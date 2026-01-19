On This Page
InfiniBand Interface Commands
interface ib [internal] {<inf> | <inf-range>}
Enters the InfiniBand interface configuration mode.
Syntax Description
[internal] <inf>
For 1U switches: interface 1/<interface>
For modular switches:
inf-range
Enters the configuration mode of a range of interfaces
Format: <slot>/<port>[-<slot>/<port>]
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.2008
Added internal leaf and spine options
Example
switch (config) # interface ib 1/1
switch (config interface ib 1/1) #
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
Interface range (inf-range) option is not valid on modular switch systems
module-type <qsfp type>
Split or unsplit the interface.
Syntax Description
qsfp
Unsplits the interface
qsfp-split-2
Splits the interface
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.8.1000
Added splitting capability on 1U
3.9.0300
Added splitting capability on modular systems
Example
switch (config)# interface ib 1/1module-type qsfp-split-2switch (config) #interface ib 1/1 module-type qsfp
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
Available only for systems configured with split-ready profile. See "Break-Out Cables" section for more information.
interface ib <port> port-type split-2 [force]
no interface ib <port> port-type [force]
Splits selected port to 2.
The no form of the command unsplits the selected port.
Syntax Description
port
Selected port.
force
In force mode, the port does not need to be disabled before split.
If force parameter is not set, the ports needs to be disabled.
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.10.0100
Example
switch (config) # interface ib 1/8/2 port-type split-2 forceswitch (config) # no interface ib 1/6/2 port-type
Related Commands
Notes
Available only when split profile is configured.
mtu <frame-size>
no interface ib mtu
Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the interface.
The no form of the command returns the field value to its default.
Syntax Description
frame-size
MTU size in bytes
Possible values: 256, 512 ,1K, 2K, 4K (K =1024)
Default
4096 bytes
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
3.9.3100
Added the no form of the command
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # mtu 4K
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables the interface.
The no form of the command enables the interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # shutdown
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
description <string>
no description
Configures an interface description.
The no form of the command deletes interface description.
Syntax Description
string
40 bytes
Default
“”
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # description my_interface
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
speed <port speed> [force]
Configures the speed negotiation of the interface.
Syntax Description
port speed
The following options are available:
force
Forces configuration of speed-list not containing SDR bit
Default
Depends on the port module type, not all interfaces support all speed options
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
3.4.1604
Updated Syntax Description and Example
3.8.2000
Updated port speed in Syntax Description and Example
3.10.0100
Added NDR speed
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # speed fdr edr hdr ndr
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
op-vls <value>
no op-vls
Configures the operational VLs of the interface.
The no form of the command sets the operational VLs to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Possible value for operational VLs
Default
8 (VL0 - VL7)
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
Example
witch (config interface ib 1/1) # op-vls 1
Related Commands
how interfaces ib
Notes
width <value>
no width
Sets the width of the interface.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Possible value for width for an unsplit port:
Default
7
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # width 1
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
clear counters
Clears the interface counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # clear counters
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
interface ib internal notification link-speed-mismatch [<time>]
no interface ib internal notification link-speed-mismatch
Enables notifications on internal link speed mismatch in SNMP.
The no form of the command disables notifications on internal inks speed mismatch in SNMP.
Syntax Description
time
In hours. Enables periodic notifications (traps and log) on internal link speed mismatch status. “0” disables the feature.
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.3000
Example
switch (config) # interface ib internal link-speed-mismatch 6
Related Commands
show interfaces ib internal notification
Notes
Link-speed-mismatch shows internal link entries in the ifVPITable
interfaces ib internal notification link-state-change
no interfaces ib internal notification link-state-change
Enables notifications on internal links state change in SNMP.
The no form of the command disables notifications on internal links state change in SNMP.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4318
Example
switch (config) # interfaces ib internal notification
Related Commands
show interfaces ib internal notification
Notes
Link-state-change shows internal link entries in the ifTable and the ifXTable
switchport access subnet <swid-name> [force]
no switchport access subnet <swid-name> [force]
Maps interface to SWID.
The no form of the command unmaps an interface from a SWID.
Syntax Description
swid-name
Name of the SWID: infinibad-default, infiniband-1...infinibad-5
force
Applies configuration without the need to shutdown the interface before running command
Default
Unmapped
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.6.0500
Example
switch (config interface ib1/36) # switchport access subnet infiniband-1
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib <inf>
Displays the configuration and status for the interface.
Syntax Description
internal
Internal interfaces
inf
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.4.1604
Updated example
3.6.1002
Updated example
3.6.6105
Updated example
3.9.1300
Updated output
3.9.3100
Updated field 'VL capabilities' to 'VL admin capabilities'
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib 1/1 IB1/1 state: Logical port state : Down Physical port state : Polling Current line rate : - Supported speeds : sdr, ddr, qdr, fdr10, fdr, edr Speed : - Supported widths : 1X, 4X Width : 4X Max supported MTUs : 4096 MTU : 0 VL admin capabilities : VL0 - VL7 Operational VLs : - Description : IB Subnet : infiniband-default Phy-profile : high-speed-ber Width reduction mode : Not supported Telemetry sampling : Disabled Telemetry threshold : Disabled Telemetry record : Disabled Telemetry threshold level : N/A bytes Rx: Bytes : 0 Packets : 0 Errors : 0 Symbol errors : 0 VL15 dropped packets : 0Tx: Bytes : 0 Packets : 0 Wait : 0 Discarded packets : 0
Related Commands
Notes
If a high power transceiver (e.g. LR4) is inserted to a port that does not support it, the link will not go up, and the following warning message is displayed: “Warning: High power transceiver is not supported” when the command “show interfaces ib” is run. For more information, please refer to see “High Power Transceivers”.
show interfaces ib [<inf>] status
Displays the status, speed and negotiation mode of the specified interface.
Syntax Description
internal
Internal interfaces
leaf-ports
filter to leaf-ports only
inf
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0500
3.4.1604
Updated example
3.6.1002
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib status
Interface Description IB Subnet Speed Current line rate Logical port state Physical port state--------- ----------- --------- --------- ----------------- ------------------ -------------------IB1/1 infiniband-1 fdr 56.0 Gbps Active LinkUpIB1/2 infiniband-2 fdr 56.0 Gbps Active LinkUpIB1/3 infiniband-default - - Down PollingIB1/4 infiniband-default - - Down PollingIB1/5 infiniband-default - - Down PollingIB1/6 infiniband-default - - Down PollingIB1/7 infiniband-default - - Down PollingIB1/8 infiniband-default - - Down PollingIB1/9 infiniband-default - - Down PollingIB1/10 infiniband-default - - Down PollingIB1/11 infiniband-default - - Down Polling...
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>]
Displays running state for the internal ports of leafs or spines.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0500
3.9.3100
Updated field 'VL capabilities' to 'VL admin capabilities'
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal spine 1/1/4IB1/1/4 state: Connected to slot/chip : 4/1 Connected to port : 19 Connected device active: 1 Error state : 0 Logical port state : Active Physical port state : LinkUp Current line rate : 56.0 Gbps Supported speeds : sdr, ddr, qdr, fdr10, fdr Speed : fdr Supported widths : 1X, 4X Width : 4X Max supported MTUs : 4096 MTU : 4096 VL admin capabilities : VL0 - VL7 Operational VLs : VL0 - VL7 Description : Phy-profile : high-speed-ber Width reduction mode : disabled
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>] capabilities
Displays capabilities of internal leaf or spine interfaces.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0500
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal leaf 1/1/26 capabilitiesIB1/1/26LLR: FDR10, FDR,
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>] llr
Displays LLR state of internal leaf or spine interfaces.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0500
3.6.6000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal leaf 1/1/26 llr----------------------------------Interface LLR status----------------------------------IB1/1/26 Active
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>] status
Displays detailed running state of internal leaf or spine interfaces.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0500
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal leaf 1/1/26 statusInterface Description Speed Current line rate Logical port state Physical port state--------- ----------- --------- ----------------- ------------------ -------------IB1/1/26 fdr 56.0 Gbps Active LinkUp
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib [<inf>] transceiver
Displays the transceiver info.
Syntax Description
inf
interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.10.6000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib 1/1/1 transceiverIB1/1/1 state: identifier : OSFP cable/module type : Optical module cable/module technology : 1310 nm EML infiniband speeds : FDR , EDR , HDR vendor : NVIDIA supported cable length : 100m SMF part number : MMS4X00-NL revision : A2 serial number : MT2216FI00088 FW version : 46.130.120
Related Commands
Notes
If a high power transceiver (e.g. LR4) is used, it will be indicated in the field “cable/module type”
show interfaces ib [<inf>] transceiver diagnostics
Displays cable channel monitoring and diagnostics info for this interface.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
3.6.6000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib transceiver diagnosticsIB1/1 Transceiver Diagnostic Data: Message: No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capableIB1/3 Transceiver Diagnostic Data: Message: Non present moduleIB1/5 Transceiver Diagnostic Data: Temperature (-127C to +127C): Temperature : 28 C Hi Temp Alarm Thresh : 80 C Low Temp Alarm Thresh: -10 C Temperature Alarm : None Voltage (0 to 6.5535 V): Voltage : 3.28980 V Hi Volt Alarm Thresh : 3.50000 V Low Volt Alarm Thresh: 3.10000 V Voltage Alarm : None Tx Bias Current (0 to 131 mA): Ch1 Tx Current : 6.60000 mA Ch2 Tx Current : 6.60000 mA Ch3 Tx Current : 6.60000 mA Ch4 Tx Current : 6.60000 mA Hi Tx Crnt Alarm Thresh : 8.50000 mA Low Tx Crnt Alarm Thresh: 5.49200 mA Ch1 Tx Current Alarm : None Ch2 Tx Current Alarm : None Ch3 Tx Current Alarm : None Ch4 Tx Current Alarm : None Tx Power (0 mW to 6.5535 mW / 8.1647 dBm): Ch1 Tx Power : 1.01170 mW / 0.05052 dBm Ch2 Tx Power : 0.96240 mW / -0.16644 dBm Ch3 Tx Power : 0.95980 mW / -0.17819 dBm Ch4 Tx Power : 0.95800 mW / -0.18634 dBm Hi Tx Power Alarm Thresh : 3.46730 mW / 5.39991 dBm Low Tx Power Alarm Thresh: 0.07240 mW / -11.40261 dBm Ch1 Tx Power Alarm : None Ch2 Tx Power Alarm : None Ch3 Tx Power Alarm : None Ch4 Tx Power Alarm : None Rx Power (0 mW to 6.5535 mW / 8.1647 dBm): Ch1 Rx Power : 0.99160 mW / -0.03663 dBm Ch2 Rx Power : 1.08800 mW / 0.36629 dBm Ch3 Rx Power : 1.09810 mW / 0.40642 dBm Ch4 Rx Power : 0.97500 mW / -0.10995 dBm Hi Rx Power Alarm Thresh : 3.46730 mW / 5.39991 dBm Low Rx Power Alarm Thresh: 0.04670 mW / -13.30683 dBm Ch1 Rx Power Alarm : None Ch2 Rx Power Alarm : None Ch3 Rx Power Alarm : None Ch4 Rx Power Alarm : None Vendor Date Code (dd-mm-yyyy): 07-11-2016
Related Commands
Notes
This example is for a QSFP transceiver
show interfaces ib [<inf>] transceiver raw
Displays cable info for this interface.
Syntax Description
inf
interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib 1/7 transceiver rawIB1/7 raw transceiver data: I2C Address 0x50, Page 0, 0:255: 0000 0d 02 06 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 0010 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 0020 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 0030 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 0040 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 0050 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 0060 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 0070 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 0080 0d 00 23 08 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 05 8d 00 00 00 ..#............. 0090 00 00 01 a0 4d 65 6c 6c 61 6e 6f 78 20 20 20 20 ....Mellanox 00a0 20 20 20 20 0f 00 02 c9 4d 43 32 32 30 37 31 33 ....MC220713 00b0 30 2d 30 30 41 20 20 20 41 33 02 03 05 00 46 66 0-00A A3....Ff 00c0 00 00 00 00 4d 54 31 32 32 37 56 53 30 30 36 34 ....MT1227VS0064 00d0 32 20 20 20 31 32 30 37 30 38 20 20 00 00 00 e4 2 120708 .... 00e0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 00f0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 02 00 00 30 00 00I2C Address 0x50, Pages 1, 128:255: 0080 0d 02 06 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 0090 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 00a0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 00b0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 00c0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 00d0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 00e0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................ 00f0 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00...
Related Commands
Notes