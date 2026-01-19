On This Page
- Interface
- interface
- ip address
- ip default-gateway
- alias
- mtu
- duplex
- speed
- dhcp
- dhcp hostname
- shutdown
- zeroconf
- comment
- ipv6 enable
- ipv6 address
- ipv6 dhcp primary-intf
- ipv6 dhcp stateless
- ipv6 dhcp client enable
- ipv6 dhcp client renew
- show interfaces mgmt0
- show interfaces mgmt0 brief
- show interfaces mgmt0 configured
- Hostname Resolution
- Routing
- Network to Media Resolution (ARP & NDP)
- DHCP
- IP Diagnostic Tools
Management Interface Commands
interface
interface {mgmt0 | mgmt1 | lo | vlan<id> | ib0}
Enters a management interface context.}
Syntax Description
mgmt0
Management port 0 (out of band).
mgmt1
Management port 1 (out of band).
lo
Loopback interface.
vlan<id>
In-band management interface (e.g., vlan10).
ib0
IPoIB in-band management.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# interface mgmt0switch (config interface mgmt0)#
Related Commands
show interfaces <ifname>
Notes
ip address
ip address <IP address> <netmask>
no ip address
Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.
The no form of the command clears the IP address and netmask of this interface.
Syntax Description
IP address
IPv4 address
netmask
Subnet mask of IP address
Default
0.0.0.0/0
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ip address 10.10.10.10 255.255.255.0
Related Commands
show interfaces <ifname>
Notes
If DHCP is enabled on the specified interface, then the DHCP IP assignment will hold until DHCP is disabled
ip default-gateway
ip default-gateway <next-hop-IP-address> <interface-name>
no default-gateway <next-hop-IP-address> <interface-name>
Configures a default route.
The no form of the command removes the current default route.
Syntax Description
next hop IP address
gateway IP address
interface name
default gateway interface name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.1.0000
3.8.1000: Updated Command & Syntax description
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ip default-gateway mgmt1
Related Commands
Notes
alias
alias <index> ip address < IP address> <netmask>
no alias <index>
Adds an additional IP address to the specified interface. The secondary address will appear in the output of “show interface” under the data of the primary interface along with the alias.
The no form of the command removes the secondary address to the specified interface.
Syntax Description
index
A number that is to be aliased to (associated with) the secondary IP.
IP address
Additional IP address.
netmask
Subnet mask of the IP address.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# alias 2 ip address 9.9.9.9 255.255.255.255
Related Commands
show interfaces <ifname>
Notes
mtu
mtu <bytes>
no mtu <bytes>
Sets the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) of this interface.
The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default.
Syntax Description
bytes
The entry range is 68-1500.
Default
1500
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# mtu 1500
Related Commands
show interfaces <ifname>
Notes
duplex
duplex <duplex>
no duplex
Sets the interface duplex.
The no form of the command resets the duplex setting for this interface to its default value.
Syntax Description
duplex
Sets the duplex mode of the interface. The following are the possible values:
Default
auto
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# duplex auto
Related Commands
show interfaces <ifname>
Notes
speed
speed <speed>
no speed
Sets the interface speed.
The no form of the command resets the speed setting for this interface to its default value.
Syntax Description
speed
Sets the speed of the interface. The following are the possible values:
Default
auto
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# speed auto
Related Commands
show interfaces <ifname>
Notes
dhcp
dhcp [renew]
no dhcp
Enables DHCP on the specified interface.
The no form of the command disables DHCP on the specified interface.
Syntax Description
renew
Forces a renewal of the IP address. A restart on the DHCP client for the specified interface will be issued.
Default
Could be enabled or disabled (per part number) manufactured with 3.2.0500
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.1.0000
3.9.1900: Added note
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# dhcp
Related Commands
show interfaces <ifname> configured
Notes
dhcp hostname
dhcp hostname
no dhcp hostname
Enables fetching the hostname from DHCP for this interface.
The no form of the command disables fetching the hostname from DHCP for this interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.5.1000
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# dhcp hostname
Related Commands
hostname <hostname>
show interfaces <ifname> configured
Notes
shutdown
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables the specified interface.
The no form of the command enables the specified interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
no shutdown
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# no shutdown
Related Commands
show interfaces <ifname> configured
Notes
zeroconf
zeroconf
no zeroconf
Enables zeroconf on the specified interface. It randomly chooses a unique link-local IPv4 address from the 169.254.0.0/16 block. This command is an alternative to DHCP.
The no form of the command disables the use of zeroconf on the specified interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
no zeroconf
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# zeroconf
Related Commands
show interfaces <ifname> configured
Notes
Enabling zeroconf disables DHCP and vice versa.
comment
comment <comment>
no comment
Adds a comment for an interface.
The no form of the command removes a comment for an interface.
Syntax Description
comment
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed.
Default
no comment
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# comment my-interface
Related Commands
Notes
ipv6 enable
ipv6 enable
no ipv6 enable
Enables all IPv6 addressing for this interface.
The no form of the command disables all IPv6 addressing for this interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
IPv6 addressing is disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 enable
Related Commands
ipv6 address
show interface <ifname>
Notes
ipv6 address
ipv6 address {<IPv6 address/netmask> | autoconfig [default | privacy]}
no ipv6 {<IPv6 address/netmask> | autoconfig [default | privacy]}
Configures IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static or autoconfig options are possible.
The no form of the command removes the given IPv6 address and netmask or disables the autoconfig options.
Syntax Description
IPv6 address/netmask
Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask.
Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.
autoconfig
Enables IPv6 stateless address auto configuration (SLAAC) for this interface. An address will be automatically added to the interface based on an IPv6 prefix learned from router advertisements, combined with an interface identifier.
autoconfig default
Enables default learning routes. The default route will be discovered automatically, if the autoconfig is enabled.
autoconfig privacy
Uses privacy extensions for SLAAC to construct the autoconfig address, if the autoconfig is enabled.
Default
No IP address available, auto config is enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 fe80::202:c9ff:fe5e:a5d8/64
Related Commands
ipv6 enable
show interface <ifname>
Notes
ipv6 dhcp primary-intf
ipv6 dhcp primary-intf <if-name>
no ipv6 dhcp primary-intf
Sets the interface from which non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration is accepted via DHCPv6.
The no form of the command resets non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration.
Syntax Description
if-name
Interface name:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# ipv6 dhcp primary-intf mgmt0
Related Commands
ipv6 enable
ipv6 addressshow interface <ifname>
Notes
ipv6 dhcp stateless
ipv6 dhcp stateless
no ipv6 dhcp stateless
Enables stateless DHCPv6 requests.
The no form of the command disables stateless DHCPv6 requests.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# ipv6 dhcp stateless
Related Commands
ipv6 enable
ipv6 addressshow interface <ifname>
Notes
ipv6 dhcp client enable
ipv6 dhcp client enable
no ipv6 dhcp client enable
Enables DHCPv6 on this interface.
The no form of the command disables DHCPv6 on this interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
ipv6 dhcp client enable
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.7.11xx
3.9.1900: Added note
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 dhcp client enable
Related Commands
ipv6 dhcp client renew
show ipv6 dhcp
Notes
When static IP is configured, DHCP will not run.
ipv6 dhcp client renew
ipv6 dhcp client renew
Renews DHCPv6 lease for this interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
3.7.11xx
Example
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 dhcp client renew
Related Commands
ipv6 dhcp client enable
show ipv6 dhcp
Notes
show interfaces mgmt0
show interface mgmt0
Displays information on the management interface configuration and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.6.8008: Updated example3.9.1900: Updated example—added new output option of "no (Static IP is configured)"
Example
switch (config)# show interfaces mgmt0Interface mgmt0 status: Comment : Admin up : yes Link up : yes DHCP running : no (Static IP is configured) IP address : 10.12.67.33 Netmask : 255.255.255.128 IPv6 enabled : yes Autoconf enabled: no Autoconf route : yes Autoconf privacy: no DHCPv6 running : no (Static IP is configured) IPv6 addresses : 2
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces mgmt0 brief
show interface mgmt0 brief
Displays brief information on the management interface configuration and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.6.8008: Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show interfaces mgmt0 briefInterface mgmt0 status: Comment : Admin up : yes Link up : yes DHCP running : yes IP address : 10.12.67.33 Netmask : 255.255.255.128 IPv6 enabled : yes Autoconf enabled: no Autoconf route : yes Autoconf privacy: no DHCPv6 running : yes (but no valid lease) IPv6 addresses : 1 IPv6 address: fe80::268a:7ff:fe53:3d8e/64 Speed : 1000Mb/s (auto) Duplex : full (auto) Interface type : ethernet Interface source: bridge MTU : 1500 HW address : 24:8a:07:53:3d:8e
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces mgmt0 configured
show interface mgmt0 configured
Displays configuration information about the specified interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.5.1000: Updated example with “DHCP Hostname”3.6.8008: Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show interfaces mgmt0 configuredInterface mgmt0 configuration: Comment : Enabled : yes DHCP : yes DHCP Hostname : yes Zeroconf : no IP address : Netmask : IPv6 enabled : yes Autoconf enabled: no Autoconf route : yes Autoconf privacy: no DHCPv6 enabled : yes IPv6 addresses : 0 Speed : auto Duplex : auto MTU : 1500
Related Commands
Notes
hostname
hostname <hostname>
no hostname
Sets a static system hostname.
The no form of the command clears the system hostname.
Syntax Description
hostname
A free-form string
Default
Default hostname
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.6.3004: Added support for the character “.”
Example
switch (config)# hostname my-switch-hostname
Related Commands
show hosts
Notes
ip name-server
ip name-server <IPv4/IPv6 address>
no ip name-server <IPv4/IPv6 address>
Sets the static name server.
The no form of the command clears the name server.
Syntax Description
IPv4/IPv6 address
IPv4 or IPv6 address.
Default
No server name
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# ip name-server 9.9.9.9
Related Commands
show hosts
Notes
ip domain-list
ip domain-list <domain-name>
no ip domain-list <domain-name>
Sets the static domain name.
The no form of the command clears the domain name.
Syntax Description
domain-name
The domain name in a string form.
A domain name is an identification string that defines a realm of administrative autonomy, authority, or control in the Internet.
Default
No static domain name
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# ip domain-list mydomain.com
Related Commands
show hosts
Notes
ip/ipv6 host
{ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>
no {ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>
Configures the static hostname IPv4 or IPv6 address mappings.
The no form of the command clears the static mapping.
Syntax Description
hostname
The hostname in a string form.
IP Address
The IPv4 or IPv6 address.
Default
No static domain name
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# ip host my-host 2.2.2.2switch (config)# ipv6 host my-ipv6-host 2001::8f9
Related Commands
show hosts
Notes
ip/ipv6 map-hostname
{ip |ipv6} map-hostname
no {ip | ipv6} map-hostname
Maps between the currently-configured hostname and the loopback address 127.0.0.1.
The no form of the command clears the mapping.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
IPv4 mapping is enabled by default
IPv6 mapping is disabled by default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# ip map-hostname
Related Commands
show hosts
Notes
show hosts
show hosts
Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.8.1000: Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show hostsHostname: switch1Name servers: 10.7.77.192 dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0) 10.7.77.135 dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0) 10.198.0.169 dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0) (*) 10.211.0.124 dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0)Domain names: mtl.labs.mlnx dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0)(*) Inactive due to system limits on name servers and domain names.Static IPv4 host mappings: 10.7.144.133 --> switch1 127.0.0.1 --> localhostStatic IPv6 host mappings: ::1 --> localhost6Automatically map hostname to loopback address : yesAutomatically map hostname to IPv6 loopback address: no
Related Commands
Notes
IP route
{ip | ipv6} route {<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>
no ip route {<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>
Sets a static route for a given IP.
The no form of the command deletes the static route.
Syntax Description
network-prefix
IPv4 or IPv6 network prefix
netmask
IPv4 netmask formats are:
IPv6 netmask format is:
nexthop-address
The IPv4 or IPv6 address of the next hop router for this route
ifname
The interface name (e.g., mgmt0, mgmt1)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# ip route 20.20.20.0 255.255.255.0 mgmt0
Related Commands
show ip route
Notes
ipv6 default-gateway
ipv6 default-gateway {<ip-address> | <ifname>}
no ipv6 default-gateway
Sets a static default gateway.
The no form of the command deletes the default gateway.
Syntax Description
ip address
The default gateway IP address (IPv6)
ifname
The interface name (e.g.,, mgmt0, mgmt1)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.2.0500: Removed IPv4 configuration option
Example
switch (config)# ipv6 default-gateway ::1
Related Commands
show ip/ipv6 route
show ipv6 default-gateway
Notes
show ip/ipv6 route
show {ip | ipv6} route [static]
Displays the routing table in the system.
Syntax Description
static
Filters the table with the static route entries
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ip route
Destination Mask Gateway Interface Sourcedefault 0.0.0.0 172.30.0.1 mgmt0 DHCP10.10.10.10 255.255.255.255 0.0.0.0 mgmt0 static20.10.10.10 255.255.255.255 172.30.0.1 mgmt0 static20.20.20.0 255.255.255.0 0.0.0.0 mgmt0 static172.30.0.0 255.255.0.0 0.0.0.0 mgmt0 interfaceswitch (config)# show ipv6 routeDestination prefixGateway Interface Source-----------------------------------------------------------------------::/0 :: mgmt0 static::1/128 :: lo local2222:2222:2222::/64 :: mgmt1 interface
Related Commands
ip route
Notes
show ipv6 default-gateway
show ipv6 default-gateway [static]
Displays the default gateway.
Syntax Description
static
Displays the static configuration of the default gateway
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ipv6 default-gatewayActive default gateways: 172.30.0.1 (interface: mgmt0)switch (config)# show ipv6 default-gateway staticConfigured default gateway: 10.10.10.10
Related Commands
ipv6 default-gateway
Notes
The configured IPv4 default gateway will not be used if DHCP is enable
IPv4 network use Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) to resolve IP address to MAC address, while IPv6 network uses Network Discovery Protocol (NDP) that performs basically the same as ARP.
ipv6 neighbor
ipv6 neighbor <ipv6-address> <ifname> <mac-address>
no ipv6 neighbor <ipv6-address> <ifname> <mac-address>
Adds a static neighbor entry.
The no form of the command deletes the static entry.
Syntax Description
ipv6-address
The IPv6 address
ifname
The management interface (i.e. mgmt0, mgmt1)
mac-address
The MAC address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# ipv6 neighbor 2001:db8:701f::8f9 mgmt0 00:11:22:33:44:55
Related Commands
show ipv6 neighbor
ipv6 routearpclear ipv6 neighbors
Notes
clear ipv6 neighbors
clear ipv6 neighbors
Clears the dynamic neighbors cache.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.6.4110: Updated command
Example
switch (config)# clear ipv6 neighbors
Related Commands
ipv6 neighbor
show ipv6 neighborarp
Notes
show ipv6 neighbors
show ipv6 neighbors [static]
Displays the Neighbor Discovery Protocol (NDP) table.
Syntax Description
static
Filters only the table of the static entries.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ipv6 neighbors
IPv6 Address Age MAC Address State Interf------------------------------------- ----- ----------------- ---------- ------2001::2 9428 aa:aa:aa:aa:aa:aa permanent mgmt0
Related Commands
ipv6 neighbor
clear ipv6 neighborshow ipv6
Notes
ip dhcp
ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static | hostname <hostname>| primary-intf <ifname> | send-hostname}
no ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static| hostname | | primary-intf | send-hostname}
Sets global DHCP configuration.
The no form of the command deletes the DHCP configuration.
Syntax Description
yield-to-static
Does not allow you to install a default gateway from DHCP if there is already a statically configured one.
hostname
Specifies the hostname to be sent during DHCP client negotiation if send-hostname is enabled.
primary-intf <ifname>
Sets the interface from which a non-interface-specific configuration (resolver and routes) will be accepted via DHCP.
Default: "primary-intf mgmt0"
send-hostname
Enables the DHCP client to send a hostname during negotiation.
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# ip dhcp default-gateway yield-to-static
Related Commands
show ip dhcp
dhcp [renew]
Notes
DHCP is supported for IPv4 networks only
show ip dhcp
show ip dhcp
Displays the DHCP configuration and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.6.5000: Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show ip dhcp----------------------------------------Interface DHCP DHCP Valid Enabled Running lease----------------------------------------dummy0 no no nolo no no nomgmt0 yes yes yesmgmt1 no no nomgmts0 no no nomgmts1 no no novif1 no no noIPv4 dhcp default gateway yields to static configuration: noDHCP primary interface: Configured: mgmt0 Active: mgmt0DHCP client options: Send Hostname: no Client Hostname: 1.1.1.1
Related Commands
ip dhcp
dhcp [renew]
Notes
ping
ping [-LRUbdfnqrvVaA] [-c count] [-i interval] [-w deadline] [-p pattern] [-s packetsize] [-t ttl] [-I interface or address] [-M mtu discovery hint] [-S sndbuf] [-T timestamp option ] [-Q tos ] [hop1 ...] destination
Sends ICMP echo requests to a specified host.
Syntax Description
Linux Ping options
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# ping 172.30.2.2PING 172.30.2.2 (172.30.2.2) 56(84) bytes of data.64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.703 ms64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.187 ms64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.166 ms64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.161 ms64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.153 ms64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=6 ttl=64 time=0.144 ms...--- 172.30.2.2 ping statistics ---6 packets transmitted, 6 received, 0% packet loss, time 5004msrtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.144/0.252/0.703/0.202 ms
Related Commands
traceroutes
Notes
traceroute
traceroute [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen]
Traces the route packets take to a destination.
Syntax Description
-4
Uses IPv4
-6
Uses IPv6
-d
Enables socket level debugging
-F
Sets DF (do not fragment bit) on
-I
Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting
-T
Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting
-U
Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting
-n
Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names
-r
Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network
-A
Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses
-V
Prints version info and exit
-f
Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1)
-g
Routes packets through the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)
-i
Specifies a network interface with which to operate
-m
Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached). Default is 30.
-N
Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously (default is 16)
-p
Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).
-t
Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets
-l
Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets
-w
Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.
-s
Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets.
-q
Sets the number of probes per each hop. Default is 3.
-z
Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# traceroute 192.168.10.70
traceroute to 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70), 30 hops max, 40 byte packets1 172.30.0.1 (172.30.0.1) 3.632 ms 2.849 ms 3.544 ms2 10.222.128.46 (10.222.128.46) 3.176 ms 3.289 ms 3.656 ms3 10.158.128.30 (10.158.128.30) 15.331 ms 15.819 ms 16.388 ms4 10.158.128.65 (10.158.128.65) 20.468 ms 7.893 ms 12.27 ms5 10.7.34.115 (10.7.34.115) 16.405 ms 11.985 ms 12.264 ms6 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70) 16.377 ms 16.091 ms 20.475 ms
Related Commands
ping
Notes
tcpdump
tcpdump [-aAdDeflLnNOpqRStuUvxX] [-c count] [-C file_size] [-E algo:secret] [-F file] [-i interface] [-M secret] [-r file] [-s snaplen] [-T type] [-w file] [-W filecount] [-y datalinktype] [-Z user] [-D list possible interfaces] [expression]
Invokes standard binary, passing command line parameters straight through. Runs in foreground, printing packets as they arrive, until the user hits Ctrl+C.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# tcpdump......09:37:38.678812 IP 192.168.10.7.ssh > 192.168.10.1.54155: P 1494624:1494800(176) ack 625 win 90<nop,nop,timestamp 5842763 858672398>09:37:38.678860 IP 192.168.10.7.ssh > 192.168.10.1.54155: P 1494800:1495104(304) ack 625 win 90<nop,nop,timestamp 5842763 858672398>...9141 packets captured9142 packets received by filter0 packets dropped by kernel
Related Commands
Notes