LLDP Over Managament Interface
management-lldp enable
New command
management-lldp enable
no management-lldp enable
Enables lldp on management interfaces.
The no form of the command disables lldp on management interfaces.
Syntax Description
Enable lldp on management interfaces.
Default
Disabled.
Configuration Mode
Configure terminal.
History
Role
Admin
Examples
switch (config) # management-lldp enable
Related Commands
show management-lldp status
Notes
Enables/disables RX and TX of lldp packets on management interface.
show management-lldp status
New command
show management-lldp status
Syntax Description
Show lldp over management interfaces status
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
Role
Admin
Examples
switch (config) # show management-lldp status
Related Commands
management-lldp enable
Notes
show management-lldp neighbors
New command
show management-lldp neighbors
Syntax Description
Show lldp neighbors over management interfaces
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
Examples
switch (config) # show management-lldp neighbors
Related Commands
management-lldp enable
Notes
