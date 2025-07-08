On This Page
Fabric
show guids

Displays GUIDs per ASIC in the chassis.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.2008
Updated example
3.6.1002
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show guids
show system guid
show {guids | system guid}
Displays the system GUID.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show system guid
show lids
show lids
Displays the LIDs of each module in the switch system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.2008
Updated example
3.6.1002
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show lids
