62cbd568-7d2a-11ea-8000-0c42a1589d10
Uptime:            17h 1m 3.828s
CPU load averages: 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.00
Number of CPUs:    4
System memory:     846 MB used / 6954 MB free / 7800 MB total
Swap:              0 MB used / 0 MB free / 0 MB total

Related Commands

Notes


show version concise

show version concise

Displays concise version information for the currently running system image.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # show version concise
X86_64 3.6.4006 2017-07-03 16:17:39 x86_64

Related Commands

Notes


show voltage

show voltage

Displays voltage level measurements on different sensors.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.3.5006: Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show voltage
============================================================================================
Module  Power Meter           Reg                   Expected  Actual   Status  High   Low
                                                    Voltage   Voltage          Range  Range
============================================================================================
MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         USB 5V sensor         5.00      5.15     OK      5.55   4.45
MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         Asic I/O sensor       2.27      2.11     OK      2.55   1.99
MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         1.8V sensor           1.80      1.79     OK      2.03   1.57
MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         SYS 3.3V sensor       3.30      3.28     OK      3.68   2.92
MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         CPU 0.9V sensor       0.90      0.93     OK      1.04   0.76
MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         1.2V sensor           1.20      1.19     OK      1.37   1.03
MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     12V sensor            12.00     11.67    OK      13.25  10.75
MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     12V sensor            2.50      2.46     OK      2.80   2.20
MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     2.5V sensor           3.30      3.26     OK      3.68   2.92
MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     SYS 3.3V sensor       3.30      3.24     OK      3.68   2.92
MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     SYS 3.3V sensor       1.80      1.79     OK      2.03   1.57
MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     1.8V sensor           1.20      1.24     OK      1.37   1.03

Related Commands

Notes

Chassis High Availability

chassis ha bip

chassis ha bip <board-ip-address>

Configures Chassis Board IP (BIP).

Syntax Description

board-ip-address

Sets the chassis virtual IP address

Default

0.0.0.0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # chassis ha bip 192.168.10.100

Related Commands

show chassis ha

Notes

This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.


chassis ha

chassis ha reset other

Performs a reset to the other management card in the chassis.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # chassis ha reset other

Related Commands

show chassis ha

Notes

This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.


chassis ha power enable other

chassis ha power enable other

no chassis ha power enable other

Enables the other management card in the chassis.

The no form of the command disables the other management card in the chassis.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

The other management card is enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # chassis ha power enable other

Related Commands

show chassis ha

Notes

This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.


show chassis ha

show chassis ha

Displays chassis HA parameters and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

The other management card is enabled

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # show chassis ha
2-node HA state:
 Box management IPv4: 10.7.146.44/24
 Box management IPv6: fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1033:47fd/64
 interface          : mgmt0
 local role         : master
 local slot         : 1
 other state        : ready
 reset count        : 0

Related Commands

chassis ha

Notes

This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.


chassis ha bipv6

ch assis ha bipv6 {ipv6 address} {ipv6 mask length} [force]

The command configures the Box IPv6.

Syntax Description

ipv6 address

The ipv6 box ip

ipv6 mask length

The mask for IPv6 box ip

Default

The other management card is enabled

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.8.1200

Example

switch (config) # chassis ha bipv6 fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1033:47fd /64

Related Commands

chassis ha

Notes
