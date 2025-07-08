On This Page
- Chassis Management
- clear counters
- health
- led uid
- power enable
- system manage inband-ib
- power redundancy-mode
- system profile
- usb eject
- show asic-version
- show bios
- show cpld
- show fan
- show health-report
- show inventory
- show leds
- show memory
- show module
- show power
- show power consumers
- show protocols
- show resources
- show system capabilities
- show system manage inband-ib
- show system profile
- show system type
- show temperature
- show version
- show version concise
- show voltage
- Chassis High Availability
Chassis Management Commands
clear counters
clear counters [all | interface <type> <number>]
Clears switch counters.
Syntax Description
all
Clears all switch counters.
type
A specific interface type.
number
The interface number.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.3000
3.6.4000: Added note
Example
switch (config) # clear counters
Related Commands
Notes
The command also clears storm-control counters
health
health {max-report-len <length> | re-notif-cntr <counter> | report-clear}
Configures health daemon settings.
Syntax Description
max-report-len <length>
Sets the length of the health report ( number of line entries)
Range: 10-2048
re-notif-cntr <counter>
Health control changes notification counter in seconds
Range: 120-7200
report-clear
Clears the health report
Default
max-report-len: 50
re-notif-cntr:
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # health re-notif-cntr 125
Related Commands
show health-report
Notes
led uid
led <module> uid <on | off>
Configures the UID LED.
Syntax Description
module
Specifies the module whose UID LED to configure
on
Turns on UID LED
off
Turns off UID LED
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.1002
3.6.2002: Added modular switch support
Example
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on
Related Commands
Notes
power enable
power enable <module name>
no power enable <module name>
Powers on the module.
The no form of the command shuts down the module.
Syntax Description
module name
Enables power for selected module
Default
Power is enabled on all modules
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # power enable L01
Related Commands
show power
show power consumers
Notes
system manage inband-ib
system manage inband-ib
no system manage inband-ib
Enables remote inband management of the system.
The no form of the command disables remote inband management of the system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.1000
Example
switch (config) # system manage inband-ib
Related Commands
show system manage inband-ib
Notes
This command is available only on Quantum based switch systems
power redundancy-mode
power redundancy-mode [combined | grid-redundant | ps-redundant]
no power redundancy-mode
Controls the power supply redundancy mode.
The no form of the command resets power redundancy mode to the default value.
Syntax Description
combined
No redundancy – no alarm threshold
grid-redundant
N+N – the alarm threshold will be set to a level, indicating when the power availability falls below power that can support N+N scheme
ps-redundant
N+1 – the alarm threshold will be set to a level, indicating when the power availability falls below power that can support N+1 scheme
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.0000
3.10.1000: Added the no form of the command
Example
switch (config) # power redundancy-mode combined
Related Commands
Notes
system profile
system profile {ib-single-switch | ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch | ib [split-ready] [num-of-swids <swid-num>] [no-adaptive-routing] [ib-router] [adaptive-routing-groups <value>]} [force]
Sets the profile of the system to InfiniBand with various parameters
Syntax Description
ib-single-switch
Enables InfiniBand switch profile
All network interfaces link protocol set to InfiniBand
ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch
Enables InfiniBand switch profile without adaptive routing capabilities
All network interfaces link protocol set to InfiniBand with disabled adaptive routing
split-ready
Enables the system to reboot in split enable mode with capability to configure 2x the number of ports exposed to IB utilities.
Note: This parameter is available only on Quantum-based systems.
ib-router
Enables IB Routing capability on the system
num-of-swids
Multiple switch IDs are configurable
Note: If num-of-swids is not defined then it is set to 1 by default.
no-adaptive-routing
Disables adaptive routing
adaptive-routing-groups
Sets adaptive routing groups.
Note
Allowed only when adaptive routing is enabled.
Default
The default system profile depends on the system.
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.2.1100: Added “vpi-single-switch” option
3.3.4100: Added SX6036G3.3.4302Added system profile ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch
3.6.1002: Added system profile “ib num-of-swids”
3.6.6162: Added system profile “num of adaptive routing”
3.7.0020: Added system profile “ib split-ready” for 1U systems
3.8.1100: Updated syntax description for the parameter "adaptive-routing-groups"
3.9.0300: Added system profile “ib split-ready” for modular systems
3.9.2000: Updated note
3.10.6000: Updated note
Example
switch (config) # system profile ib-single-switch
Related Commands
port type
show system profile
show ports type
Notes
usb eject
usb eject
Turns off the USB interface gracefully.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # usb eject
Related Commands
Notes
Applicable only for systems with USB interface.
show asic-version
show asic-version
Displays firmware ASIC version.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.4.2008: Updated example
Example
|
switch (config) # show asic-version
Related Commands
Notes
show bios
show bios
Displays the BIOS version information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4150
Example
switch (config) # show bios
Related Commands
Notes
show cpld
show cpld
Displays status of all CPLDs in the system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.3.4302: Updated example
3.10.1000: Updated example to reflect the part number (PN) field
3.10.1100: Updated example to reflect Version Minor
Example
switch (config) # show cpld
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show fan
show fan
Displays fans status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show fan
Related Commands
Notes
show health-report
show health-report
Displays health report.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
|
3.1.0000
3.3.0000: Output update
3.11.2000: Output update
Example
switch (config) # show health-report
Related Commands
health
Notes
show inventory
show inventory
Displays system inventory.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.4.1604: Removed CPU module output from example
3.5.1000: Removed Type column from example
3.6.1002: Updated example
Example
|
switch (config) # show inventory
Related Commands
Notes
show leds
show leds [<module>]
Displays the LED status of the switch system.
Syntax Description
module
Specifies the module whose LED status to display
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
3.6.2002: Updated example
Example
|
switch (config) # show leds
Related Commands
Notes
show memory
show memory
Displays memory status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.7.1000: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show memory
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show module
show module
Displays modules status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.3.0000: Added “Is Fatal” column
3.4.2008: Updated command output
3.4.3000: Updated command output and added note
Example
switch (config) # show module
Related Commands
Notes
The Status column may have one of the following values: error, fatal, not-present, powered-off, powered-on, ready.
show power
show power
Displays power supplies and power usage.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.5.1000: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show power
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show power consumers
show power consumers
Displays power consumption information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.5.1000: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show power consumers
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show protocols
show protocols
Displays all protocols enabled in the system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.3000
3.3.4550: Updated example
3.6.1002: Updated example
Example
|
switch (config) # show protocols
Related Commands
Notes
show resources
show resources
Displays system resources.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show resources
Related Commands
Notes
show system capabilities
show system capabilities
Displays system capabilities.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.3.0000: Added gateway support
3.6.1002: Updated example
3.7.0000: Updated example
Example
|
switch (config) # show system capabilities
Related Commands
show system profile
Notes
show system manage inband-ib
show system manage inband-ib
Displays whether inband management over InfiniBand is currently allowed.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.8.1000
Example
switch (config) # show system manage inband-ib
Related Commands
system manage inband-ib
Notes
This command is available only on Quantum based switch systems
show system profile
show system profile
Displays system profile.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
|
3.2.0000
3.7.0000: Updated example
Example
|
switch (config) # show system profile
Related Commands
system profile
Notes
show system type
show system type
Displays system type.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
|
3.5.1000
Example
|
switch (config) # show system type
Related Commands
Notes
show temperature
show temperature
Displays system temperature sensors status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show temperature
Related Commands
Notes
show version
show version
Displays version information for the currently running system image.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show version
Product name: MLNX-OS
Related Commands
Notes
show version concise
show version concise
Displays concise version information for the currently running system image.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show version concise
Related Commands
Notes
show voltage
show voltage
Displays voltage level measurements on different sensors.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.3.5006: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show voltage
============================================================================================
Related Commands
Notes
chassis ha bip
chassis ha bip <board-ip-address>
Configures Chassis Board IP (BIP).
Syntax Description
board-ip-address
Sets the chassis virtual IP address
Default
0.0.0.0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # chassis ha bip 192.168.10.100
Related Commands
show chassis ha
Notes
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.
chassis ha
chassis ha reset other
Performs a reset to the other management card in the chassis.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # chassis ha reset other
Related Commands
show chassis ha
Notes
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.
chassis ha power enable other
chassis ha power enable other
no chassis ha power enable other
Enables the other management card in the chassis.
The no form of the command disables the other management card in the chassis.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
The other management card is enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # chassis ha power enable other
Related Commands
show chassis ha
Notes
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.
show chassis ha
show chassis ha
Displays chassis HA parameters and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
The other management card is enabled
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show chassis ha
Related Commands
chassis ha
Notes
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.
chassis ha bipv6
ch assis ha bipv6 {ipv6 address} {ipv6 mask length} [force]
The command configures the Box IPv6.
Syntax Description
ipv6 address
The ipv6 box ip
ipv6 mask length
The mask for IPv6 box ip
Default
The other management card is enabled
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.8.1200
Example
switch (config) # chassis ha bipv6 fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1033:47fd /64
Related Commands
chassis ha
Notes