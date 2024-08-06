NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.12.1002
Fabric Commands

show guids

Displays GUIDs per ASIC in the chassis.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.4.2008

Updated example

3.6.1002

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show guids
===============================================================
Module    Device   IB Subnet            GUID
===============================================================
SYSTEM    -         -                   E4:1D:2D:03:00:2E:49:40
MGMT      SIB      infiniband-default   E4:1D:2D:03:00:2E:49:40
MGMT      SIB      infiniband-1         E4:1D:2D:03:00:2E:49:41
MGMT      SIB      infiniband-2         E4:1D:2D:03:00:2E:49:42

show system guid

show {guids | system guid}

Displays the system GUID.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show system guid
00:02:C9:03:00:43:D9:00

show lids

Displays the LIDs of each module in the switch system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.4.2008

Updated example

3.6.1002

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show lids
===============================================
Module    Device  IB Subnet               LID
===============================================
MGMT      SIB     infiniband-default      1
MGMT      SIB     infiniband-1            8
MGMT      SIB     infiniband-2            3

