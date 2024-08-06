On This Page
Fabric Commands
|
show guids
Displays GUIDs per ASIC in the chassis.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.2008
|
Updated example
|
3.6.1002
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show guids
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show {guids | system guid}
Displays the system GUID.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system guid
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show lids
Displays the LIDs of each module in the switch system.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.2008
|
Updated example
|
3.6.1002
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show lids
|
Related Commands
|
Notes