Event Notifications

Example

switch (config) # show email eventsFailure events for which emails will be sent: expected-shutdown: Expected system shutdown process-crash: A process in the system has crashed unexpected-shutdown: Unexpected system shutdownInformational events for which emails will be sent: asic-chip-down: ASIC (Chip) Down cpu-util-high: CPU utilization has risen too high cpu-util-ok: CPU utilization has fallen back to normal levels disk-io-high: Disk I/O per second has risen too high disk-io-ok: Disk I/O per second has fallen back to acceptable levels disk-space-low: Filesystem free space has fallen too low disk-space-ok: Filesystem free space is back in the normal range health-module-status: Health module Status insufficient-fans: Insufficient amount of fans in system insufficient-fans-recover: Insufficient amount of fans in system recovered insufficient-power: Insufficient power supply internal-bus-error: Internal bus (I2C) Error internal-link-speed-mismatch: Internal links speed mismatch liveness-failure: A process in the system was detected as hung low-power: Low power supply low-power-recover: Low power supply Recover memusage-high: Memory usage has risen too high memusage-ok: Memory usage has fallen back to acceptable levels netusage-high: Network utilization has risen too high netusage-ok: Network utilization has fallen back to acceptable levels paging-high: Paging activity has risen too high paging-ok: Paging activity has fallen back to normal levels power-redundancy-mismatch: Power redundancy mismatch process-exit: A process in the system unexpectedly exited sm-restart: Subnet Manager restarted for parameter change sm-start: Subnet Manager started sm-stop: Subnet Manager stopped temperature-too-high: Temperature has risen too high unexpected-cluster-join: A node has unexpectedly joined the cluster unexpected-cluster-leave: A node has unexpectedly left the cluster unexpected-cluster-size: The number of nodes in the cluster is unexpectedAll events for which autosupport emails will be sent: liveness-failure: A process in the system was detected as hung process-crash: A process in the system has crashed