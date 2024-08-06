Document Revision History

NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.12.1002
Version 3.12.10xx, July 2024

Removed:

  • Buffer Histograms Monitoring section

Version 3.11.4002, May 2024

Added:

Updated:

Version 3.11.3006, March 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.11.3002, January 2024

Added:

Updated:

Version 3.11.2016, December 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.11.2006, November 2023

Updated:

Version 3.11.2002, October 2023

Removed Signal Degradation Monitoring support

Added:

Updated:

Version 3.11.1014, September 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 7.4-3.11.1004, July 2023

Updated:

Version 7.3-3.10.60xx, April 2023

Added:

Updated:

Version 7.2-3.10.50xx, January 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 7.2-3.10.41xx, November 2022

Version 7.1-3.10.40xx, October 2022

Added:

Removed:

  • The command "ip l3" command

  • Puppet Agent section

Version 7.1-3.10.31xx, August 2022

Updated:

Version 7.0-3.10.30xx, July 2022

Added:

Version 7.0-3.10.22xx, May 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 7.0-3.10.21xx, April 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 6.9-3.10.20xx,March 2022

Added:

Updated:

Version 6.9-3.10.12xx, January 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

