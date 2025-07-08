What can I help you with?
NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.12.2302 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.12.2302 LTS  Important Pre-OS Upgrade Notes

Important Pre-OS Upgrade Notes

Please consider the following items prior to upgrading the operating system:

  • Upgrading modular switch systems can take up to 30 minutes during which time the system is indisposed

  • Upgrading the OS while embedded SM is enabled may cause the command “no hostname” to fail upon first execution. To resolve this, rerun the command

  • The upgrade procedure burns the software image as well as the firmware should there be a need

  • Before upgrading the software image on your system, make sure to close all CLI sessions besides the one used to run the upgrade process

  • If running a system with dual management cards, refer to “Upgrading MLNX-OS Software on Modular Switches”

  • To upgrade the MLNX-OS version on an SM cluster, please refer to “Upgrading HA Groups”

  • The End-User License Agreement (EULA) must read and accepted after image upgrade in case the EULA is modified. The EULA link is only available upon first login to CLI

  • Linux docker container names are limited to 180 characters. Upgrading to this version removes containers which do not comply with this limitation and prints the following warning to the log: “Removed configuration of container: <container name>, container name is limited to 180 characters”
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 8, 2025.
content here