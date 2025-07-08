On This Page
- Supported Event Notifications and MIB Mapping
- SNMP Trap Notification
- Terminal Notifications
- Email Notifications
- Command Event Notifications
- email autosupport enable
- email autosupport event
- email autosupport ssl mode
- email autosupport ssl cert-verify
- email autosupport ssl ca-list
- email dead-letter
- email domain
- email mailhub
- email autosupport mailhub
- email autosupport recipient
- email mailhub-port
- email notify event
- email notify recipient
- email return-addr
- email return-host
- email send-test
- email ssl mode
- email ssl cert-verify
- email ssl ca-list
- show email
- show email events
Event Notifications
The OS features a variety of supported events. Events are printed in the system log file and can, optionally, be sent to the system administrator via email, SNMP trap or directly prompted to the terminal.
The following table presents the supported events and maps them to their relevant MIB OID.
Event Name
Event Description
MIB OID
Comments
asic-chip-down
ASIC (chip) down
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
asicChipDown
Not supported
cpu-util-high
CPU utilization has risen too high
Mellanox-EFM-MIB: cpuUtilHigh
N/A
disk-space-low
File system free space has fallen too low
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
diskSpaceLow
N/A
health-module-status
Health module status changed
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
systemHealthStatus
N/A
insufficient-fans
Insufficient amount of fans in system
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
insufficientFans
N/A
insufficient-fans-recover
Insufficient amount of fans in system recovered
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
insufficientFansRecover
N/A
insufficient-power
Insufficient power supply
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
insufficientPower
N/A
interface-down
An interface’s link state has changed to DOWN
RFC1213: linkdown (SNMPv1)
Supported for InfiniBand interfaces for 1U and blade systems
interface-up
An interface’s link state has changed to UP
RFC1213: linkup (SNMPv1)
Supported for InfiniBand interfaces for 1U and blade systems
internal-bus-error
Internal bus (I2C) error
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
internalBusError
N/A
internal-link-speed-mismatch
There is a mismatch in the speeds of the internal links between spine and leaf modules
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
internalSpeedMismatch
Supported only for modular switches
liveness-failure
A process in the system is detected as hung
Not implemented
N/A
low-power
Low power supply
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
lowPower
N/A
low-power-recover
Low power supply recover
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
lowPowerRecover
N/A
paging-high
Paging activity has risen too high
N/A
Not supported
power-redundancy-mismatch
Power redundancy mismatch
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
powerRedundancyMismatch
Supported only for modular switches
process-crash
A process in the system has crashed
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
procCrash
N/A
process-exit
A process in the system unexpectedly exited
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
procUnexpectedExit
N/A
send-test
Send a test notification
testTrap
Run the CLI command “snmp-server notify send-test”
snmp-authtrap
An SNMPv3 request has failed authentication
Not implemented
N/A
temperature-too-high
Temperature is too high
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
asicOverTemp
N/A
unexpected-shutdown
Unexpected system shutdown
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
unexpectedShutdown
N/A
cli-line-executed
disk-io-high
entity-state-change
expected-shutdown
memusage-high
netusage-high
sm-restart
sm-start
sm-stop
unexpected-cluster-join
unexpected-cluster-leave
unexpected-cluster-size
user-login
user-logout
To set SNMP notification see Configuring SNMP Notifications (Traps or Informs) section.
To print events to the terminal, set the events you wish to print to the terminal. Run:
switch (config) # logging monitor events notice
This command prints system events in the severity “notice” to the screen. For example, in case of interface-down event, the following gets printed to the screen.
switch (config) #
Wed Jul
10
11:
30:
42
2022: Interface
1/
17 changed state to DOWN
Wed Jul
10
11:
30:
43
2022: Interface
1/
18 changed state to DOWN
switch (config) #
To configure the OS to send you emails for all configured events and failures:
Set your mailhub to the IP address to be your mail client’s server – for example, Microsoft Outlook exchange server.
switch(config) # email mailhub <IP address>
Add your email address for notifications. Run:
switch(config) # email notify recipient <email address>
Configure the system to send notifications for a specific event. Run:
switch(config) # email notify event <event name>
Show the list of events for which an email is sent. Run:
switch(config) # show email events Failure events
forwhich emails will be sent: process-crash: A process in the system has crashed unexpected-shutdown: Unexpected system shutdown Informational events
forwhich emails will be sent: asic-chip-down: ASIC (Chip) Down cpu-util-high: CPU utilization has risen too high cpu-util-ok: CPU utilization has fallen back to normal levels disk-io-high: Disk I/O per second has risen too high disk-io-ok: Disk I/O per second has fallen back to acceptable levels disk-space-low: Filesystem free space has fallen too low ...
Have the system send you a test email. Run:
switch(config) # email send-test The last command should generate the following email: -----Original Message----- From: Admin User [mailto:
do-not-reply
@switch.] Sent: Sunday, May
01,
2011
11:
17AM To: <name> Subject: System event on
switch: Test email
forevent notification ==== System information: Hostname:
switchVersion: MLNX-OS
3.11.
1954-
007#
1-dev
2023-
10-
18
15:
21:
05Date:
2023/
10/
19
16:
34:
04Uptime: 1h 45m
8.730s This is a test email. ==== Done.
email autosupport enable
email autosupport enable
no email autosupport enable
Sends automatic support notifications via email.
The no form of the command stops sending automatic support notifications via email.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.2.3000
Example
switch (config) # email autosupport enable
Related Commands
Notes
email autosupport event
email autosupport event <event>
no email autosupport event
Specifies for which events to send auto-support notification emails.
The no form of the command resets auto-support email security mode to its default.
Syntax Description
event
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.2.3000
Example
switch (config) # email autosupport event process-crash
Related Commands
Notes
email autosupport ssl mode
email autosupport ssl mode {none | tls | tls-none}
no email autosupport ssl mode
Configures type of security to use for auto-support email.
The no form of the command resets auto-support email security mode to its default.
Syntax Description
none
Does not use TLS to secure auto-support email.
tls
Uses TLS over the default server port to secure auto-support email and does not send an email if TLS fails.
tls-none
Attempts TLS over the default server port to secure auto-support email, and falls back on plaintext if this fails.
Default
tls-none
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.2.3000
Example
switch (config) # email autosupport ssl mode tls
Related Commands
Notes
email autosupport ssl cert-verify
email autosupport ssl cert-verify
no email autosupport ssl cert-verify
Verifies server certificates.
The no form of the command does not verify server certificates.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.2.3000
Example
switch (config) # email autosupport ssl cert-verify
Related Commands
Notes
email autosupport ssl ca-list
email autosupport ssl ca-list {<ca-list-name> | default_ca_list | none}
no email autosupport ssl ca-list
Configures supplemental CA certificates for verification of server certificates.
The no form of the command removes supplemental CA certificate list.
Syntax Description
default_ca_list
Default supplemental CA certificate list
none
No supplemental list (uses built-in list only)
Default
default_ca_list
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.2.3000
Example
switch (config) # email autosupport ssl ca-list default_ca_list
Related Commands
Notes
email dead-letter
email dead-letter {cleanup max-age <duration> | enable}
no email dead-letter
Configures settings for saving undeliverable emails.
The no form of the command disables sending of emails to vendor auto-support upon certain failures.
Syntax Description
duration
Example: “5d4h3m2s” for 5 days, 4 hours, 3 minutes, 2 seconds
enable
Saves dead-letter files for undeliverable emails
Default
Save dead letter is enabled
The default duration is 14 days
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # email dead-letter enable
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email domain
email domain <hostname-or-ip-address>
no email domain
Sets the domain name from which the emails appear to come (provided that the return address is not already fully-qualified). This is used in conjunction with the system hostname to form the full name of the host from which the email appears to come.
The no form of the command clears email domain override.
Syntax Description
hostname-or-ip-address
Hostname or IP address of email domain
Default
No email domain
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # email domain my_domain
Related Commands
show emails
Notes
email mailhub
email mailhub <hostname-or-ip-address>
no email mailhub
Sets the mail relay to be used to send notification emails.
The no form of the command clears the mail relay to be used to send notification emails.
Syntax Description
hostname-or-ip-address
Hostname or IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # email mailhub 10.0.8.11
Related Commands
show email [events]
Notes
email autosupport mailhub
email autosupport mailhub <hostname-or-ip-address>
no email autosupport mailhub
Sets the mail relay to be used for sending autosupport notification emails.
The no form of the command clears the mail relay to be used for sending autosupport notification emails.
Syntax Description
<hostname-or-ip-address>
The mail hub hostname or IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1000
Example
switch (config) # email autosupport mailhub 10.10.10.1
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email autosupport recipient
email autosupport recipient <email-addr>
no email autosupport recipient
Sets the recipient for autosupport emails.
The no form of the command clears the configured autosupport recipient.
Syntax Description
email-addr
The autosupport recipient email address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1000
Example
switch (config) # email autosupport recipient user@example.com
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email mailhub-port
email mailhub-port <port number>
no email mailhub-port
Sets the mail relay port to be used to send notification emails.
The no form of the command resets the port to its default.
Syntax Description
hostname-or-ip-address
Port number
Default
25
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # email mailhub-port 125
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email notify event
email notify event <event>
no email notify event <event>
Enables sending email notifications for the specified event type.
The no form of the command disables sending email notifications for the specified event type.
Syntax Description
event
Available event names:
Default
No events are enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # email notify event process-crash
Related Commands
email autosupport event
show email
show email events
Notes
This does not affect auto-support emails. Auto-support can be disabled overall, but if it is enabled, all auto-support events are sent as emails.
email notify recipient
email notify recipient <email-addr> [class {info | failure} | detail]
no email notify recipient <email-addr> [class {info | failure} | detail]
Adds an email address from the list of addresses to which to send email notifications of events.
The no form of the command removes an email address from the list of addresses to which to send email notifications of events.
Syntax Description
email-addr
Email address of intended recipient.
class
Specifies which types of events are sent to this recipient.
info
Sends informational events to this recipient.
failure
Sends failure events to this recipient.
detail
Sends detailed event emails to this recipient.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # email notify recipient user2@autosupport.mydomain.com
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email return-addr
email return-addr <username>
no email domain
Sets the username or fully-qualified return address from which email notifications are sent.
The no form of the command resets this attribute to its default.
Syntax Description
username
Username
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # email return-addr user1
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email return-host
email return-host
no email return-host
Includes the hostname in the return address for emails.
The no form of the command does not include the hostname in the return address for emails.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
No return host
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # no email return-host
Related Commands
show email
Notes
This only takes effect if the return address does not contain an “@” character
email send-test
email send-test
Sends test-email to all configured event and failure recipients.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
No return host
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # email send-test
Related Commands
show email [events]
Notes
email ssl mode
email ssl mode {none | tls | tls-none}
no email ssl mode
Sets the security mode(s) to try for sending email.
The no form of the command resets the email SSL mode to its default.
Syntax Description
none
No security mode, operates in plaintext
tls
Attempts to use TLS on the regular mailhub port, with STARTTLS. If this fails, it gives up.
tls-none
Attempts to use TLS on the regular mailhub port, with STARTTLS. If this fails, it falls back on plaintext.
Default
default-cert
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.3000
Example
switch (config) # email ssl mode tls-none
Related Commands
show email
Notes
email ssl cert-verify
email ssl cert-verify
no email ssl cert-verify
Enables verification of SSL/TLS server certificates for email.
The no form of the command disables verification of SSL/TLS server certificates for email.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.3000
Example
switch (config) # email ssl cert-verify
Related Commands
show email
Notes
This command has no impact unless TLS is used.
email ssl ca-list
email ssl ca-list {<ca-list-name> | default-ca-list | none}
no email ssl ca-list
Specifies the list of supplemental certificates of authority (CA) from the certificate configuration database that is to be used for verification of server certificates when sending email using TLS, if any.
The no form of the command uses no list of supplemental certificates.
Syntax Description
ca-list-name
Specifies CA list name
default-ca-list
Uses default supplemental CA certificate list
none
Uses no list of supplemental certificates
Default
default-ca-list
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.3000
Example
switch (config) # email ssl ca-list none
Related Commands
show email
Notes
This command has no impact unless TLS is used, and certificate verification is enabled.
show email
show email
Displays email configuration or events for which email should be sent upon.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show email
Related Commands
Notes
show email events
show email events
Displays list of events for which notification emails are sent.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show email events
Related Commands
Notes