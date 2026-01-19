NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.2600 LTS (2023 LTS U6)
Chassis Management Commands

Chassis Management

clear counters

clear counters [all | interface <type> <number>]

Clears switch counters.

Syntax Description

all

Clears all switch counters.

type

A specific interface type.

number

The interface number.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

3.6.4000: Added note

Example

switch (config) # clear counters

Related Commands

Notes

The command also clears storm-control counters

health

health {max-report-len <length> | re-notif-cntr <counter> | report-clear}

Configures health daemon settings.

Syntax Description

max-report-len <length>

Sets the length of the health report ( number of line entries)

Range: 10-2048

re-notif-cntr <counter>

Health control changes notification counter in seconds

Range: 120-7200

report-clear

Clears the health report

Default

max-report-len: 50

re-notif-cntr:

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # health re-notif-cntr 125

Related Commands

show health-report

Notes

led uid

led <module> uid <on | off>

Configures the UID LED.

Syntax Description

module

Specifies the module whose UID LED to configure

on

Turns on UID LED

off

Turns off UID LED

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

3.6.2002: Added modular switch support

Example

switch (config) # led MGMT uid on

Related Commands

Notes

  • On 1U switch systems, the module parameter can only be MGMT

  • On modular switch systems, the module parameter may be MGMT#, L#, S# (e.g. MGMT1, L01, S01)

power enable

power enable <module name>

no power enable <module name>

Powers on the module.

The no form of the command shuts down the module.

Syntax Description

module name

Enables power for selected module

Default

Power is enabled on all modules

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # power enable L01

Related Commands

show power

show power consumers

Notes

  • It is recommended to run this command prior to extracting a module from the switch system, else errors are printed in the log

  • This command is not applicable on 1U systems

system manage inband-ib

system manage inband-ib

no system manage inband-ib

Enables remote inband management of the system.

The no form of the command disables remote inband management of the system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.1000

Example

switch (config) # system manage inband-ib

Related Commands

show system manage inband-ib

Notes

This command is available only on Quantum based switch systems


power redundancy-mode

power redundancy-mode [combined | grid-redundant | ps-redundant]

no power redundancy-mode

Controls the power supply redundancy mode.

The no form of the command resets power redundancy mode to the default value.

Syntax Description

combined

No redundancy – no alarm threshold

grid-redundant

N+N – the alarm threshold will be set to a level, indicating when the power availability falls below power that can support N+N scheme

ps-redundant

N+1 – the alarm threshold will be set to a level, indicating when the power availability falls below power that can support N+1 scheme

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.0000

3.10.1000: Added the no form of the command

Example

switch (config) # power redundancy-mode combined

Related Commands

Notes

  • The difference between the modes sets the threshold for power supply redundancy failure. It does not change any power supply configuration.

  • This command is not applicable for 1U or blade systems.

system profile

system profile {ib-single-switch | ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch | ib [split-ready] [num-of-swids <swid-num>] [no-adaptive-routing] [ib-router] [adaptive-routing-groups <value>]} [force]

Sets the profile of the system to InfiniBand with various parameters

Syntax Description

ib-single-switch

Enables InfiniBand switch profile

All network interfaces link protocol set to InfiniBand

ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch

Enables InfiniBand switch profile without adaptive routing capabilities

All network interfaces link protocol set to InfiniBand with disabled adaptive routing

split-ready

Enables the system to reboot in split enable mode with capability to configure 2x the number of ports exposed to IB utilities.

Note: This parameter is available only on Quantum-based systems.

ib-router

Enables IB Routing capability on the system

num-of-swids

Multiple switch IDs are configurable

  • adaptive routing—enables adaptive routing

  • ib-router—enables IB router

Note: If num-of-swids is not defined then it is set to 1 by default.

no-adaptive-routing

Disables adaptive routing

adaptive-routing-groups

Sets adaptive routing groups.

Note

Allowed only when adaptive routing is enabled.

Default

The default system profile depends on the system.

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.2.1100: Added “vpi-single-switch” option3.3.4100: Added SX6036G3.3.4302Added system profile ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch3.6.1002: Added system profile “ib num-of-swids”3.6.6162: Added system profile “num of adaptive routing”3.7.0020: Added system profile “ib split-ready” for 1U systems3.8.1100: Updated syntax description for the parameter "adaptive-routing-groups"3.9.0300: Added system profile “ib split-ready” for modular systems3.9.2000: Updated note3.10.6000: Updated note

Example

switch (config) # system profile ib-single-switch

Related Commands

port type

show system profileshow ports type

Notes

  • This command requires approval because reboot is performed and all configuration is removed

  • This command deletes all switch configuration (keeping configuration necessary for network connectivity such as interfaces, routes, and ARP) and resets the system

  • System profile “ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch profile” is the default profile for InfiniBand switches

  • The parameter “adaptive-routing-groups” is only available when “adaptive-routing” is configured

  • Refer to the “port type” command in order to change the link protocol

  • System profile “ib split-ready” must run together with num-of-swids 1

  • IB router and adaptive routing are enabled only if specified but cannot be enabled at the same time

  • IB router only works when adaptive routing is disabled.

  • In NDR systems, the maximum number of SWIDs is 8.

usb eject

usb eject

Turns off the USB interface gracefully.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # usb eject

Related Commands

Notes

Applicable only for systems with USB interface.


show asic-version

show asic-version

Displays firmware ASIC version.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.4.2008: Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show asic-version===================================================Module             Device              Version===================================================L05                SIB2-1              15.0200.0092L05                SIB2-2              15.0200.0092

Related Commands

Notes


show bios

show bios

Displays the BIOS version information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4150

Example

switch (config) # show biosBIOS version : 4.6.5BIOS subversion : Official AMI ReleaseBIOS release date : 07/02/2021

Related Commands

Notes


show cpld

show cpld

Displays status of all CPLDs in the system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.3.4302: Updated example3.10.1000: Updated example to reflect the part number (PN) field3.10.1100: Updated example to reflect Version Minor

Example

switch (config) # show cpld
    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------    
    
Name           Type                 Version         Version Minor  PN        
    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------    
    
Cpld1          CPLD_TOR             9               1              0x0078    
    
Cpld2          CPLD_SWB_UNIFIED     3               3              0x0128    
    
Cpld3          CPLD_LED             1               0              0x00d1

Related Commands

Notes


show fan

show fan

Displays fans status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show fan-----------------------------------------------------Module          Device          Fan  Speed     Status                                     (RPM)-----------------------------------------------------FAN1            FAN             F1   6297.00   OKFAN1            FAN             F2   5421.00   OKFAN2            FAN             F1   6355.00   OKFAN2            FAN             F2   5378.00   OKFAN3            FAN             F1   6183.00   OKFAN3            FAN             F2   5421.00   OKFAN4            FAN             F1   6268.00   OKFAN4            FAN             F2   5399.00   OKPS1             FAN             F1   10336.00  OKPS2             FAN             -    -         NOT PRESENT

Related Commands

Notes


show health-report

show health-report

Displays health report.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.3.0000: Output update

3.11.2000: Output update

Example

switch (config) # show health-reportALERTS CONFIGURATION  Re-notification counter (sec): [3600] Report max counter           : [50]HEALTH REPORT      No Health issues file

Related Commands

health

Notes


show inventory

show inventory

Displays system inventory.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.4.1604: Removed CPU module output from example3.5.1000: Removed Type column from example3.6.1002: Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show inventory-----------------------------------------------------------------------Module     Part Number        Serial Number        Asic Rev.    HW Rev.-----------------------------------------------------------------------CHASSIS    MSB7800-ES2F       MT1602X17464         N/A          A1MGMT       MSB7800-ES2F       MT1602X17464         0            A1FAN1       MTEF-FANF-A        MT1602X16943         N/A          A3FAN2       MTEF-FANF-A        MT1602X16944         N/A          A3FAN3       MTEF-FANF-A        MT1602X16956         N/A          A3FAN4       MTEF-FANF-A        MT1602X16957         N/A          A3PS1        MTEF-PSF-AC-A      MT1601X09908         N/A          A3

Related Commands

Notes


show leds

show leds [<module>]

Displays the LED status of the switch system.

Syntax Description

module

Specifies the module whose LED status to display

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

3.6.2002: Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ledsModule       LED                      Status--------------------------------------------MGMT1        STATUS                   GreenMGMT1        REAR_FAN                 GreenMGMT1        PS                       GreenMGMT1        FRONT_FAN                GreenMGMT1        MASTER/SLAVE             GreenL01          STATUS                   GreenL01          UID                      BlueL02          STATUS                   GreenL02          UID                      BlueL03          STATUS                   GreenL03          UID                      OffL04          STATUS                   GreenL04          UID                      OffL05          STATUS                   GreenL05          UID                      OffL06          STATUS                   GreenL06          UID                      OffS01          STATUS                   GreenS01          FAN                      GreenS02          STATUS                   GreenS02          FAN                      GreenS03          STATUS                   GreenS03          FAN                      GreenFAN1         STATUS                   GreenFAN2         STATUS                   GreenFAN3         STATUS                   GreenFAN4         STATUS                   Green

Related Commands

Notes


show memory

show memory

Displays memory status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.7.1000: Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show memory
-----------------------------------------------------------------------Memory Space  Total       Used        Free        Used+B/C    Free-B/C-----------------------------------------------------------------------Physical      15848 MB    2849 MB     12999 MB    3854 MB     11994 MBSwap          0 MB        0 MB        0 MBPhysical Memory Borrowed for System Buffers and Cache:  Buffers            : 27 MB  Cache              : 910 MB  Total Buffers/Cache: 937 MB

Related Commands

Notes


show module

show module

Displays modules status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.3.0000: Added “Is Fatal” column3.4.2008: Updated command output3.4.3000: Updated command output and added note

Example

switch (config) # show module====================== Module    Status====================== MGMT      ready FAN1      ready FAN2      ready PS1       ready PS2       not-present

Related Commands

Notes

The Status column may have one of the following values: error, fatal, not-present, powered-off, powered-on, ready.


show power

show power

Displays power supplies and power usage.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.5.1000: Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show power
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Module   Device     Sensor Power   Voltage   Current   Capacity   Feed   Status                           [Watts] [Volts]  [Amp]      [Watts]----------------------------------------------------------------------------------PS1      power-mon  input  32.25   12.11    1.26       800.00     DC     OKPS2      power-mon  input  46.56   12.13    2.33       800.00     DC     OK
Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show power consumers
        
    





    
        
show power consumers


Displays power consumption information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History


3.1.0000
3.5.1000: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show power consumers
-------------------------------------------------------------------------Module  Device            Sensor  Power   Voltage  Current  Status                                  [Watts] [Volts]  [Amp]-------------------------------------------------------------------------MGMT    CURR_MONITOR      12V     52.96   11.71    4.52     OKPS1     power-mon         input   252.00  12.00    20.25    OKPS2     power-mon         input   280.00  12.03    23.25    OK Total power used : 52.96 Watts
Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show protocols
        
    





    
        
show protocols


Displays all protocols enabled in the system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.3000
3.3.4550: Updated example3.6.1002: Updated example
Example
 
switch (config) # show protocolsInfiniband               enabled sm                      enabled router                  disabled
Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show resources
        
    





    
        
show resources


Displays system resources.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show resourcesTotal      Used      FreePhysical  2027 MB    761 MB   1266 MBSwap         0 MB      0 MB      0 MBNumber of CPUs:    1CPU load averages: 0.11 / 0.23 / 0.23CPU 1  Utilization:                5%  Peak Utilization Last Hour: 19% at 2012/02/15 13:26:19  Avg. Utilization Last Hour: 7%
Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show system capabilities
        
    





    
        
show system capabilities


Displays system capabilities.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.3.0000: Added gateway support3.6.1002: Updated example3.7.0000: Updated example
Example
 
switch (config) # show system capabilitiesIB: Supported, L2, Adaptive Routing, Split ReadyMax SM nodes: 648IB Max licensed speed: EDR
Related Commands
show system profile
Notes

    



    

    
        

    


    
        
            show system manage inband-ib
        
    





    
        
show system manage inband-ib


Displays whether inband management over InfiniBand is currently allowed.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.8.1000
Example
switch (config) # show system manage inband-ibManage inband-ib: no
Related Commands
system manage inband-ib
Notes
This command is available only on Quantum based switch systems

    



    

    
        

    


    
        
            show system profile
        
    





    
        
show system profile


Displays system profile.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History

 
3.2.0000
3.7.0000: Updated example

Example
 
switch (config) # show system profileProfile                    : ibNumber of SWIDs            : 1 Adaptive Routing           : yesAdaptive Routing Groups    : 2048IB Routing                 : no
Related Commands
system profile
Notes

    



    

    
        

    


    
        
            show system type
        
    





    
        
show system type


Displays system type.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
 
3.5.1000


Example
 
switch (config) # show system typeSB7700
Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show temperature
        
    





    
        
show temperature


Displays system temperature sensors status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
 
switch (config) # show temperature---------------------------------------------------------Module      Component              Reg  CurTemp    Status                                        (Celsius)---------------------------------------------------------MGMT        SIB2                   T1   32.00      OKMGMT        Board AMB temp         T1   23.50      OKMGMT        Ports AMB temp         T1   27.50      OKMGMT        CPU package Sensor     T1   27.00      OKMGMT        CPU Core Sensor        T1   18.00      OKMGMT        CPU Core Sensor        T2   27.00      OKPS1         power-mon              T1   22.50      OK
Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show version
        
    





    
        
show version


Displays version information for the currently running system image.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
 
switch (config) # show version
Product name:      MLNX-OSProduct release:   3.11.1954-007Build ID:          #1-devBuild date:        2023-10-18 15:21:05Target arch:       x86_64Target hw:         x86_64Version summary:   X86_64 3.11.1954-007 2023-10-18 15:21:05 x86_64Product model:     x86onieHost ID:           0C42A117E840System serial num: MT2006X07803System UUID:       62cbd568-7d2a-11ea-8000-0c42a1589d10Uptime:            17h 1m 3.828sCPU load averages: 0.00 / 0.00 / 0.00Number of CPUs:    4System memory:     846 MB used / 6954 MB free / 7800 MB totalSwap:              0 MB used / 0 MB free / 0 MB total
Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show version concise
        
    





    
        
show version concise


Displays concise version information for the currently running system image.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
 
switch (config) # show version conciseX86_64 3.6.4006 2017-07-03 16:17:39 x86_64
Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show voltage
        
    





    
        
show voltage


Displays voltage level measurements on different sensors.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History


3.1.0000
3.3.5006: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show voltage
============================================================================================Module  Power Meter           Reg                   Expected  Actual   Status  High   Low                                                    Voltage   Voltage          Range  Range============================================================================================MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         USB 5V sensor         5.00      5.15     OK      5.55   4.45MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         Asic I/O sensor       2.27      2.11     OK      2.55   1.99MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         1.8V sensor           1.80      1.79     OK      2.03   1.57MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         SYS 3.3V sensor       3.30      3.28     OK      3.68   2.92MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         CPU 0.9V sensor       0.90      0.93     OK      1.04   0.76MGMT    BOARD_MONITOR         1.2V sensor           1.20      1.19     OK      1.37   1.03MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     12V sensor            12.00     11.67    OK      13.25  10.75MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     12V sensor            2.50      2.46     OK      2.80   2.20MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     2.5V sensor           3.30      3.26     OK      3.68   2.92MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     SYS 3.3V sensor       3.30      3.24     OK      3.68   2.92MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     SYS 3.3V sensor       1.80      1.79     OK      2.03   1.57MGMT    CPU_BOARD_MONITOR     1.8V sensor           1.20      1.24     OK      1.37   1.03
Related Commands
Notes

    



    
 



    

    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
Chassis High Availability

        


        

            


    
        
            chassis ha bip
        
    





    
        
chassis ha bip <board-ip-address>


Configures Chassis Board IP (BIP).
Syntax Description
board-ip-address
Sets the chassis virtual IP address
Default
0.0.0.0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # chassis ha bip 192.168.10.100
Related Commands
show chassis ha
Notes
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            chassis ha
        
    





    
        
chassis ha reset other


Performs a reset to the other management card in the chassis.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # chassis ha reset other
Related Commands
show chassis ha
Notes
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            chassis ha power enable other
        
    





    
        
chassis ha power enable other
no chassis ha power enable other

Enables the other management card in the chassis.
The no form of the command disables the other management card in the chassis.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
The other management card is enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # chassis ha power enable other
Related Commands
show chassis ha
Notes
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show chassis ha
        
    





    
        
show chassis ha


Displays chassis HA parameters and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
The other management card is enabled
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show chassis ha2-node HA state: Box management IPv4: 10.7.146.44/24 Box management IPv6: fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1033:47fd/64 interface          : mgmt0 local role         : master local slot         : 1 other state        : ready reset count        : 0
Related Commands
chassis ha
Notes
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            chassis ha bipv6
        
    





    
        
ch    
assis ha bipv6 {ipv6 address} {ipv6 mask length} [force]    



    
The command configures the Box IPv6.    

Syntax Description
    
ipv6 address    

    
The ipv6 box ip    

    
ipv6 mask length    

    
The mask for IPv6 box ip    

Default
The other management card is enabled
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.8.1200
Example
switch (config) # chassis ha bipv6 fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1033:47fd /64 
Related Commands
chassis ha
Notes

    



    

    

    
        

    


                                    
                                
                            

                        
                    


                    

                    


                    

                    
    
