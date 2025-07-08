SM Commands

On This Page
- General
- ib sm
- ib sm accum-log-file
- ib sm allow-both-pkeys
- ib sm babbling-policy
- ib sm connect-roots
- ib sm calculate-missing-routes
- ib sm drop-event-subscriptions
- ib sm enable-quirks
- ib sm exit-on-fatal
- ib sm force-link-speed
- ib sm force-log-flush
- ib sm guid2lid-cache
- ib sm honor-partitions
- ib sm hoq-lifetime
- ib sm ignore-other-sm
- ib sm ipv6-nsm
- ib sm lash
- ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
- ib sm leafvl-stalls
- ib sm lmc
- ib sm lmc-esp0
- ib sm log-flags
- ib sm log-max-size
- ib sm max-op-vls
- ib sm max-reply-time
- ib sm max-reverse-hops
- ib sm aguid_default_hop_limit
- ib sm max-wire-smps2
- ib sm m-key
- ib sm mkey-lease
- ib sm mkey-lookup
- ib sm mkey-protect-level
- ib sm msgfifo-timeout
- ib sm multicast
- ib sm no-client-rereg
- ib sm overrun-trigger
- ib sm packet-life-time
- ib sm phy-err-trigger
- ib sm polling-retries
- ib sm port-prof-switch
- ib sm reassign-lids
- ib sm reset-config
- ib sm root-guid
- ib sm routing-engines
- ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
- ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label
- ib sm rtr-pr-mtu
- ib sm rtr-pr-rate
- ib sm rtr-pr-sl
- ib sm rtr-pr-tclass
- ib sm sa-key
- ib sm single-thread
- ib sm sm-inactive
- ib sm sm-key
- ib sm sm-priority
- ib sm sm-sl
- ib sm sminfo-poll-time
- ib sm subnet-prefix
- ib sm subnet-prefix-override
- ib sm max-smps-timeout
- ib sm subnet-timeout
- ib sm sweep-interval
- ib sm sweep-on-trap
- ib sm transaction-retries
- ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
- ib sm use-ucast-cache
- ib sm vl-stalls
- ib sm virt
- ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
- ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
- Show
- show ib sm
- show ib sm accum-log-file
- show ib sm babbling-policy
- show ib sm calculate-missing-routes
- show ib sm connect-roots
- show ib sm enable-quirks
- show ib sm exit-on-fatal
- show ib sm fdr10
- show ib sm force-link-speed
- show ib sm force-link-speed-ext
- show ib sm force-log-flush
- show ib sm guid2lid-cache
- show ib sm honor-partitions
- show ib sm hoq-lifetime
- show ib sm ignore-other-sm
- show ib sm ipv6-nsm
- show ib sm lash
- show ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
- show ib sm leafvl-stalls
- show ib sm lmc
- show ib sm lmc-esp0
- show ib sm log
- show ib sm log-flags
- show ib sm log-max-size
- show ib sm max-op-vls
- show ib sm max-ports
- show ib sm max-reply-time
- show ib sm max-reverse-hops
- show ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
- show ib sm max-wire-smps
- show ib sm max-wire-smps2
- show ib sm mkey-lease
- show ib sm m-key
- show ib sm mkey-lease
- show ib sm mkey-lookup
- show ib sm mkey-protect-level
- show ib sm msgfifo-timeout
- show ib sm multicast
- show ib sm no-client-rereg
- show ib sm overrun-trigger
- show ib sm packet-life-time
- show ib sm phy-err-trigger
- show ib sm polling-retries
- show ib sm port-prof-switch
- show ib sm reassign-lids
- show ib sm root-guid
- show ib sm routing-engines
- show ib sm routing-info
- show ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
- show ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label
- show ib sm rtr-pr-mtu
- show ib sm rtr-pr-rate
- show ib sm rtr-pr-sl
- show ib sm sa-key
- show ib sm single-thread
- show ib sm sm-inactive
- show ib sm sm-key
- show ib sm sm-priority
- show ib sm sm-sl
- show ib sm sminfo-poll-time
- show ib sm subnet-prefix
- show ib sm subnet-prefix-override
- show ib sm subnet-timeout
- show ib sm sweep-interval
- show ib sm sweep-on-trap
- show ib sm transaction-retries
- show ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
- show ib sm use-ucast-cache
- show ib sm version
- show ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
- show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
- show ib sm vl-stalls
- Partitions
- Quality of Service (SM)
- ib baseqos <port-type> high-limit
- ib baseqos max-vls
- ib baseqos sl2vl
- ib baseqos vlarb-high
- ib baseqos <port-type> vlarb-low <value>
- ib baseqos reset-config
- show ib baseqos
- ib qos
- ib qos level
- ib qos match-rule
- ib qos port-group
- ib qos ulp any
- ib qos ulp ipoib
- ib qos ulp <protocol-type>
- ib qos ulp srp
- show ib qos
- Scatter Ports
- GUID Routing Order
- Bulk Update Mode
- ibdiagnet
SM Commands
ib sm
ib sm
no ib sm
Enables the SM on this node.
The no form of the command disables the SM on this node.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm
Related Commands
show ib sm
Notes
ib sm accum-log-file
ib sm accum-log-file
no ib sm accum-log-file
Adds SM log entries at the end of the current log.
The no form of the command overwrites SM log file on every restart.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm accum-log-file
Related Commands
show ib sm accum-log-file
Notes
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
no ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Enables having both full and limited membership on the same partition.
The no form of the command disables having both full and limited membership on the same partition.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.1100
Example
switch (config) # ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Related Commands
defmember
member
Notes
ib sm babbling-policy
ib sm babbling-policy
no ib sm babbling-policy
Enables the SM to disable babbling ports (i.e., generating frequent traps).
The no form of the command disables the SM babbling policy.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # no ib sm babbling-policy
Related Commands
show ib sm babbling-policy
Notes
If the babbling policy is enabled, and decides to close a babbling interface (one which sends 129,130,131 traps, for example), the SM disables the port.
ib sm connect-roots
ib sm connect-roots
no ib sm connect-roots
Forces the routing engine to make connectivity between root switches.
The no form of the command disables logical LID path between root switches.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm connect-roots
Related Commands
show ib sm connect-roots
Notes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes
no ib sm calculate-missing-routes
Enables SM to find and recalculate missing routes without creating credit-loops
The no form of the command d isables SM to find and recalculate missing routes without creating credit-loops
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm calculate-missing-routes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes: enabled
switch (config) # no ib sm calculate-missing-routes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes: disabled
Related Commands
Show ib sm calculate-missing-routes
Notes
ib sm drop-event-subscriptions
ib sm drop-event-subscriptions
no ib sm drop-event-subscriptions
Configures IB SM to drop interface subscribe or unsubscribe events.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config) # ib sm drop-event-subscriptions
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm enable-quirks
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm enable-quirks
Related Commands
show ib sm enable-quirks
Notes
ib sm exit-on-fatal
ib sm exit-on-fatal
no ib sm exit-on-fatal
Enables the SM to exit upon fatal initialization errors.
The no form of the command disables the SM from exiting upon fatal initialization errors.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm exit-on-fatal
Related Commands
show ib sm exit-on-fatal
Notes
ib sm force-link-speed
ib sm force-link-speed <speed-options>
no ib sm force-link-speed
Defines the SM behavior for PortInfo:LinkSpeedEnabled, PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtEnabled and MLNX ExtendedPortInfo on the switch ports.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
speed-options
The following options are available:
Default
Set to PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtSupported
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.1604
Updated Syntax Description, Example, and Notes
Example
switch (config) # ib sm force-link-speed sdr ddr qdr fdr10
Related Commands
show ib sm force-link-speed
show ib sm force-link-speed-ext
show ib sm fdr10
Notes
ib sm force-log-flush
ib sm force-log-flush
no ib sm force-log-flush
Forces every log message generated to be flushed.
The no form of the command does not force a flush after every log write.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm force-log-flush
Related Commands
show ib sm force-log-flush
Notes
ib sm guid2lid-cache
ib sm guid2lid-cache
no ib sm guid2lid-cache
Allows SM to use cached GUID-to-lid mapping data. When enabled, the SM honors the cached GUID-to-lid mapping information if:
The no form of the command disallows use of cached GUID-to-lid mapping data.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm guid2lid-cache
Related Commands
show ib sm guid2lid-cache
Notes
ib sm honor-partitions
ib sm honor-partitions
no ib sm honor-partitions
Sets the no_partition_enforcement flag to 0. This setting controls global support for partitioning in the subnet.
The no form of the command disables subnet partition support.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # no ib sm honor-partitions
Related Commands
show ib sm honor-partitions
Notes
ib sm hoq-lifetime
ib sm hoq-lifetime <time>
Sets the maximum time a frame can wait at the head of a switch-to-switch port queue before it is dropped.
Syntax Description
time
The time is 4.096 uS * 2time. The range of time is 0 to 20. A time of 20 means infinite, and the default value is 18 which translates to about 1 second.
Default
0x12 (~ 1 second)
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm hoq-lifetime 15
Related Commands
show ib sm hoq-lifetime
Notes
ib sm ignore-other-sm
ib sm ignore-other-sm
no ib sm ignore-other-sm
Ignores all the rules governing SM elections and attempts to manage the fabric.
The no form of the command does not allow the SM to manage fabric if it loses the election.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm ignore-other-sm
Related Commands
show ib sm ignore-other-sm
Notes
ib sm ipv6-nsm
ib sm ipv6-nsm
no ib sm ipv6-nsm
Consolidates IPv6 SNM group joins to 1 MC group per-MGID PKEY.
The no form of the command disables the consolidation of IPv6 SNM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm ipv6-nsm
Related Commands
show ib sm ipv6-nsm
Notes
ib sm lash
ib sm lash {do-mesh-analysis | start-vl <vl-value>}
no ib sm lash do-mesh-analysis
Modifies “lash” routing method parameters.
The no form of the command disables SM “lash” routing for mesh analysis.
Syntax Description
do-mesh-analysis
Enables SM “lash” routing for mesh analysis
start-vl <vl-value>
Configures the starting VL for SM “lash” routing for mesh analysis (assuming that lash routing is enabled)
Default
do-mesh-analysis: Disabled
start-vl: 0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm lash do-mesh-analysis
Related Commands
show ib sm lash do-mesh-analysis
Notes
ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
ib sm leafhoq-lifetime <time>
Sets the maximum time a frame can wait at the head of a switch-to-CA_or_Router port queue before it is dropped.
Syntax Description
time
The time is 4.096 uS * 2time. The range of time is 0 to 20. A time of 20 means infinite, and the default value is 16 which translates to about 268 millisecond.
Default
0x10 (about 268 mS)
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm leafhoq-lifetime 8
Related Commands
show ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
Notes
ib sm leafvl-stalls
ib sm leafvl-stalls <count>
Sets the number of sequential frame drops that cause a switch-to-CA_or_Router port to enter the VLStalled state.
Syntax Description
count
Range: 1-255
Default
7
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm leafvl-stalls 3
Related Commands
show ib sm leafvl-stalls
Notes
ib sm lmc
ib sm lmc <mask>
Sets the LID Mask Control (LMC) value to be used on this subnet.
Syntax Description
mask
Range: 0-7
Default
The default value is 0, which means that every port has exactly one unique LID.
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm lmc 7
Related Commands
show ib sm lmc
Notes
ib sm lmc-esp0
ib sm lmc-esp0
no ib sm lmc-esp0
Sets the LMC for the subnet to be used for Enhanced Switch Port 0.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm lmc-esp0
Related Commands
show ib sm lmc-esp0
Notes
ib sm log-flags
ib sm log-flags [all] [debug] [error] [frames] [funcs] [info] [none] [routing] [verbose]
no ib sm log-flags
Controls what messages the SM logs.
The no form of the command indicates to the SM not to run on this node.
Syntax Description
all
Turns on all the flags that follow (error info verbose debug funcs frames routing).
debug
Logs diagnostic messages, high volume.
error
Logs error messages.
frames
Logs all SMP and GMP frames.
funcs
Logs function entry/exit, very high volume.
info
Logs basic messages, low volume.
none
Turns off all logging flags.
routing
Logs FDB routing information.
verbose
Logs interesting stuff, moderate volume.
Default
0x3 (error, info)
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm log-flags error verbose funcs frames
Related Commands
show ib sm log-flags
Notes
ib sm log-max-size
ib sm log-max-size <size>
Sets the maximum size of the log file to be <size> megabytes.
Syntax Description
size
Range: 1-60
Default
20 MBytes
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.5.1000
Updated Syntax Description, and Default
Example
switch (config) # ib sm log-max-size 50
Related Commands
show ib sm log-max-size
Notes
ib sm max-op-vls
ib sm max-op-vls <count>
Sets the maximum number of VLs supported on this subnet.
Syntax Description
count
Possible values: 1, 2, 4, 8, or 15
Default
4
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.10.1000
Updated default value from 15 to 4
Example
switch (config) # ib sm max-op-vls 4
Related Commands
show ib sm max-op-vls
Notes
ib sm max-reply-time
ib sm max-reply-time <time>
Sets the maximum time the SM waits for a reply before the transaction times out.
Syntax Description
time
Must be an integer (in milliseconds)
Default
200 milliseconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm max-reply-time 500
Related Commands
show sm max-reply-time
Notes
ib sm max-reverse-hops
ib sm max-reverse-hops <max-reverse-hops>
Sets the maximum number of hops from the top switch to an I/O node.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
0 hops
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm max-reverse-hops 500
Related Commands
show ib sm max-reverse-hops
Notes
ib sm aguid_default_hop_limit
ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit <count>
no ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
Configures the default value for hop limit returned in path records where either the source or destination are alias an GUID.
The no form of the command resets the count to its default value.
Syntax Description
count
Number of concurrent management packets (must be an integer)
Default
1
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.6102
Example
switch (config) # ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit 3
Related Commands
show ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
Notes
ib sm max-wire-smps2
ib sm max-wire-smps2 <count>
no
Sets the maximal timeout based outstanding SM management packets.
The no form of the command resets the max-wire-smps2 to its initial value.
Syntax Description
count
Number of concurrent management packets. The value must be an integer.
Default
4
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm max-wire-smps 8
Related Commands
show ib sm max-wire-smps2
Notes
ib sm m-key
ib sm m-key <mkey>
no ib sm m-key
Configures the MKey used by the SM.
The no form of the command resets the MKey configuration to its default value.
Syntax Description
mkey
64-bit MKey
Default
00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.6.2002
Added no form of the command
3.7.0000
Added note
Example
switch (config) # ib sm m-key 11:33:55:77:99:aa:cc:ee
Related Commands
ib sm mkey-lease
ib sm mkey-lookup
ib sm mkey-protect-level
show ib sm m-key
show ib sm mkey-lease
Notes
ib sm mkey-lease
ib sm mkey-lease <time>
no ib sm mkey-lease
Configures the lease period used when MKey is non-zero.
The no form of the command resets this value to its default.
Syntax Description
time
MKey lease period in seconds
Range: 0-65535; 0=unlimited
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # ib sm mkey-lease 660
Related Commands
show ib sm mkey-lease
Notes
ib sm mkey-lookup
ib sm mkey-lookup
no ib sm mkey-lookup
Enables using a file cache (guid2mkey) to resolve unknown node MKey.
The no form of the command disables using a file cache to resolve unknown node MKey and the configured MKey is used for all ports.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # ib sm mkey-lookup
Related Commands
show ib sm mkey-lookup
Notes
MKey lookup is a boolean value that controls how the SM finds the MKey of ports
ib sm mkey-protect-level
ib sm mkey-protect-level <level>
no ib sm mkey-protect-level
Controls what data is returned to a get_PortInfo MAD request when the MKey in the request does not match the MKey on the port.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
level
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # ib sm mkey-protect-level 0
Related Commands
show ib sm mkey-protect-level
Notes
ib sm msgfifo-timeout
ib sm msgfifo-timeout <time>
Sets the time value to be used by the subnet administrator to control when a BUSY status is returned to a client.
Syntax Description
time
In milliseconds
Default
10 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm msgfifo-timeout 50000
Related Commands
show ib sm msgfifo-timeout
Notes
If there is more than one message in the SA queue, and it has been there longer than time milliseconds, all additional incoming requests are immediately replied to with BUSY status.
ib sm multicast
ib sm multicast
no ib sm multicast
Enables the SM to support multicasts on the fabric.
The no form of the command disables the SM from supporting multicasts on the fabric.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm multicast
Related Commands
show ib sm multicast
Notes
ib sm no-client-rereg
ib sm no-client-rereg
no ib sm no-client-rereg
Enables client re-registration requests.
The no form of the command disables client re-registration requests.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
disable
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm no-client-rereg
Related Commands
show ib sm no-client-rereg
Notes
ib sm overrun-trigger
ib sm overrun-trigger <count>
Enables SMA to generate standard InfiniBand trap number 130 when the number of local buffer overrun errors equals the count value, and the port’s SMA supports traps.
Syntax Description
count
Range: 0-255
Default
8
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm overrun-trigger 3
Related Commands
show ib sm overrun-trigger
Notes
Refer to the InfiniBand Architecture Specification V1 r1.2.1, section 14.2.5.1 table 131: Traps.
ib sm packet-life-time
ib sm packet-life-time <time>
Sets the maximum time a frame can live in a switch.
Syntax Description
time
The time is 4.096 uS * 2*<time>. Range: 0-20. A time of 20 means infinite. The value 0x14 disables this mechanism.
Default
0x12 (about 1 second)
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm packet-life-time 20
Related Commands
show ib sm packet-life-time
Notes
ib sm phy-err-trigger
ib sm phy-err-trigger <count>
Enables SMA to generate trap 129 when the number of local link integrity errors equals the <count> value, and the port’s SMA supports traps.
Syntax Description
count
Range: 0-255
Default
8
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm phy-err-trigger 5
Related Commands
show ib sm phy-err-trigger
Notes
ib sm polling-retries
ib sm polling-retries <value>
This variable defines the number of consecutive times an active SM must fail to respond before it is declared dead.
Syntax Description
value
Must be an integer
Default
4
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm polling-retries 8
Related Commands
show ib sm polling-retries
Notes
The time between when the active SM fails and the time this SM declares it dead is: (sm_sminfo_polling_timeout * value) milliseconds.
ib sm port-prof-switch
ib sm port-prof-switch
no ib sm port-prof-switch
Enables the counting of adapters, routers, and switches routed through links.
The no form of the command disables the counting of adapters, routers, and switches routed through links.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm port-prof-switch
Related Commands
show ib sm port-prof-switch
Notes
ib sm reassign-lids
ib sm reassign-lids
no ib sm reassign-lids
Controls the ability of the SM to reassign LIDs to nodes it finds already configured with a valid LID.
The no form of the command disables the SM from reassigning LIDs to nodes it finds already configured with a valid LID.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm reassign-lids
Related Commands
show ib sm reassign-lids
Notes
ib sm reset-config
ib sm reset-config
Resets all SM configuration options to defaults.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm reset-config
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm root-guid
ib sm root-guid <guid>
no ib sm root-guid <guid>
Adds a root GUID for the SM.
The no form of the command removes the GUID from the root GUID list.
Syntax Description
guid
The root GUID number in hexadecimal notation
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# ib sm root-guid aa:bb:00:11:22:33:44:55
Related Commands
show ib sm routing-engines
Notes
The list of root GIDs are relevant when IB SM is running on the switch, and the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.
ib sm routing-engines
ib sm routing-engines [dor] [file] [ftree] [lash] [minhop] [none] [updn] [ar-updn]
no ib sm routing-engines
Sets the routing engine of the SM.
The no form of the command sets the routing engine to be “none”. The default SM routing engine is used.
Syntax Description
dor
Includes “dor” engine in selection of routing engines
file
Includes “file” engine in selection of routing engines
ftree
Includes “ftree” engine in selection of routing engines
lash
Includes “lash” engine in selection of routing engines
minhop
Includes “minhop” engine in selection of routing engines
none
No routing engines specified; use SM default(s)
updn
Includes “up/down” engine in selection of routing engines
ar-updn
Includes “adaptive routing up/down” engine in selection of routing engines
Default
None
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.10.4000
Added ar-updn option
Example
switch (config) # ib sm routing-engines none
Related Commands
show ib sm routing-engines
Notes
Multiple routing engines can be specified separated by spaces so that specific ordering of routing algorithms will be tried if earlier routing engines fail.
ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
ib sm rtr-aguid-enable <value>
no ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
Configures SM alias GUID control option.
The no form of the command resets SM alias GUID control to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Possible values:
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-aguid-enable 1
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label
ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label <value>
Configures inter-subnet PathRecord FlowLabel.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord FlowLabel to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Range: 0-1048575
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label 1
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm rtr-pr-mtu
ib sm rtr-pr-mtu <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-mtu <value>
Configures inter-subnet PathRecord MTU.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord MTU to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Possible values: 256, 512, 1K, 2K, 4K
Default
2K
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-pr-mtu 2k
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm rtr-pr-rate
ib sm rtr-pr-rate <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-rate <value>
Configures inter-subnet PathRecord rate.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord rate to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Possible values: 2.5, 5, 10, 14, 20, 25, 40, 56, 100
Default
100
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-pr-rate 5
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm rtr-pr-sl
ib sm rtr-pr-sl <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-sl <value>
Configures inter-subnet PathRecord SL.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord SL to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Range: [0-15]
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # rtr-pr-sl 0
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm rtr-pr-tclass
ib sm rtr-pr-tclass <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-tclass <value>
Configures inter-subnet PathRecord T-class.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord T-class to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Range: 0-255
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-pr-tclass 1
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm sa-key
ib sm sa-key <SA_Key>
Sets the SA_Key 64-bit value used by SA to qualify that a query is “trusted”.
Syntax Description
SA Key
64 bit
Default
00:00:00:00:00:00:00:01
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm sa-key 5
Related Commands
show ib sm sa-key
Notes
OpenSM version 3.2.1 and lower used the default value of “1” in host byte order. You may need to change this value to inter-operate with older subnet managers.
ib sm single-thread
ib sm single-thread
no ib sm single-thread
Enables the Subnet Manager to use a single thread to service all requests.
The no form of the command enables SA to use multiple service threads.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled (use multiple service threads)
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm single-thread
Related Commands
show ib sm single-thread
Notes
ib sm sm-inactive
ib sm sm-inactive
no ib sm sm-inactive
Configures the SM to start in the “inactive” SM state. This option can be used to run a standalone system without the SM/SA function.
The no form of the command configures the SM to start in “init” SM state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm sm-inactive
Related Commands
show ib sm sm-inactive
Notes
ib sm sm-key
ib sm sm-key <SM_Key>
Sets the SM 64-bit SM_Key.
Syntax Description
SM Key
64 bit
Default
00:00:00:00:00:00:00:01
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm sm-key 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:05
Related Commands
show ib sm sm-key
Notes
OpenSM version 3.2.1 and lower used the default value of “1” in host byte order. You may need to change this value to inter-operate with older subnet managers.
ib sm sm-priority
ib sm sm-priority <priority>
Prioritizes the desired SM compared to other SMs on the fabric.
Syntax Description
priority
Range: 0-15
0 is least important
15 the most important
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm sm-priority 1
Related Commands
show ib sm sm-priority
Notes
If two or more active SMs have the same highest priority, the one with the lowest port GUID manages the fabric.
ib sm sm-sl
ib sm sm-sl <sm-sl>
Sets the SM service level for SM/SA communication.
Syntax Description
sm-sl
0-15
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm sm-sl 10
Related Commands
show ib sm sm-sl
Notes
Selects the SL that is used for MADs.
ib sm sminfo-poll-time
ib sm sminfo-poll-time <time>
This variable controls the timeout between two polls of an active subnet manager.
Syntax Description
time
In milliseconds
Default
10 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm sminfo-poll-time 15
Related Commands
show ib sm sminfo-poll-time
Notes
ib sm subnet-prefix
ib sm subnet-prefix <prefix>
no ib sm subnet-prefix <prefix>
Sets the SM “Subnet Prefix” used to create scope qualifiers for all elements managed by the SM.
The no form of the command resets the subnet prefix to its default value.
Syntax Description
prefix
64 bit
Default
FE:80:00:00:00:00:00:00
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.1002
3.6.2002
Added no form of the command
Example
switch (config) # ib sm subnet-prefix ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:00
Related Commands
show ib sm subnet-prefix
Notes
The default value is also the InfiniBand default for a locally administered subnet.
ib sm subnet-prefix-override
ib sm subnet-prefix-override
no ib sm subnet-prefix-override
Disables IB Router subnet prefix checking.
The no form of the command enables IB Router subnet prefix checking.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # ib sm subnet-prefix-override
Related Commands
show ib sm subnet-prefix-override
Notes
ib sm max-smps-timeout
ib sm max-smps-timeout <Timeout>
Sets timeout for SMPs between max_wire_smps & max_wire_smps2
Syntax Description
timeout
Timeout in seconds
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.3000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm max-smps-timeout 22
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm subnet-timeout
ib sm subnet-timeout <time>
Sets the global per-port subnet timeout value (PortInfo:SubnetTimeOut). This value also controls the maximum trap frequency in which no traps are allowed to be sent faster than the subnet_timeout value.
Syntax Description
time
The actual timeout is 4.096 uS * 2*<time>. The range of time is 0-31 for this parameter which supports 32 discrete time values between 4 uS and about 2.4 hours.
Default
0x12 (About 1 second)
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm subnet-timeout 5
Related Commands
show ib sm subnet-timeout
Notes
If the SMA generates a sequence of traps, the interval between successive traps should not be smaller than <time>.
ib sm sweep-interval
ib sm sweep-interval <time>
no ib sm sweep-interval
Specifies the time between subnet sweeps.
The no form of the command disables periodic sweeps.
Syntax Description
time
Range: Between 0 and 36000 seconds; 0—disable
Default
10 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm sweep-interval 20
Related Commands
show ib sm sweep-interval
Notes
ib sm sweep-on-trap
ib sm sweep-on-trap
no ib sm sweep-on-trap
Enables every TRAP received by the SM to initiate a heavy sweep in addition to the processing required by the TRAP.
The no form of the command enables SM to use a combination of light and heavy sweeps based on the type of TRAP and other internal states.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
enable
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm sweep-on-trap
Related Commands
show ib sm sweep-on-trap
Notes
More than 10 successive identical TRAPs disable the automatic sweep behavior until at least one different TRAP has been received.
ib sm transaction-retries
ib sm transaction-retries <transaction-retries-count>
Sets the maximum retries for failed transactions.
Syntax Description
transaction-retries-count
Must be an integer
Default
3
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm transaction-retries 10
Related Commands
show ib sm transaction-retries
Notes
ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
no ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
Turns every fabric sweep to a heavy sweep.
The no form of the command enables the SM to use a combination of light and heavy sweeps.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
disable
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
Related Commands
show ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
Notes
ib sm use-ucast-cache
ib sm use-ucast-cache
no ib sm use-ucast-cache
Enables the SM to use cached routine data (LMC=0 only).
The no form of the command disables the SM to use cached routine data.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm use-ucast-cache
Related Commands
show ib sm use-ucast-cache
Notes
ib sm vl-stalls
ib sm vl-stalls <count>
Sets the number of sequential frame drops that cause a switch-to-switch port to enter the VLStalled state.
Syntax Description
count
1-255
Default
7
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm vl-stalls 10
Related Commands
show ib sm vl-stalls
Notes
ib sm virt
ib sm virt {enable | disable | ignore}
no ib sm virt
Configures IB SM port virtualization support.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
enable
IB SM supports virtualization, and configures virtual ports
disable
IB SM disables virtual ports
ignore
IB SM ignores virtual ports and does not change their configuration
Default
Ignore
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config) # ib sm virt configure
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
ib sm virt-default-hop-limit <value>
no ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
Configures the default value for hop limit to be returned in path records.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Range: 0-255
Default
2
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # ib sm virt-default-hop-limit 3
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process <value>
no ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
Configures the maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Range: 0-65535
“0” processes all pending ports
Default
4
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process 5
Related Commands
Notes
show ib sm
show ib sm
Displays the SM admin state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm
Related Commands
ib sm
Notes
show ib sm accum-log-file
show ib sm accum-log-file
Displays the accum-log-file configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm accum-log-file
Related Commands
ib sm accum-log-file
Notes
show ib sm babbling-policy
show ib sm babbling-policy
Displays the ability of the SM to disable babbling ports (i.e., generating frequent traps).
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm babbling-policy
Related Commands
ib sm babbling-policy
Notes
show ib sm calculate-missing-routes
Show ib sm calculate-missing-routes
Display option allowing SM to find and recalculate missing routes without creating credit-loops
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.8.2000
Example
switch (config) # ib sm calculate-missing-routes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes: enabled
switch (config) # no ib sm calculate-missing-routes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes: disabled
Related Commands
ib sm calculate-missing-routes
Notes
show ib sm connect-roots
show ib sm connect-roots
Displays the IBA compliant multi-stage switch directive.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm connect-roots
Related Commands
ib sm connect-roots
Notes
show ib sm enable-quirks
show ib sm enable-quirks
Displays if the SM uses high risk features and handles HW workarounds.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm enable-quirks
Related Commands
ib sm enable-quirks
Notes
show ib sm exit-on-fatal
show ib sm exit-on-fatal
Displays if the SM exits upon a fatal error.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm exit-on-fatal
Related Commands
ib sm exit-on-fatal
Notes
show ib sm fdr10
show ib sm fdr10
Displays the status of the SM use of FDR10.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm fdr10
Related Commands
Notes
show ib sm force-link-speed
show ib sm force-link-speed
Displays SM behavior for PortInfo:LinkSpeedEnabled parameter on switch ports.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.4.1604
Updated Syntax Description, Example and Notes
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm force-link-speed
Related Commands
ib sm force-link-speed
Notes
Possible outputs:
show ib sm force-link-speed-ext
show ib sm force-link-speed-ext
Displays SM behavior for PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtEnabled parameter on the switch ports.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.4.1604
Updated Description and Example
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm force-link-speed-ext
Related Commands
ib sm force-link-speed
Notes
Possible outputs:
show ib sm force-log-flush
show ib sm force-log-flush
Displays if every log message generated forces the log to be flushed.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.4.1604
Updated Description and Example
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm force-log-flush
Related Commands
ib sm force-log-flush
Notes
show ib sm guid2lid-cache
show ib sm guid2lid-cache
Displays whether or not the SM honors the cached GUID-to-LID mapping information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm guid2lid-cache
Related Commands
ib sm guid2-lid-cache
Notes
show ib sm honor-partitions
show ib sm honor-partitions
Displays the partition enforcement settings in the subnet.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm honor-partitions
Related Commands
ib sm honor-partitions
Notes
show ib sm hoq-lifetime
show ib sm hoq-lifetime
Displays the maximum time a frame can wait at the head of a switch-to-switch port queue before it is dropped.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm hoq-lifetime
Related Commands
ib sm hoq-lifetime
Notes
show ib sm ignore-other-sm
show ib sm ignore-other-sm
Displays if the rules governing SM elections and attempt to manage the fabric on the node are ignored by the SM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm ignore-other-sm
Related Commands
ib sm ignore-other-sm
Notes
show ib sm ipv6-nsm
show ib sm ipv6-nsm
Displays the consolidation of IPv6 Solicited Node Multicast (SNM) group join requests.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm ipv6-nsm
Related Commands
ib sm ipv6-nsm
Notes
show ib sm lash
show ib sm lash {do-mesh-analysis | start-vl}
Display “lash” routing method parameters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm lash do-mesh-analysis
Related Commands
ib sm lash
Notes
show ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
show ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
Displays the maximum time a frame can wait at the head of a switch-to-CA_or_Router port queue before it is dropped.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
Related Commands
ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
Notes
show ib sm leafvl-stalls
show ib sm leafvl-stalls
Displays the number of sequential frame drops that case a switch-to-CA_or_Router port to enter the VLStalled state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm leafvl-stalls
Related Commands
ib sm leafvl-stalls
Notes
show ib sm lmc
show ib sm lmc
Displays the number of sequential frame drops that case a switch-to-CA_or_Router port to enter the VLStalled state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm lmc
Related Commands
ib sm lmc
Notes
show ib sm lmc-esp0
show ib sm lmc-esp0
Displays the number of sequential frame drops that case a switch-to-CA_or_Router port to enter the VLStalled state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm lmc-esp0
Related Commands
ib sm lmc-esp0
Notes
show ib sm log
show ib sm log [continuous] [[not] [matching <reg-expression>]]
Displays IB SM event logs.
Syntax Description
continuous
Displays IB SM new event log messages as they arrive
not
Displays IB SM new event logs that do not match a given regular expression
matching
Displays IB SM event log messages that match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm log
Related Commands
show ib sm log-flags
Notes
show ib sm log-flags
show ib sm log-flags
Displays what type of messages the SM is logging.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm log-flags
Related Commands
ib sm log-flags
Notes
show ib sm log-max-size
show ib sm log-max-size
Displays the maximum size of the log file.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm log-max-size
Related Commands
ib sm log-max-size
Notes
show ib sm max-op-vls
show ib sm max-op-vls
Displays the maximum size of the log file.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm max-op-vls
Related Commands
ib sm max-op-vls
Notes
show ib sm max-ports
show ib sm max-ports
Displays the number of CA ports SM can manage.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm max-ports
Related Commands
ib sm max-ports
Notes
show ib sm max-reply-time
show ib sm max-reply-time
Displays the number of CA ports SM can manage.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm max-reply-time
Related Commands
ib sm max-reply-time
Notes
show ib sm max-reverse-hops
show ib sm max-reverse-hops
Displays max hops IO node to top switch.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm max-reverse-hops
Related Commands
ib sm max-reverse-hops
Notes
show ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
show ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
Displays max hops IO node to top switch.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
Related Commands
ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
Notes
show ib sm max-wire-smps
show ib sm max-wire-smps
Displays the maximal number of MADs the SM will have outstanding at one time to count.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm max-wire-smps
Related Commands
ib sm max-wire-smps
Notes
show ib sm max-wire-smps2
show ib sm max-wire-smps2
Displays maximal SM timeout based packets allowed to be outstanding.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm max-wire-smps2
Related Commands
ib sm max-wire-smps2
Notes
show ib sm mkey-lease
show ib sm mkey-lease
Displays MKey period in seconds.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm mkey-lease
Related Commands
ib sm mkey-lease
Notes
show ib sm m-key
show ib sm m-key
Displays the MKey used by the SM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.6.2002
Updated Example
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm m-key
Related Commands
ib sm m-key
Notes
show ib sm mkey-lease
show ib sm mkey-lease
Displays MKey lease period in seconds.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm mkey-lease
Related Commands
ib sm mkey-lookup
Notes
show ib sm mkey-lookup
show ib sm mkey-lookup
Displays whether the SM looks in file cache for unknown note MKeys.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm mkey-lookup
Related Commands
ib sm m-key
Notes
show ib sm mkey-protect-level
show ib sm mkey-protect-level
Displays MKey protection level.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm mkey-protect-level
Related Commands
ib sm mkey-protect-level
Notes
show ib sm msgfifo-timeout
show ib sm msgfifo-timeout
Displays the elapsed time in milliseconds before a frame at the head of Subnet Agent queue causes an immediate BUSY state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm msgfifo-timeout
Related Commands
ib sm msgfifo-timeout
Notes
show ib sm multicast
show ib sm multicast
Displays whether the SM supports multicast on the fabric.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm multicast
Related Commands
ib sm multicast
Notes
show ib sm no-client-rereg
show ib sm no-client-rereg
Displays client re-registration admin state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm no-client-rereg
Related Commands
ib sm no-client-rereg
Notes
show ib sm overrun-trigger
show ib sm overrun-trigger
Displays count of local buffer overrun errors for Infiniband trap 130.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm overrun-trigger
Related Commands
ib sm overrun-trigger
Notes
show ib sm packet-life-time
show ib sm packet-life-time
Displays the maximum time a frame can live in a switch.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm packet-life-time
Related Commands
ib sm packet-life-time
Notes
show ib sm phy-err-trigger
show ib sm phy-err-trigger
Displays the number of local link integrity errors and the port’s SMA supports traps.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm phy-err-trigger
Related Commands
ib sm phy-err-trigger
Notes
show ib sm polling-retries
show ib sm polling-retries
Displays the number of consecutive times an active SM must fail to respond before it is declared dead.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm polling-retries
Related Commands
ib sm polling-retries
Notes
show ib sm port-prof-switch
show ib sm port-prof-switch
Displays whether or not the counting of adapters, routers, and switches through the links is being done.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm port-prof-switch
Related Commands
ib sm port-prof-switch
Notes
show ib sm reassign-lids
show ib sm reassign-lids
Displays the ability of the SM to reassign LIDs to nodes it finds already configured with a valid LID.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm reassign-lids
Related Commands
ib sm reassign-lids
Notes
show ib sm root-guid
show ib sm root-guid
Displays the configured root GUIDs for the SM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm root-guid
Related Commands
ib sm routing-engine
Notes
The list of root GUIDs are relevant when IB SM is running on the switch, and the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.
show ib sm routing-engines
show ib sm routing-engines
Displays an ordered list of routing engines.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm routing-engines
Related Commands
ib sm routing-engines
Notes
show ib sm routing-info
show ib sm routing-info
Displays current routing engine information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm routing-info
Related Commands
Notes
show ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
show ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
Displays GUID option configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
Related Commands
ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
Notes
show ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label
show ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label
Displays inter-subnet PathRecord FlowLabel.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label
Related Commands
ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label
Notes
“0” signifies that inter-subnet PathRecord FlowLabel is disabled
show ib sm rtr-pr-mtu
show ib sm rtr-pr-mtu
Displays inter-subnet PathRecord MTU.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-pr-mtu
Related Commands
ib sm rtr-pr-mtu
Notes
show ib sm rtr-pr-rate
show ib sm rtr-pr-rate
Displays inter-subnet PR rate.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-pr-rate
Related Commands
ib sm rtr-pr-rate
Notes
show ib sm rtr-pr-sl
show ib sm rtr-pr-sl
Displays inter-subnet PathRecord service level.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-pr-sl
Related Commands
ib sm rtr-pr-sl
Notes
show ib sm sa-key
show ib sm sa-key
Displays the SM sa-key value used by SA to qualify that a query is “trusted”.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm sa-key
Related Commands
ib sm rtr-pr-sl
Notes
show ib sm single-thread
show ib sm single-thread
Displays if the SM uses a single thread to service all requests.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm single-thread
Related Commands
ib sm single-thread
Notes
show ib sm sm-inactive
show ib sm sm-inactive
Displays whether or not the SM starts in “inactive” rather than “init” SM state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm sm-inactive
Related Commands
ib sm sm-inactive
Notes
show ib sm sm-key
show ib sm sm-key
Displays the SM 64-bit SM_Key.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.63.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm sm-key
Related Commands
ib sm sm-key
Notes
show ib sm sm-priority
show ib sm sm-priority
Displays the importance of this SM compared to other SMs on the fabric.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm sm-priority
Related Commands
ib sm sm-priority
Notes
If 2 or more active SMs have the same highest priority, the one with the lowest port GUID will manage the fabric.
show ib sm sm-sl
show ib sm sm-sl
Displays SL used for SM/SA communication.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm sm-sl
Related Commands
ib sm sm-sl
Notes
show ib sm sminfo-poll-time
show ib sm sminfo-poll-time
Displays the timeout in milliseconds between two polls of an active SM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm sminfo-poll-time
Related Commands
ib sm sminfo-poll-time
Notes
show ib sm subnet-prefix
show ib sm subnet-prefix
Displays the SM “Subnet Prefix” used to create scope qualifiers for all elements managed by the SM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm subnet-prefix
Related Commands
ib sm subnet-prefix
Notes
show ib sm subnet-prefix-override
show ib sm subnet-prefix-override
Displays whether IB Router subnet prefix checking is enabled or disabled.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm subnet-prefix-override
Related Commands
ib sm subnet-prefix-override
Notes
show ib sm subnet-timeout
show ib sm subnet-timeout
Displays the global per-port subnet timeout value (PortInfo:SubnetTimeOut). This value also controls the maximum trap frequency in which no traps are allowed to be sent faster than the subnet_timeout value. The time is 4.096 uS * 2*time.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm subnet-timeout
Related Commands
ib sm subnet-timeout
Notes
show ib sm sweep-interval
show ib sm sweep-interval
Displays the time in seconds between subnet sweeps.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm sweep-interval
Related Commands
ib sm sweep-interval
Notes
show ib sm sweep-on-trap
show ib sm sweep-on-trap
Displays whether or not a heavy sweep is initiated by the TRAP received by the SM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm sweep-on-trap
Related Commands
ib sm sweep-on-trap
Notes
show ib sm transaction-retries
show ib sm transaction-retries
Displays maximum retries before failing a transaction.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm transaction-retries
Related Commands
ib sm transaction-retries
Notes
show ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
show ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
Displays maximum retries before failing a transaction.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
Related Commands
ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
Notes
show ib sm use-ucast-cache
show ib sm use-ucast-cache
Displays maximum retries before failing a transaction.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm use-ucast-cache
Related Commands
ib sm use-ucast-cache
Notes
show ib sm version
show ib sm version
Displays the OpenSM version currently running.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.3000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm version
Related Commands
Notes
show ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
show ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
Displays the open SM version that is currently running.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
Related Commands
ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
Notes
show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
Displays the maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
Related Commands
ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
Notes
show ib sm vl-stalls
show ib sm use-vl-stalls
Displays the number of sequential frame drops that cause a switch-to-switch port to enter the VLStalled state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib sm vl-stalls
Related Commands
ib sm vl-stalls
Notes
ib partition
ib partition <partition-name> [pkey <pkey number>]
no ib partition <partition-name> [force]
Enters the context of the partition specified.
The no form of the command deletes the partition.
Syntax Description
partition-name
Name of partition context to be entered
pkey
Creates a partition and enters a new configuration mode
force
Forces configuration
Default
Default partition is available (PKEY 0x7fff)
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.0500
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # ib partition my-partition
Related Commands
Notes
pkey
pkey <number> [force]
no pkey <number>
Specifies PKEY number for this partition.
The no form of the command removes the PKEY configuration from partitions.conf file.
Syntax Description
number
Range: 0x001-0x7fff
force
Forces configuration
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config partition
History
3.2.0500
3.5.1000
Added “force” parameter
Example
switch (config partition my-partition) # pkey 0x7777
Related Commands
Notes
PKEY must be unique
defmember
defmember <type> [force]
no defmember
Sets the default membership for port GUID list.
The no form of the command set the defmember configuration to default (it will not appear in the partitions.conf file).
Syntax Description
type
Default membership for GUIDs in this partition:
force
Forces configuration
Default
limited
Configuration Mode
config partition
History
3.2.0500
3.4.1100
Added “both” option
3.5.1000
Added “force” parameter
Example
switch (config ib partition my-partition) # defmember full
Related Commands
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
member
Notes
This parameter can be overwritten for specific GUID, using the “member” command.
member
member {<guid> | all | all-cas | all-routers | all-switches | all-vcas | self } [type <member-type>] [force]
no member {<guid> | all | all-cas | all-routers | all-switches | all-vcas | self } [type] [force]
Adds static members to partition.
The no form of the command will remove the static member from the partition (it will not appear in the partitions.conf file).
Syntax Description
guid
The GUID number
all
Can be used for all GUIDs in the fabric
self
Can be used for the the switch GUID
all-cas
Adds all GUIDs that belong to CA ports in the fabric
all-routers
Adds all GUIDS that belong to routers in the fabric
all-switches
Adds all GUIDS that belong to switched in the fabric
all-vcas
Adds all GUIDS that belong to virtual CA posts in the fabric
member-type
Default membership for GUIDs in this partition:
force
Forces configuration (only relevant to the default partition)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config partition
History
3.2.0500
3.4.1100
Added “both” parameter
3.5.1000
Added “force” parameter
3.8.2100
Added "all-cas," "all-routers," all-switches," and "all-vcas" parameters
Example
switch (config ib partition my-partition) # member all
Related Commands
ib partition
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
defmember
Notes
ipoib
ipoib [force]
no ipoib [force]
Enables this partition to use IPoIB. As a result IPoIB multicast group will be created.
The no form of the command removes the use of IPoIB in this partition (it will not appear in the partitions.conf file).
Syntax Description
force
Forces configuration
Default
no IPoIB
Configuration Mode
config partition
History
3.2.0500
3.5.1000
Added “force” parameter
3.6.8008
Added “force” parameter to no form
Example
switch (config ib partition my-partition) # ipoib
Related Commands
ib partition
rate
mtu
sl
scope
Notes
The commands “rate”, “mtu”, “sl” and “scope” can be used only when the IPoIB parameter is enabled.
mtu
mtu <256, 512, 1K, 2K,4K> [force]
no mtu
Specifies MTU for this IPoIB multicast group.
The no form of the command sets the mtu to default (it will not appear in the partitions.conf file).
Syntax Description
force
Forces configuration
Default
2K
Configuration Mode
config partition
History
3.2.0500
3.5.1000
Added “force” parameter
Example
switch (config ib partition my-partition) # mtu 4K
Related Commands
ipoib
Notes
IPoIB parameter on the partitions must be enabled in order to use this parameter
rate
rate <rate> [force]
no rate
Specifies rate for this IPoIB multicast group.
The no form of the command set the rate to default (removes the rate from the partitions.conf).
Syntax Description
rate
Default
10Gb/s
Configuration Mode
config partition
History
3.2.0500
3.4.1100
Updated rate Syntax Description
3.5.1000
Added “force” parameter
Example
switch (config partition my-partition) # rate 20
Related Commands
ipoib
Notes
Ports that do not support the IPoIB rate are not added to the partition
scope
scope <type> [force]
no scope <link-local, site-local, organization-local, global>
Specifies scope for this IPoIB multicast group.
The no form of the command removes the scope configuration from the partitions.conf file.
Syntax Description
type
force
Forces configuration
Default
link-local
Configuration Mode
config partition
History
3.2.0500
3.5.1000
Added “force” parameter
Example
switch (config partition my-partition) # scope global
Related Commands
ipoib
Notes
IPoIB parameter on the partitions must be enabled in order to use this parameter.
sl
sl <0-14, “default”> [force]
no sl
Specifies SL (Service Level - QoS) for this IPoIB multicast group.
The no form of the command sets it to default (the sl configuration is removed from the partitions.conf file).
Syntax Description
force
Forces configuration
Default
Default (0)
Configuration Mode
config partition
History
3.2.0500
3.5.1000
Added “force” parameter
Example
switch (config partition my-partition) # sl 7
Related Commands
ipoib
Notes
IPoIB parameter on the partitions must be enabled in order to use this parameter.
show ib partition
show ib partition [<partition-name> [member [<member-name>]]]
Displays partition info, with optional to filters.
Syntax Description
partition-name
Filters the output per partition name
member <member-name>
Filters the output by a specific member
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0500
3.6.8008
Updated Example and note
Example
switch (config) # show ib partition Default Default PKey = 0x7FFF ipoib = yes members GUID='ALL' member='full'
Related Commands
Notes
If bulk update mode is enabled, this command notifies the user that these changes may not have been applied yet.
ib baseqos
high-limit
ib baseqos <port-type> high-limit <count>
Sets the high-limit value for the indicated port type. Thus the system will send at least 4096 * <count> bytes from the high priority list before sending any from the low priority list.
Syntax Description
port-type
high-limit
Possible values are: -1...255
Default
-1 (default SM high-limit)
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib baseqos ca high-limit 255
Related Commands
show ib baseqos
Notes
A high-limit value of 255 means unlimited, and that makes it possible to starve the low priority list.
ib baseqos max-vls
ib baseqos <port-type> max-vls <value>
Configures the maximum number of VLs for the indicated port type.
Syntax Description
port-type
value
Range: 1-15
Default
15
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib baseqos ca max-vls 15
Related Commands
show ib baseqos
Notes
ib baseqos sl2vl
ib baseqos <port-type> sl2vl {sl0 | sl0 sl1 | sl0 sl1 sl2 |...}
no ib baseqos <port-type> sl2vl
Sets a list of up to 16 entries that map the SL entry to an appropriate VL.
The no form of the command sets the attributes to their default settings.
Syntax Description
port-type
sl[i]
A single vector (1 ... 16 elements), the command line vector determine the SL [0...15] that is mapped to the specified VL [0...15].
Default
The default mapping is: 0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,7
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib baseqos ca sl2vl
Related Commands
show ib baseqos
Notes
Any missing SLs will be mapped to VL15.
ib baseqos vlarb-high
ib baseqos <port-type> vlarb-high {VW1 | VW1 VW2 | ...}
no ib baseqos <port-type> vlarb-high
Sets up to 15 VL to Weight mapping pairs for high priority processing.
The no form of the command sets the attributes to their default settings.
Syntax Description
port-type
VW[i]
There are two possible options for this parameter:
Default
The default mapping is: 0:4,1:0,2:0,3:0,4:0,5:0,6:0,7:0,8:0,9:0,10:0,11:0,12:0,13:0,14:0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib baseqos ca vlarb-high
Related Commands
show ib baseqos
Notes
ib baseqos
vlarb-low
ib baseqos <port-type> vlarb-low {VW1 | VW1 VW2 | ...}
no ib baseqos <port-type> vlarb-low
Sets up to 15 VL to Weight mapping pairs for low priority processing.
The no form of the command sets the attributes to their default settings.
Syntax Description
port-type
VW[i]
There are two possible options for this parameter:
Default
The default mapping is: 0:0,1:4,2:4,3:4,4:4,5:4,6:4,7:4,8:4,9:4,10:4,11:4,12:4,13:4,14:4
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib baseqos sw0 vlarb-low 1:1
Related Commands
show ib baseqos
Notes
You may have multiple entries with the same VL on this list.
ib baseqos reset-config
ib baseqos reset-config
Resets all basic QoS configuration options to defaults.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib baseqos reset-config
Related Commands
Notes
show ib baseqos
show ib baseqos <port-type> <baseqos-parameters>
Displays the base IB QoS configuration.
Syntax Description
port-type
baseqos-parameters
Possible values are:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib baseqos ca high-limit
Related Commands
Notes
ib qos
ib qos
no ib qos
Enables advanced QoS management on this node.
The no form of the command disables advance QoS on this node.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Advance QoS is disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib qos
Related Commands
show ib qos
Notes
ib qos level
ib qos level {<name> | default} {mtu-limit <mtu> | packet-life <time> | pkey <number> | rate-limit <rate-value> | sl <sl-value>| use <description>}
no ib qos level {<name> | default} {mtu-limit | packet-life | pkey | rate-limit | sl | use}
Specifies a QoS level <name> or “default” parameters.
The no form of the command set the parameters to default.
Syntax Description
<name> | default
Specify a name for this qos group, or use the “default” for the default qos parameters
mtu-limit <mtu>
MTU in bytes
Possible values: 1k, 256, 2k, 4k, 512
packet-life <time>
Time a packet can wait in switch egress queue before being dropped. The bytes from 4 microsecond up to 2 seconds or infinite.
Possible values: 0-20
0—4usec
1—8usec
...
20—unlimited
pkey <number>
PKEY value: ranges between -1 and 32767 (hex 0x7fff)
rate-limit <rate-value>
Manages rate limits for QoS Policy levels
Possible values (in Gbps): default, 2.5, 5, 10, 14, 20, 25, 40, 56, 100
sl <sl-value>
Manages service level for QoS Policy levels
Range: 0-15.
use <description>
Specify usage description for this QoS level
Default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.1100
Updated description of “rate-limit” parameter
Example
switch (config) # show ib qos my-qos-group
Related Commands
show ib qos
Notes
ib qos match-rule
ib qos match-rule <rule-index> {{destination | source} <string> | {pkey | qos-class | service-id} <index> {first | last} <value>} | qos-level-name <name> | use <description>}
no ib qos match-rule <rule-index> {{destination | source} | {pkey | qos-class | service-id} <index> {first | last} } | qos-level-name | use}
Manages QoS Policy match rules.
The no form of the command set the QoS match-rule to default.
Syntax Description
rule-index
Index of this match-rule
Range: 0-4294967295
destination | source <string>
Manages destination or source for QoS Policy match rules
pkey | qos-class | service-id <index>
Manages values for QoS Policy match rules
{first | last} <value>
First or last value range (per PKEY / qos-class of service ID
qos-level-name <name>
Name for the QoS level
use <description>
Specify usage description for this QoS level
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib qos match-rule 10
Related Commands
show ib qos
Notes
ib qos port-group
ib qos port-group <name> {node-type <index> type <node-type> | partition <name>| pkey <number> | port-guid <index> {first | last} <value> | port-name <index> name <name-value>| use <description>}
no ib qos port-group <name> {node-type <index> type | partition | pkey | port-guid <index> {first | last} | port-name <index> name | use }
Manages QoS Policy port groups.
The no form of the command removes a QoS port-group.
Syntax Description
<name>
Port group name
node-type <index>
Node type index
type <node-type>
A node type for this port group
partition <name>
A Partition name
pkey <number>
A PKEY number
port-guid <index> {first | last} <value>
Port-guid range
port-name <index> name <name-value>
Port index name
use <description>
Specify usage description for this QoS level
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ib qos port-group my-group
Related Commands
show ib qos
Notes
ib qos ulp any
ib qos ulp any {pkey | service-id | target-port-guid <index> {first | last | sl} <value> | sl <sl-vlaue>}
no ib qos ulp any {pkey | service-id | target-port-guid <index> {first | last | sl} | sl}
Configures ULP any attributes.
The no form of the command deletes ULP any attributes.
Syntax Description
pkey <index>
Manages ULP default PKEY assignment
service-id <index>
Manages default ULP Service ID match rule
target-port-quid <index>
Manages ULP default target port GUID rule
first | last | sl <value>
sl <sl-value>
Sets default SL
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib qos ulp any sl 2
Related Commands
show ib qos
Notes
ib qos ulp ipoib
ib qos ulp ipoib {default sl <sl-value>| pkey <index> {first | last | sl} <value> }
no ib qos ulp ipoib {default sl | pkey <index>}
Manages ULP IPoIB settings.
The no form of the command deletes IPoIB settings.
Syntax Description
default sl <sl-value>
Sets the default SL
Range 1-15
pkey <index>
Manages ULP default PKEY assignment
first | last | sl <value>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib qos ulp ipoib default sl 5
Related Commands
show ib qos
Notes
ib qos ulp
ib qos ulp <protocol-type> {default sl <sl-value> | port-num< index> <first | last | sl> <value>}
no ib qos ulp iser {default <sl> | port-num1 <first | last | sl>}
Configures ULP IScsi Extensions for RDMA, Reliable Datagram Sockets or Sockets Direct Protocol attributes.
The no form of the command deletes all rules.
Syntax Description
protocol-type
iser—iSCSI extensions for RDMA ( iSER )
rds—reliable datagram sockets ( RDS )
sdp—sockets direct protocol (SDP)
default sl <sl-value>
Sets the default SL
Range 1-15
port-num< index>
Port number index
first | last | sl
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib qos ulp iser default sl 2
Related Commands
show ib qos
Notes
ib qos ulp srp
ib qos ulp srp target-port-guid <index> <first | last | sl> <value>
no ib qos ulp srp target-port-guid <index>
Configures Scsi Rdma Protocol attributes.
The no form of the command deletes the rules.
Syntax Description
target-port-guid <index>
The index of the target port GUID
first | last | sl
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib qos ulp srp target-port-guid 1 sl 2
Related Commands
show ib qos
Notes
show ib qos
show ib qos [level | match-rule | port-group | ulp]
Displays InfiniBand QoS configurations
Syntax Description
level
Displays QoS level configurations
match-rule
Displays QoS match-rule configurations
port-group
Displays QoS port-group configurations
ulp
Displays QoS ulp configurations
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib qos level my-qos-level
Related Commands
Notes
ib sm scatter-ports
ib sm scatter-ports <seed>
no ib sm scatter-ports
Activates scatter ports and sets seed for random number generation.
The no form of the command deactivates the partition.
Syntax Description
seed
Integer between 0-4294967295
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # ib sm scatter-ports 123
Related Commands
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Notes
show ib sm scatter-ports
show ib sm scatter-ports
Displays scatter port seed.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm scatter-ports
Related Commands
ib sm scatter-ports
Notes
ib sm guid-routing-order add
ib sm guid-routing-order add <guid> [position <pos>]
Adds a new GUID to routing order list.
Syntax Description
guid
GUID to add
position
A position for the new GUID may be specified
Default
If no position is specified, the new GUID is added to the end of the list
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order add E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:87 position 6
Related Commands
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Notes
ib sm guid-routing-order delete
ib sm guid-routing-order delete {<guid> | position <pos>}
Deletes a guid from routing order list. The guid can be chosen by its guid or by its position on guid routing order list.
Syntax Description
guid
GUID to delete
position
Deletes a GUID by specifying position number
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order delete position 3
Related Commands
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Notes
ib sm guid-routing-order move
ib sm guid-routing-order move <guid> to-position <pos>
Moves a GUID in the list to a specified position.
Syntax Description
guid
GUID to move
position
A position for the new GUID may be specified
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order move E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:91 to-position 2
Related Commands
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Notes
ib sm guid-routing-order move-down
ib sm guid-routing-order move-down <guid>
Moves a GUID position down in the GUID routing order list.
Syntax Description
guid
GUID to move
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order move-down E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:91
Related Commands
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Notes
ib sm guid-routing-order move-up
ib sm guid-routing-order move-up <guid>
Moves a GUID position up in the GUID routing order list.
Syntax Description
guid
GUID to move
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order move-up E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:91
Related Commands
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Notes
no ib sm guid-routing-order
no ib sm guid-routing-order
Disables the GUID routing order feature and cleans GUID routing order list.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # no ib sm guid-routing-order
Related Commands
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Notes
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
no ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Enables randomization for destinations mentioned in GUID order list.
The no form of the command disables randomization for destinations mentioned in GUID order list.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Related Commands
ib sm guid-routing-order *
ib sm scatter-ports
Notes
If scatter ports (randomization of the output port) is set to anything but zero, guid-routing-order-no-scatter defines whether or not randomization should be applied to the destination GUIDs mentioned in the GUID routing order list
show ib sm guid-routing-order
show ib sm guid-routing-order
Displays current GUID routing order list.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm guid-routing-order
Related Commands
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Notes
show ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
show ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Displays the status of the GUID-routing-order-no-scatter feature
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Related Commands
ib sm guid-routing-order *
ib sm scatter-ports
Notes
ib sm bulk-update enable
ib sm bulk-update enable
no ib sm bulk-update enable
Enables bulk update mode.
The no form of the command disables bulk update mode.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # ib sm bulk-update enable
Related Commands
show ib partition
show ib sm bulk-update
Notes
show ib sm bulk-update
show ib sm bulk-update
Displays the status of bulk-update mode.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ib sm bulk-update
Related Commands
ib sm bulk-update enable
Notes
ibdiagnet
ibdiagnet [parameters]
Syntax Description
parameters
Ibdiagnet native parameters
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.3100
Example
Related Commands
show ibdiagnet
file ibdiagnet upload
file ibdiagnet delete
Notes
To know the optional parameters, run ibdiagnet -h.
show ibdiagnet
show ibdiagnet
Show output from latest call to ibdiagnet
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.3100
Example
Related Commands
ibdiagnet
Notes
file ibdiagnet upload
file ibdiagnet upload <file name> <upload_url>
Upload ibdiagnet archive of output files (from latest call to ibdiagnet) to a remote host.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.3100
Example
Related Commands
Ibdiagnet
file ibdiagnet delete
Notes
file ibdiagnet delete
file ibdiagnet delete <file name>
Deletes the specified ibdiagnet archive file.
Syntax Description
<file name>
File name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.3100
Example
Related Commands
file ibdiagnet upload
Notes