Upgrading HA Groups
If fallback is ever necessary in an HA group, all cluster nodes must have the same OS version installed and they must be immediately reloaded.
To upgrade MLNX-OS version without affecting an HA group:
Identify the HA group master.
For IB HA. Run:
switch(config) # show ib ha Global HA state ================== IB Subnet HA name:subnet4 HA IP address:
192.168.
10.43/
24Active HA nodes:
2ID State Role IP SM Priority --------------------------------------------------------------------
switchstandalone
192.168.
10.42disabled
switchmaster
192.168.
10.18disabled
Upgrade standby node in the HA group according to steps 1-10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software".
Wait until all standby nodes have rejoined the group.Note
In situations of heavy CPU load or noisy network, it is possible that another node assumes the role of cluster master before all standby nodes have rejoined the group. If this happens, you may stop waiting and proceed directly to step 4.
Upgrade the master node in the HA group according to steps 1-10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software".