Management Information Bases (MIBs)

The inventory in the switch system can be accessed through a MIB browser. These devices are indexed (entPhysicalIndex) using three layers:

Module layer—includes modules located on system (e.g., cables, fan, power supply, and so forth). See the module type breakdown table for more details. Device layer—a number identifying the specific device that is associated with the module (e.g., ASIC on a leaf, fan on the management board, and so forth). Sensor layer—a number identifying the specific sensor that is associated with the device (e.g., fan sensors, temperature sensors, power sensors, and so forth).

Each layer is assigned a fixed position in the SNMP index number that represent it.

The physical entities in the system (other than port modules) use the following index schema:

Mod. Type ID Module Index Device Identifier Sensor Type and Index 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Layer 1 Layer 2 Layer 3

Quantum systems use the following index schema for port modules and port module sensors:

Mod. Type ID Port Module Identifier Port module Sensor index TX sensors in range 1..39 RX sensors in range 41..79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Layer 1 Layer 2 Layer 3

Switch-IB, Switch-IB 2 use the following index schema for port modules and port module sensors:

Mod. Type ID Port Module Identifier Port Module Sensor Type 0 for TX 1 for RX Sensor index 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Layer 1 Layer 2 Layer 3

Module type breakdown:

Number Description 1 Chassis 2 Management 3 Spine 4 Leaf 5 Fan 6 Power supply 7 BBU 8 x86 CPU 9 Port module Physical entities—10 digits representation 1 Port module

Note Port module 9 digits representation is kept for backwards compatibility.

Device type breakdown:

Number Description 1 PS 2 FAN 3 MGMT 4 BOARD_MONITOR 5 CPU_BOARD_MONITOR 6 SX 7 SIB 8 CPU_MEZZ_TEMP 9 CPU_MEZZ_VOLT 10 CPU package Sensor 11 CPU Core Sensor 12 SX_AMBIENT_TEMP 13 SX_MONITOR 14 AUX_IN_TMP_SNSR 15 AUX_OUT_TMP_SNSR 16 MAIN_IN_TMP_SNSR 17 MAIN_OUT_TMP_SNSR 18 CPU_MEZZ_TEMP 19 controller 20 QSFP_TEMP 21 QSFP-ASIC 22 Board AMB temp 23 Ports AMB temp 24 power-mon 25 PS_MONITOR 26 CURR_MONITOR 27 MGMT_MONITOR 28 acdc-monitor1 29 acdc-monitor2 30 POWER_DOMAIN 31 LEAF 32 SPINE 33 pwr-monitor 34 pvc-monitor 35 SWB AMB temp 36 pcie-switch-temp 37 SPC 38 On-board inlet 39 On-board outlet 40 QTM 41 Front AMB temp 42 AMBIENT_TEMP 43 COMEX VoltMonitor1 44 COMEX VoltMonitor2 45 COMEX Ambient Sensor 46 Gearbox Sensors 47 SODIMM 48 PCH thermal Sensor 49 NV 50 LEAKAGE

Sensor type breakdown: