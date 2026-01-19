On This Page
IB Router
IB router provides the ability to send traffic between two or more IB subnets thereby potentially expanding the size of the network to over 40k end-ports, enabling separation and fault resilience between islands and IB subnets, and enabling connection to different topologies used by different subnets.
The forwarding between the InfiniBand subnets is performed using GRH (global route header) lookup.
IB router capabilities are supported only on QM9700 switch systems.
The IB router’s basic functionality includes:
Removal of current L2 LRH (local routing header)
Routing table lookup—using GID from GRH
Building new LRH according to the destination and the routing table
The DLID in the new LRH is built using simplified GID-to-LID mapping (where LID = 16 LSB bits of GID) thereby not requiring to send for ARP query/lookup.
For this to work, the SM allocates an alias GID for each host in the fabric where the alias GID = {subnet prefix[127:64], reserved[63:16], LID[15:0]}. Hosts should use alias GIDs in order to transmit traffic to peers on remote subnets.
For more information on IB router architecture and functionality, please refer to the community post IB Router Architecture and Functionality.
IB router requires HCA configuration such as SM, partition key, MPI, GID translation, and more. To learn more about these configurations, please refer to the following community posts:
The minimal UFM SM version for NDR multi-SWID functionality is 5.15 and above.
Prerequisites
Check system capabilities to make sure IB L3 is supported. Run:
switch(config) # show system capabilities IB: Supported, L2, L3, Adaptive Routing, Split Ready Max SM nodes:
2048IB Max licensed speed: NDRNote
Please notice the second line in the output.
Configure system profile to multi-switch with 2 SWIDs.
switch(config) # system profile ib num-of-swids
2ib-routerNote
Note that all interfaces are mapped to subnet infiniband-default.
Verify system profile configuration.
switch(config) # show system profile Profile : ib Number of SWIDs :
2Adaptive Routing : yes Adaptive Routing Groups:
256Split Ready : no IB Routing : yesNote
Note the number of SWIDs configured and that IB Routing is set to “yes”.
Configuring IB Router
Map an interface to a SWID.
switch(config) #
interfaceib
1/
1/
1switchport access subnet infiniband-
defaultforce
switch(config) #
interfaceib
1/
1/
2switchport access subnet infiniband-
1force
Verify SWID configuration on the aforementioned interfaces.
switch(config) # show interfaces ib status ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interface Description IB Subnet Speed Current line rate Logical port state Physical port state ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IB1/
1/
1infiniband-
defaultndr
400.0Gbps Initialize LinkUp IB1/
1/
2infiniband-
1ndr
400.0Gbps Initialize LinkUp IB1/
2/
1infiniband-
default- - Down Polling IB1/
2/
2infiniband-
default- - Down Polling IB1/
3/
1infiniband-
default- - Down Polling IB1/
3/
2infiniband-
default- - Down Polling IB1/
4/
1infiniband-
default- - Down Polling IB1/
4/
2infiniband-
default- - Down Polling IB1/
5/
1infiniband-
default- - Down Polling ..
Configure and enable InfiniBand router.
switch(config) # ib router
switch(config) # no ib router shutdown
Enable IB subnet interface.
switch(config) # no
interfaceib-subnet infiniband-
defaultshutdown
switch(config) # no
interfaceib-subnet infiniband-
1shutdown
Verify configuration.
switch(config) # show ib router Routing state: enabled --------------------------------------- IB subnet Routing enabled --------------------------------------- infiniband-
defaultenabled infiniband-
1enabled
switch(config) # show interfaces ib-subnet infiniband-
defaultinfiniband-
defaultstate: GUID :
90:0A:
84:
03:
00:
40:C9:C8 Alias GID : N/A LID :
4Subnet prefix : FE:C0:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
11Physical state : LinkUp Logical state : Active L3
interfacestate: Up
IP to GID Resolution
Go to the following Github: https://github.com/Mellanox/ip2gid
Clone the Git repository
Compile and run on each node in the fabric
Change the device MAC address of the IPoIB device to be based on the alias GID and not the GUID.
For example, # echo fec0:0000:0000:0003:0014:0500:0000:0001 > /sys/class/net/ib0/set_mac
where fe:c0:00:00:00:00:00:02:00:14:05:00:00:00:00:01 is the alias GID given by the SM to that node.
Add route using "ip route add" command to the relevant hosts.
# ifconfig ib0 12.0.3.1/24 --> set ip for ib0
# ip route add 12.0.1.0/24 via 12.3.0.250 --> adding route to hosts with 12.1.xxx.xxx IP
# ip route add 12.0.2.0/24 via 12.3.0.250 --> adding route to hosts with 12.2.xxx.xxx IP
Subnet prefix checking only applies for when MLNX OS subnet manager is running in the InfiniBand fabric.
Subnet manager can’t be started on the switch with IB router functionality enabled.
To allow InfiniBand routing, the subnet prefixes in all routable subnets must be in site-local format - fe:c0:00:00:00:00:00:xx:xx (e.g. fe:c0:00:00:00:00:00:00:01).
By default, the command which defines the subnet prefix of the Infiniband subnet, validates the subnet prefix before allowing the change.
For proper IB management of the Infiniband fabric including IB routers, the recommended order of commands is as follows:
ib sm subnet-prefix – configures the subnet prefix
ib sm rtr-aguid-enable <1 | 2> – enables support for Host alias GIDs needed for sending routable traffic.
ib sm enable – start SM on this node or any node in cluster.
To disable subnet prefix checking
Verify the status of subnet prefix override. Run:
switch(config) # show ib sm subnet-prefix-override enable
If enabled, disable subnet-prefix-override. Run:
switch(config) # ib sm subnet-prefix-override
Verify configuration. Run:
switch(config) # show ib sm subnet-prefix-override disable
ib router
ib router
no ib router
Enables the set of commands that allow control of IB router functionality.
The no form of the command disables IB router commands and removes all related configurations.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.0500
Example
switch (config) # ib router
Related Commands
system profile
Notes
ib router shutdown
ib router shutdown
no ib router shutdown
Disables IB router.
The no form of the command enables IB router.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.0500
Example
switch (config) # no ib router shutdown
Related Commands
Notes
This command does not clear IB router configuration
interface ib-subnet
interface ib-subnet <swid-name>
no interface ib-subnet <swid-name>
Creates routing on IB router subnet.
The no form of the command removes routing on router interface.
Syntax Description
swid-name
Name of the SWID: infiniband-default, infiniband-1...infiniband-5
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.0500
Example
switch (config) # interface ib-subnet infiniband-3
Related Commands
system profile
Notes
The maximum number of SWIDs depends on the number of SWIDs defined in the profile
interface ib-subnet shutdown
interface ib-subnet <swid-name> shutdown
no interface ib-subnet <swid-name> shutdown
Disables routing on IB router subnet.
The no form of the command enables routing on router interface.
Syntax Description
swid-name
Name of the SWID: infiniband-default, infiniband-1...infiniband-5
shutdown
Admin down on router interface
Admin up on router interface with no form of command
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.0500
Example
switch (config) # no interface ib-subnet infiniband-3 shutdown
Related Commands
Notes
show ib router
show ib router
Displays current IB router functionality.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.0500
Example
switch (config) # show ib routerRouting state: enabledIB Subnet Routing enabled infiniband-default enabled infiniband-1 disabled infiniband-2 enabled infiniband-3 enabled
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib-subnet
show interfaces ib-subnet [<swid-name>] [brief]
Displays statistics of one or all IB subnets with enabled IB routing.
Syntax Description
swid-name
Name of the SWID: infiniband-default, infiniband-1...infiniband-5
brief
Displays output in a table format
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.0500
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib-subnet infiniband-3infiniband-3 state: GUID : F4:52:14:03:00:6E:F2:8B Alias GID : N/A LID : 10 Subnet prefix : FE:C0:00:00:00:00:00:08 Physical state : LinkUp Logical state : Active L3 interface state : Up
Related Commands
Notes