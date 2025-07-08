What can I help you with?
NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.2502 LTS
Management Interfaces

Management interfaces are used in order to provide access to management user interfaces. NVIDIA switches support out-of-band (OOB) dedicated interfaces (e.g., mgmt0, mgmt1) and in-band dedicated interfaces. In addition, most systems feature a serial port that provides access to the CLI only.On systems with two OOB management ports, both of them may be configured on the same VLAN if needed. In this case, ARP replies to the IP of those management interfaces is answered from either of them.

Configuring Management Interfaces with Static IP Addresses

If the system was set during initialization to obtain dynamic IP addresses through DHCP and you wish to switch to static assignments, perform the following steps:

  1. Enter Config configuration mode. Run:

    switch > enable
switch # configure terminal

  2. Disable setting IP addresses using the DHCP using the following command:

    switch (config) # no interface <ifname> dhcp

  3. Define your interfaces statically using the following command:

    switch (config) # interface <ifname> ip address <IP address> <netmask>

Configuring IPv6 Address on the Management Interface

  1. Enable IPv6 on this interface.

    switch (config) # interface mgmt0 ipv6 enable

  2. Set the IPv6 address to be configured automatically.

    switch (config) # interface mgmt0 ipv6 address autoconfig

  3. Verify the IPv6 address is configured correctly.

    switch (config) # show interfaces mgmt0 brief

Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP)

DHCP is used for automatic retrieval of management IP addresses.

For all other systems (and software versions) DHCP is disabled by default.

Note

If a user connects through SSH, runs the wizard and turns off DHCP, the connection is immediately terminated as the management interface loses its IP address.

<localhost># ssh admin@<ip-address>
NVIDIA MLNX-OS Switch Management
Password:
NVIDIA switch
NVIDIA configuration wizard
Do you want to use the wizard for initial configuration? yes
Step 1: Hostname? [my-switch]
Step 2: Use DHCP on mgmt0 interface? [yes] no
<localhost>#

In this case the serial connection should be used.

Default Gateway

To configure manually the default gateway, use the “ip route” command, with “0.0.0.0” as prefix and mask. The next-hop address must be within the range of one of the IP interfaces on the system.

switch (config)# ip route 0.0.0.0 0.0.0.0 10.10.0.2
switch (config)# show ip route
Destination       Mask              Gateway         Interface     Source       Distance/Metric
default           0.0.0.0           10.10.0.2       mgmt0         static       0/0
10.10.0.0         255.255.254.0     0.0.0.0         mgmt0         direct       0/0

Configuring Hostname via DHCP (DHCP Client Option 12)

This feature, also known as the DHCP Client Option 12, is enabled by default and assigns the switch system a hostname via DHCP as long as network manager configures hostname to the management interfaces’ (i.e. mgmt0, mgmt1) MAC address. If a network manager configures the hostname manually through any of the user interfaces, the hostname is not retrieved from the DHCP server.

To enable fetching hostname from DHCP server, run the following:

switch (config interface mgmt0) # dhcp hostname

To disable fetching hostname from DHCP server, run the following:

switch (config interface mgmt0) # no dhcp hostname

Note

Getting the hostname through DHCP is enable by default and will change the switch hostname if the hostname is not set by the user. Therefore, if a switch is part of an HA cluster the user would need to make sure the HA master has the same HA node names as the DHCP server.
