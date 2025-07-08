What can I help you with?
NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.2502 LTS
Deleting Unused Images

To delete unused images, conduct the following steps.

  1. Get a list of the unused images.

    switch (config) # show images
 
Installed images:
  Partition 1:
    version: image-X86_64-3.6.5000.img
 
  Partition 2:
    version: image-X86_64-3.6.5000.img
 
Last boot partition: 1
Next boot partition: 1
 
Images available to be installed:
  No image files are available to be installed.
 
Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no
 
No image install currently in progress.
Boot manager password is set.
 
Image signing              : trusted signature always required
Admin require signed images: yes
 
Settings for next boot only:
  Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes (default)

  2. Delete the unused images.

    switch (config) # image delete image-X86_64-3.9.1302.img

    Note

    When deleting an image, it is recommended to delete the file, but not the partition, so as to not overload system resources.
