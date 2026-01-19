Document Revision History
Version 3.11.2600, January 2026
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.11.2502, July 2025
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.11.2400, December 2024
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.11.2300, July 2024
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.11.2214/3.11.2224, May 2024
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.11.2206, March 2024
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.11.2200, February 2024
Updated:
The section "IP Table Filtering Default Rules"
Version 3.11.2016, January 2024
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.11.2006, December 2023
Updated:
Subnet Prefix Checking section
"system profile" command notes
Version 3.11.2002, November 2023
Removed Signal Degradation Monitoring support
Added:
IPv6 support for tacacs-server host command
Updated:
"show health-report" command output
"show version" command output and notification message
"Ip filter" section under Control Plane Policing (CoPP)
"ip filter chain rule target | ipv6 filter chain rule target" command
"Firewall Default Rules" command
Version 3.11.10xx, July/September 2023
Updated:
The subsection "System Health Monitor Alerts Scenarios"
The section "Cryptography and Encryption"
Version 3.10.60xx, April 2023
Added:
A note to the command ldap ssl
A note in the command system profile
Updated:
The command show interfaces ib transceiver
The section "IB Router"
Version 3.10.50xx, January 2023
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.10.41xx, November 2022
Added note in the section "Getting Started"
Version 3.10.40xx, October 2022
Added:
The ar-updn option to the command "ib sm routing-engines"
Removed:
The command "ip l3" command
Puppet Agent section
Version 3.10.31xx, August 2022
Updated:
The command "module-type"
Version 3.10.30xx, July 2022
Added:
The command "ip filter reset-to-default-rules"
Version 3.10.22xx, May 2022
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.10.21xx, April 2022
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.10.20xx,March 2022
Added:
The command "ldap nested-group-search"
The command "ldap nested-group-depth"
The command "ldap nested-group-count"
Note in the command "system secure-mode enable"
Updated:
The command "show ldap"
Version 3.10.12xx, January 2022
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.