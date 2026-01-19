On This Page
Fabric
show guids
Displays GUIDs per ASIC in the chassis.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.2008
Updated example
3.6.1002
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show guids===============================================================Module Device IB Subnet GUID===============================================================SYSTEM - - E4:1D:2D:03:00:2E:49:40MGMT SIB infiniband-default E4:1D:2D:03:00:2E:49:40MGMT SIB infiniband-1 E4:1D:2D:03:00:2E:49:41MGMT SIB infiniband-2 E4:1D:2D:03:00:2E:49:42
Related Commands
Notes
show system guid
show {guids | system guid}
Displays the system GUID.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show system guid00:02:C9:03:00:43:D9:00
Related Commands
Notes
show lids
show lids
Displays the LIDs of each module in the switch system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.2008
Updated example
3.6.1002
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show lids===============================================Module Device IB Subnet LID===============================================MGMT SIB infiniband-default 1MGMT SIB infiniband-1 8MGMT SIB infiniband-2 3
Related Commands
Notes