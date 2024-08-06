Upgrading HA Groups

NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.12.1002
If fallback is ever necessary in an HA group, all cluster nodes must have the same OS version installed and they must be immediately reloaded.

To upgrade MLNX-OS version without affecting an HA group:

  1. Identify the HA group master.

    For IB HA. Run:

    switch (config) # show ib ha
Global HA state
==================
IB Subnet HA name:subnet4
HA IP address: 192.168.10.43/24
Active HA nodes: 2
ID             State Role         IP                 SM Priority
--------------------------------------------------------------------
switch         standalone         192.168.10.42       disabled
switch         master             192.168.10.18       disabled

  2. Upgrade standby node in the HA group according to steps 1-10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software".

  3. Wait until all standby nodes have rejoined the group.

    Note

    In situations of heavy CPU load or noisy network, it is possible that another node assumes the role of cluster master before all standby nodes have rejoined the group. If this happens, you may stop waiting and proceed directly to step 4.

  4. Upgrade the master node in the HA group according to steps 1-10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software".
