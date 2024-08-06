Control Plane Policing (CoPP)

IP table filtering is a mechanism that allows the user to apply actions to a specific control packet flow identified by a certain flow key.

This mechanism is used in order to protect switch control traffic against attacks. For example, it could allow traffic coming from a specific trusted management subnet only, block the SNMP UDP port from receiving traffic, and force ping rate to be lower than a specific threshold.

Each IP table rule is defined by key, priority, and action:

Key—the key is a combination of physical port and layer 3 parameters (e.g. SIP, DIP, SPORT, DPORT, etc.), and other fields. Each part of the key, can be set to a specific value or masked.

Priority—each rule in the IP table is assigned a priority, and the rule with the highest priority whose key matches the packet executes the action.

Action—the action describes the behavior of packets which match the key. The action type may be drop, accept, rate limit, etc.

An IP-table rule is bound to an IP interface that can be a management out-of-band interface, VLAN interface, or router port interface. Once bound, all traffic received (ingress rule) or transmitted (egress rule) in this direction is being verified with all bounded rules.

Once a match was found, the rule action is executed. If no match is found, the default policy of the chain shall apply.

Note IP table rules get a lower priority than ACL mechanism.

Note In the rare case that IP filter is used while the input policy is "drop" (i.e., ip filter chain input policy drop) and an NTP server or an InfiniBand switch with SM HA enabled is used, then the following rule needs to be added that allows src-ip 127.0.0.1 (which is a requirement for any clustered application (e.g., sm-ha) and NTP): ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete source-addr 127.0.0.1 /32

Prerequisite for IPv6:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # ipv6 enable

To configure IPv4 table filtering:

Select the policy that applies to the input/output chain (default is “accept”). Copy Copied! switch (config)# ip filter chain input policy drop switch (config)# ip filter chain output policy accept Append filtering rules to the list or set a specific rule number, select a target, and (optional) any additional filter conditions. For example: Copy Copied! switch (config) # ip filter chain input rule append tail target rate-limit 2 protocol udp switch (config) # ip filter chain input rule set 2 target drop protocol icmp in-intf mgmt1 switch (config) # ip filter chain output rule append tail target drop protocol icmp Enable IP table filtering. Copy Copied! switch (config) # ip filter enable Verify IP table filtering configuration. Collapse Source Copy Copied! switch (config) # show ip filter configured Packet filtering for IPv4: enabled IPv4 configuration: Chain 'input' Policy 'accept' : Rule 1 : Target : rate-limit 2 pps Protocol : udp Source : all Destination : all Interface : all State : any Other Filter: - Rule 2 : Target : drop Protocol : icmp Source : all Destination : all Interface : mgmt1 (ingress) State : any Other Filter: - Chain 'output' Policy 'accept' : Rule 1 : Target : drop Protocol : icmp Source : all Destination : all Interface : all State : any Other Filter: -

To modify IP table filtering configuration:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # ip filter chain input rule modify 3 target reject-with icmp6-adm-prohibited source-addr 10 :: 0 / 126

To delete an existing IP table filtering rule:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # no ip filter chain input rule 2

To delete all existing IP table filtering rules:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # no ip filter chain output rule all

To insert an IP table filtering rule in a chain:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # ip filter chain input rule 2 set target drop protocol tcp dest-port 22 in-intf mgmt1

Using a rate-limit target allows to create a rule to limit the rate of certain traffic types. The limit is specified in packets per second (pps) and can be anywhere between 1-1000 pps. When enabled, the system takes the user specified rate and converts it into units of 1/10000 of a second. Therefore, any value greater than 100 can have a slight difference when the rule is displayed using the show command.

Rate limits can be set using the parameter "rate-limit-above" in order to drop packets whenever traffic is above the set limit. For example: ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop rate-limit-above 1/second source-addr 1.1.1.1 /32.

Another option is to use the parameter "rate-limit". This should be followed by a rule that drops additional packets of the same “type”. Alternatively, this can be implicitly achieved by setting the chain policy to “drop” so that it drops packets not processed by matching rules. Otherwise, no effect of the rule is observed as the remaining traffic simply gets accepted.

Note Rate-limit is implemented with an average rate and a burst-limit. Rate values are specified in pps and take a range from 1-1000 pps. For rate values in the range 1-100, the burst value is set equal to the rate value. For rate values in the range 101-1000, the burst limit is set to 100.





IP table filtering is enabled on both ipv4 and ipv6 and Firewall default IP filter rules are applied.

To reset/apply default rules on system, run the command “ip filter reset-to-default-rules” for ipv4 or "ipv6 filter reset-to-default-rules" for IPv6.

To enable IP Filter, run the command “ip filter enable”, "ipv6 filter enable".

To list the default firewall rules, run the command “show ip filter”, "show ipv6 filter".

Note when touching a default rule (delete/move/modify) all IP Filter rules will be reflected on “show running-config”, to restore default rules, run the command “ip filter reset-to-default-rules” or " ipv6 filter reset-to-default-rules "

Restoring factory default configuration will reset the default rules and enable the feature

Prerouting-Mangle Chain Rules ip filter chain prerouting-mangle rule append tail target drop in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new tcp-op-mss mss-not-in-range 536:65535 not-dest-port 22-23 Input Chain Rules ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept in-intf lo

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete dest-addr 127.0.0.0 /8 in-intf mgmt0

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete in-intf mgmt0 state established,related

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete not-dest-port 22-23 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp state new tcp-op syn match-not-syn

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete in-intf mgmt0 fragment enable

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp tcp-op flags all

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp tcp-op flags none

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete in-intf mgmt0 state invalid

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp tcp-op flags reset rate-limit-above 2/second burst-limit-above 2

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp state new rate-limit-above 50/second burst-limit-above 50

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new rate-limit-above 60/second burst-limit-above 20

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete in-intf mgmt0 recent name portscan recent rcheck-sec 86400

ip filter chain input rule append tail target none dup-delete in-intf mgmt0 recent name portscan recent remove

ip filter chain input rule append tail target none dup-delete dest-port 22 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new recent set

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete dest-port 22 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new recent update-sec 60 recent hitcount 50

ip filter chain input rule append tail target none dup-delete dest-port 23 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new recent set

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete dest-port 23 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new recent update-sec 60 recent hitcount 50

ip filter chain input rule append tail target none dup-delete dest-port 443 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new recent set

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete dest-port 443 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new recent update-sec 60 recent hitcount 150

ip filter chain input rule append tail target none dup-delete dest-port 80 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new recent set

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete dest-port 80 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new recent update-sec 60 recent hitcount 150

ip filter chain input rule append tail target none dup-delete dest-port 23108 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new recent set

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete dest-port 23108 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new recent update-sec 60 recent hitcount 150

ip filter chain input rule append tail target none dup-delete dest-port 161 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new recent set

ip filter chain input rule append tail target drop dup-delete dest-port 161 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new recent update-sec 60 recent hitcount 100

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 22 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 23 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 443 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 80 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 23108 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 179 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 68 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 122 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 161 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 6306 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 69 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 389 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 389 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 1812-1813 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 49 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 49 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete source-port 53 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete source-port 53 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 500 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 4500 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 1293 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 1293 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 1707 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 1707 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 3786 in-intf lo protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 33000 in-intf lo protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete in-intf mgmt0 protocol icmp

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete source-port 5353 dest-port 5353 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target reject-with icmp-port-unreachable dup-delete dest-port 33434-33523 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 123 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 514 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete dest-port 67 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dup-delete comment "Feature HA port" dest-port 60102 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dest-port 636 in-intf mgmt0 protocol udp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target accept dest-port 636 in-intf mgmt0 protocol tcp conntrack new,established

ip filter chain input rule append tail target logging dup-delete in-intf mgmt0 Output Chain Rules ip filter chain output rule append tail target drop out-intf mgmt0 state invalid

ip filter chain output rule append tail target accept out-intf mgmt0 Logging Chain Rules ip filter chain logging rule append tail target nflog in-intf mgmt0 rate-limit 1/minute logging-options prefix "IPTables-Dropped-<Domain>: " logging-options group 3

ip filter chain logging rule append tail target drop in-intf mgmt0