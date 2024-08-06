Management Interfaces

Note

If a user connects through SSH, runs the wizard and turns off DHCP, the connection is immediately terminated as the management interface loses its IP address.

<localhost># ssh admin@<ip-address> NVIDIA MLNX-OS Switch Management Password: NVIDIA switch NVIDIA configuration wizard Do you want to use the wizard for initial configuration? yes Step 1 : Hostname? [my- switch ] Step 2 : Use DHCP on mgmt0 interface ? [yes] no <localhost>#

In this case the serial connection should be used.