Upgrading System Firmware

MLNX-OS software package version has a default switch firmware version. When you update the operating system software to a new version, an automatic firmware update process will be attempted by MLNX-OS. This process is described below.

After Updating Software

Upon rebooting your switch system after updating the OS software, the OS compares its default firmware version with the currently programmed firmware versions on all the switch modules(leafs and spines on modular-class switches, or simply the switch card on modular switch systems).

If one or more of the switch modules is programmed with a firmware version other than the default version, then the OS automatically attempts to burn the default firmware version instead.

If a firmware update takes place, then the login process is delayed a few minutes.

To verify that the firmware update was successful, log into your switch and run the command “show asic-version” (can be run in any mode). This command lists all of the switch modules along with their firmware versions. Make sure that all the firmware versions are the same and match the default firmware version. If the firmware update failed for one or more modules, then the following warning is displayed.

Some subsystems are not updated with a default firmware.

If you detect a mismatch in firmware version for one or more modules of the switch system, please contact your assigned field application engineer.

After Inserting a Switch Spine or Leaf

This section is applicable to modular switch systems only.

If you insert a switch spine or leaf with a firmware version other than the default version of MLNX-OS, an automatic firmware update process takes place immediately to the inserted module only.

The firmware update may take a few minutes. It is recommended not to run any commands until the firmware update completes.

During firmware upgrade internal link status (up/down) notifications may be sent.

To verify that the firmware update was successful, run the command “show asic-version” (can be run in any mode). Check that the firmware version of the inserted switch spine or leaf has the default firmware version.

If you detect a firmware version mismatch for the newly inserted module, please contact your assigned field application engineer.

Importing Firmware and Changing the Default Firmware

To perform an automatic firmware update by the OS for a different switch firmware version without changing the OS version, import the firmware package as described below. The OS sets it as the new default firmware and performs the firmware update automatically as described in the previous subsections.

Default Firmware Change on Standalone Systems

  1. Import the firmware image (.mfa file).

    switch (config) # image fetch scp://root@1.1.1.1:/tmp/fw-SIB-rel-11_1600_0200-FIT.mfa
Password (if required): *******
100.0% [###############################################################################]
switch (config) # image default-chip-fw fw-SIB-rel-11_1600_0200-FIT.mfa
Installing default firmware image. Please wait...
Default Firmware 11.1600.0200 updated. Please save configuration and reboot for new FW to take effect.

  2. Save the configuration.

    switch (config) # configuration write

  3. Reboot the system to enable auto update.

Default Firmware Change Dual Management Systems

This flow should be implemented on both management modules in parallel.

  1. Import the firmware image (.mfa file) on both management modules. Run:

    switch (config) # image fetch scp://username:password@10.7.34.115//my_directory/fw-SIB-rel-11_1600_0200-FIT.mfa
 100.0% [##############################################################################]

  2. Change default firmware on the management modules using the command image default-chip-fw.

  3. Verify that both master and slave have successfully installed the new firmware. The following message should be displayed:

    Default firmware <fw> updated. Please save configuration and reboot for new FW to take effect.

  4. Run "configuration write" on both management modules.

  5. Run "chassis ha reset other" on the master management module only.

  6. Run "reload" on the master management module.
