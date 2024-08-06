Upgrading MLNX-OS Software on Modular Switches
Modular switches feature dual management modules.
Identify the chassis HA master. Run:
show chassis ha
Upgrade the chassis master according to steps 1-8 in “Upgrading Operating System Software”. Please DO NOT reboot!
Upgrade the second management module according to steps 1-8 in “Upgrading Operating System Software”. Please DO NOT reboot!
Reset the slave management module. In the master management module, run:
chassis ha reset other
After invoking the command above, please reboot the master management immediately. Run:
reload force immediateNote
An alternative for steps 4 and 5 is to power cycle the system.
Check that “reset count” equals 0 or 1. Run:
show chassis ha
If the reset count is not equal to either 0 or 1, power cycle the system.
Verify all the systems are back online as members of the IB subnet ID. Run:
show ib smnodes {brief}Note
Using a modular switch with different software versions on its two management boards is not supported.
When replacing a management board the software running on the replacement board must be aligned with the version of the software running on the other management board.