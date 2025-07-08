Upgrading System Firmware

Upon rebooting your switch system after updating the OS software, the OS compares its default firmware version with the currently programmed firmware versions on all the switch modules(leafs and spines on modular-class switches, or simply the switch card on modular switch systems).

If one or more of the switch modules is programmed with a firmware version other than the default version, then the OS automatically attempts to burn the default firmware version instead.

Note If a firmware update takes place, then the login process is delayed a few minutes.

To verify that the firmware update was successful, log into your switch and run the command “show asic-version” (can be run in any mode). This command lists all of the switch modules along with their firmware versions. Make sure that all the firmware versions are the same and match the default firmware version. If the firmware update failed for one or more modules, then the following warning is displayed.

Some subsystems are not updated with a default firmware.