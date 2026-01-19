NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.12.2400 LTS (2024 LTS U4)
Management Interface Commands

Interface

interface

interface {mgmt0 | mgmt1 | lo | vlan<id> | ib0}

Enters a management interface context.}

Syntax Description

mgmt0

Management port 0 (out of band).

mgmt1

Management port 1 (out of band).

lo

Loopback interface.

vlan<id>

In-band management interface (e.g., vlan10).

ib0

IPoIB in-band management.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config)# interface mgmt0switch (config interface mgmt0)#

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname>

Notes

ip address

ip address <IP address> <netmask>

no ip address

Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.

The no form of the command clears the IP address and netmask of this interface.

Syntax Description

IP address

IPv4 address

netmask

Subnet mask of IP address

Default

0.0.0.0/0

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# ip address 10.10.10.10 255.255.255.0

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname>

Notes

If DHCP is enabled on the specified interface, then the DHCP IP assignment will hold until DHCP is disabled


ip default-gateway

ip default-gateway <next-hop-IP-address> <interface-name>

no default-gateway <next-hop-IP-address> <interface-name>

Configures a default route.

The no form of the command removes the current default route.

Syntax Description

next hop IP address

gateway IP address

interface name

default gateway interface name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

3.8.1000: Updated Command & Syntax description

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# ip default-gateway mgmt1

Related Commands

Notes


alias

alias <index> ip address < IP address> <netmask>

no alias <index>

Adds an additional IP address to the specified interface. The secondary address will appear in the output of “show interface” under the data of the primary interface along with the alias.

The no form of the command removes the secondary address to the specified interface.

Syntax Description

index

A number that is to be aliased to (associated with) the secondary IP.

IP address

Additional IP address.

netmask

Subnet mask of the IP address.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# alias 2 ip address 9.9.9.9 255.255.255.255

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname>

Notes

  • If DHCP is enabled on the specified interface, then the DHCP IP assignment will hold until DHCP is disabled

  • More than one additional IP address can be added to the interface


mtu

mtu <bytes>

no mtu <bytes>

Sets the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) of this interface.

The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default.

Syntax Description

bytes

The entry range is 68-1500.

Default

1500

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.6.3004

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# mtu 1500

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname>

Notes

duplex

duplex <duplex>

no duplex

Sets the interface duplex.

The no form of the command resets the duplex setting for this interface to its default value.

Syntax Description

duplex

Sets the duplex mode of the interface. The following are the possible values:

  • half—half duplex

  • full—full duplex

  • auto—auto duplex sensing (half or full)

Default

auto

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# duplex auto

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname>

Notes

  • Setting the duplex to “auto” also sets the speed to “auto”

  • Setting the duplex to one of the settings “half” or “full” also sets the speed to a manual setting which is determined by querying the interface to find out its current auto-detected state


speed

speed <speed>

no speed

Sets the interface speed.

The no form of the command resets the speed setting for this interface to its default value.

Syntax Description

speed

Sets the speed of the interface. The following are the possible values:

  • 10—fixed to 10Mbps

  • 100—fixed to 1000Mbps

  • 1000—fixed to 1000Mbps

  • auto—auto speed sensing (10/100/1000Mbps)

Default

auto

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# speed auto

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname>

Notes

  • Setting the speed to “auto” also sets the duplex to “auto”

  • Setting the speed to one of the manual settings (generally “10”, “100”, or “1000”) also sets the duplex to a manual setting which is determined by querying the interface to find out its current auto-detected state


dhcp

dhcp [renew]

no dhcp

Enables DHCP on the specified interface.

The no form of the command disables DHCP on the specified interface.

Syntax Description

renew

Forces a renewal of the IP address. A restart on the DHCP client for the specified interface will be issued.

Default

Could be enabled or disabled (per part number) manufactured with 3.2.0500

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

3.9.1900: Added note

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# dhcp

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname> configured

Notes

  • When enabling DHCP, the IP address and netmask are received via DHCP hence, the static IP address configuration is ignored

  • Enabling DHCP disables zeroconf and vice versa

  • Setting a static IP address and netmask does not disable DHCP. DHCP is disabled using the “no” form of this command, or by enabling zeroconf.

  • When static IP is configured, DHCP will not run.


dhcp hostname

dhcp hostname

no dhcp hostname

Enables fetching the hostname from DHCP for this interface.

The no form of the command disables fetching the hostname from DHCP for this interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.5.1000

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# dhcp hostname

Related Commands

hostname <hostname>

show interfaces <ifname> configured

Notes

  • If a hostname is configured manually by the user, that configuration would override the “dhcp hostname” configuration

  • When a default hostname is not configured, the DHCP server assigns the new hostname for your machine (after upgrading to version 3.5.1000)

  • These commands do not work on in-band interfaces


shutdown

shutdown

no shutdown

Disables the specified interface.

The no form of the command enables the specified interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

no shutdown

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# no shutdown

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname> configured

Notes


zeroconf

zeroconf

no zeroconf

Enables zeroconf on the specified interface. It randomly chooses a unique link-local IPv4 address from the 169.254.0.0/16 block. This command is an alternative to DHCP.

The no form of the command disables the use of zeroconf on the specified interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

no zeroconf

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# zeroconf

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname> configured

Notes

Enabling zeroconf disables DHCP and vice versa.


comment

comment <comment>

no comment

Adds a comment for an interface.

The no form of the command removes a comment for an interface.

Syntax Description

comment

A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed.

Default

no comment

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# comment my-interface

Related Commands

Notes


ipv6 enable

ipv6 enable

no ipv6 enable

Enables all IPv6 addressing for this interface.

The no form of the command disables all IPv6 addressing for this interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

IPv6 addressing is disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 enable

Related Commands

ipv6 address

show interface <ifname>

Notes

  • The interface identifier is a 64-bit long modified EUI-64, which is based on the MAC address of the interface

  • If IPv6 is enabled on an interface, the system will automatically add a link-local address to the interface. Link-local addresses can only be used to communicate with other hosts on the same link, and packets with link-local addresses are never forwarded by a router.

  • A link-local address, which may not be removed, is required for proper IPv6 operation. The link-local addresses start with “fe80::”, and are combined with the interface identifier to form the complete address.


ipv6 address

ipv6 address {<IPv6 address/netmask> | autoconfig [default | privacy]}

no ipv6 {<IPv6 address/netmask> | autoconfig [default | privacy]}

Configures IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static or autoconfig options are possible.

The no form of the command removes the given IPv6 address and netmask or disables the autoconfig options.

Syntax Description

IPv6 address/netmask

Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask.

Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.

autoconfig

Enables IPv6 stateless address auto configuration (SLAAC) for this interface. An address will be automatically added to the interface based on an IPv6 prefix learned from router advertisements, combined with an interface identifier.

autoconfig default

Enables default learning routes. The default route will be discovered automatically, if the autoconfig is enabled.

autoconfig privacy

Uses privacy extensions for SLAAC to construct the autoconfig address, if the autoconfig is enabled.

Default

No IP address available, auto config is enabled

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 fe80::202:c9ff:fe5e:a5d8/64

Related Commands

ipv6 enable

show interface <ifname>

Notes

  • On a given interface, up to 16 addresses can be configured

  • For Ethernet, the default interface identifier is a 64-bit long modified EUI-64, which is based on the MAC address of the interface


ipv6 dhcp primary-intf

ipv6 dhcp primary-intf <if-name>

no ipv6 dhcp primary-intf

Sets the interface from which non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration is accepted via DHCPv6.

The no form of the command resets non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration.

Syntax Description

if-name

Interface name:

  • lo

  • mgmt0

  • mgmt1

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config)# ipv6 dhcp primary-intf mgmt0

Related Commands

ipv6 enable

ipv6 addressshow interface <ifname>

Notes


ipv6 dhcp stateless

ipv6 dhcp stateless

no ipv6 dhcp stateless

Enables stateless DHCPv6 requests.

The no form of the command disables stateless DHCPv6 requests.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config)# ipv6 dhcp stateless

Related Commands

ipv6 enable

ipv6 addressshow interface <ifname>

Notes

  • This command only gets DNS configuration, not an IPv6 address

  • The no form of the command requests all information, including an IPv6 address


ipv6 dhcp client enable

ipv6 dhcp client enable

no ipv6 dhcp client enable

Enables DHCPv6 on this interface.

The no form of the command disables DHCPv6 on this interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

ipv6 dhcp client enable

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.7.11xx

3.9.1900: Added note

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 dhcp client enable

Related Commands

ipv6 dhcp client renew

show ipv6 dhcp

Notes

When static IP is configured, DHCP will not run.


ipv6 dhcp client renew

ipv6 dhcp client renew

Renews DHCPv6 lease for this interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.7.11xx

Example

switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 dhcp client renew

Related Commands

ipv6 dhcp client enable

show ipv6 dhcp

Notes


show interfaces mgmt0

show interface mgmt0

Displays information on the management interface configuration and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.6.8008: Updated example3.9.1900: Updated example—added new output option of "no (Static IP is configured)"

Example

switch (config)# show interfaces mgmt0Interface mgmt0 status:  Comment         :  Admin up        : yes  Link up         : yes  DHCP running    : no (Static IP is configured)  IP address      : 10.12.67.33  Netmask         : 255.255.255.128  IPv6 enabled    : yes  Autoconf enabled: no  Autoconf route  : yes  Autoconf privacy: no  DHCPv6 running  : no (Static IP is configured)  IPv6 addresses  : 2
IPv6 address:    1::1/64    fe80::7efe:90ff:fe65:dea8/64
Speed           : UNKNOWN  Duplex          : full  Interface type  : ethernet  Interface source: bridge  Bonding master  : vrf_vrf-default  MTU             : 1500  HW address      : 7C:FE:90:65:DE:A8
Rx:    13840892  bytes       58605  packets           0  mcast packets           2  discards           0  errors           0  overruns           0  frame
Tx:    3796  bytes      38  packets       0  discards       0  errors       0  overruns       0  carrier       0  collisions    1000  queue len

Related Commands

Notes


show interfaces mgmt0 brief

show interface mgmt0 brief

Displays brief information on the management interface configuration and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.6.8008: Updated example

Example

switch (config)# show interfaces mgmt0 briefInterface mgmt0 status:  Comment         :  Admin up        : yes  Link up         : yes  DHCP running    : yes  IP address      : 10.12.67.33  Netmask         : 255.255.255.128  IPv6 enabled    : yes  Autoconf enabled: no  Autoconf route  : yes  Autoconf privacy: no  DHCPv6 running  : yes (but no valid lease)  IPv6 addresses  : 1  IPv6 address:    fe80::268a:7ff:fe53:3d8e/64  Speed           : 1000Mb/s (auto)  Duplex          : full (auto)  Interface type  : ethernet  Interface source: bridge  MTU             : 1500  HW address      : 24:8a:07:53:3d:8e

Related Commands

Notes


show interfaces mgmt0 configured

show interface mgmt0 configured

Displays configuration information about the specified interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.5.1000: Updated example with “DHCP Hostname”3.6.8008: Updated example

Example

switch (config)# show interfaces mgmt0 configuredInterface mgmt0 configuration:  Comment         :  Enabled         : yes  DHCP            : yes  DHCP Hostname   : yes  Zeroconf        : no  IP address      :  Netmask         :  IPv6 enabled    : yes  Autoconf enabled: no  Autoconf route  : yes  Autoconf privacy: no  DHCPv6 enabled  : yes  IPv6 addresses  : 0  Speed           : auto  Duplex          : auto  MTU             : 1500

Related Commands

Notes


Hostname Resolution

hostname

hostname <hostname>

no hostname

Sets a static system hostname.

The no form of the command clears the system hostname.

Syntax Description

hostname

A free-form string

Default

Default hostname

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.6.3004: Added support for the character “.”

Example

switch (config)# hostname my-switch-hostname

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes

  • Hostname may contain letters, numbers, periods (‘.’), and hyphens (‘-’), in any combination

  • Hostname may be 1-63 characters long

  • Hostname may not begin with a hyphen

  • Hostname may not contain other characters, such as “%”, “_” etc.

  • Hostname may not be set to one of the valid logging commands (i.e. debug-files, fields, files, format, level, local, monitor, receive, trap)

  • Changing the hostname stamps a new HTTPS certificate


ip name-server

ip name-server <IPv4/IPv6 address>

no ip name-server <IPv4/IPv6 address>

Sets the static name server.

The no form of the command clears the name server.

Syntax Description

IPv4/IPv6 address

IPv4 or IPv6 address.

Default

No server name

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config)# ip name-server 9.9.9.9

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes


ip domain-list

ip domain-list <domain-name>

no ip domain-list <domain-name>

Sets the static domain name.

The no form of the command clears the domain name.

Syntax Description

domain-name

The domain name in a string form.

A domain name is an identification string that defines a realm of administrative autonomy, authority, or control in the Internet.

Default

No static domain name

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config)# ip domain-list mydomain.com

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes


ip/ipv6 host

{ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>

no {ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>

Configures the static hostname IPv4 or IPv6 address mappings.

The no form of the command clears the static mapping.

Syntax Description

hostname

The hostname in a string form.

IP Address

The IPv4 or IPv6 address.

Default

No static domain name

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config)# ip host my-host 2.2.2.2switch (config)# ipv6 host my-ipv6-host 2001::8f9

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes


ip/ipv6 map-hostname

{ip |ipv6} map-hostname

no {ip | ipv6} map-hostname

Maps between the currently-configured hostname and the loopback address 127.0.0.1.

The no form of the command clears the mapping.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

IPv4 mapping is enabled by default

IPv6 mapping is disabled by default

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config)# ip map-hostname

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes

  • If no mapping is configured, a mapping between the hostname and the IPv4 loopback address 127.0.0.1 will be added

  • The no form of the command maps the hostname to the IPv6 loopback address if there is no statically configured mapping from the hostname to an IPv6 address (disabled by default)

  • Static host mappings are preferred over DNS results. As a result, with this option set, you will not be able to look up your hostname on your configured DNS server; but without it set, some problems may arise if your hostname cannot be looked up in DNS.


show hosts

show hosts

Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.8.1000: Updated example

Example

switch (config)# show hostsHostname: switch1Name servers: 10.7.77.192 dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0) 10.7.77.135 dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0) 10.198.0.169 dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0) (*) 10.211.0.124 dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0)Domain names: mtl.labs.mlnx dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0)(*) Inactive due to system limits on name servers and domain names.Static IPv4 host mappings: 10.7.144.133 --> switch1 127.0.0.1 --> localhostStatic IPv6 host mappings: ::1 --> localhost6Automatically map hostname to loopback address : yesAutomatically map hostname to IPv6 loopback address: no

Related Commands

Notes


Routing

IP route

{ip | ipv6} route {<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>

no ip route {<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>

Sets a static route for a given IP.

The no form of the command deletes the static route.

Syntax Description

network-prefix

IPv4 or IPv6 network prefix

netmask

IPv4 netmask formats are:

  • /24

  • 255.255.255.0

IPv6 netmask format is:

  • /48 (as a part of the network prefix)

nexthop-address

The IPv4 or IPv6 address of the next hop router for this route

ifname

The interface name (e.g., mgmt0, mgmt1)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config)# ip route 20.20.20.0 255.255.255.0 mgmt0

Related Commands

show ip route

Notes


ipv6 default-gateway

ipv6 default-gateway {<ip-address> | <ifname>}

no ipv6 default-gateway

Sets a static default gateway.

The no form of the command deletes the default gateway.

Syntax Description

ip address

The default gateway IP address (IPv6)

ifname

The interface name (e.g.,, mgmt0, mgmt1)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.2.0500: Removed IPv4 configuration option

Example

switch (config)# ipv6 default-gateway ::1

Related Commands

show ip/ipv6 route

show ipv6 default-gateway

Notes

  • The configured default gateway will not be used if DHCP is enabled

  • In order to configure ipv4 default-gateway use ‘ip route’ command.


show ip/ipv6 route

show {ip | ipv6} route [static]

Displays the routing table in the system.

Syntax Description

static

Filters the table with the static route entries

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config)# show ip route
Destination      Mask                 Gateway         Interface       Sourcedefault          0.0.0.0              172.30.0.1      mgmt0           DHCP10.10.10.10      255.255.255.255      0.0.0.0         mgmt0           static20.10.10.10      255.255.255.255      172.30.0.1      mgmt0           static20.20.20.0       255.255.255.0        0.0.0.0         mgmt0           static172.30.0.0       255.255.0.0          0.0.0.0         mgmt0           interfaceswitch (config)# show ipv6 routeDestination prefixGateway                                   Interface      Source-----------------------------------------------------------------------::/0    ::                                    mgmt0          static::1/128    ::                                    lo             local2222:2222:2222::/64    ::                                    mgmt1          interface
Related Commands
ip route
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ipv6 default-gateway
        
    





    
        
show ipv6 default-gateway [static]


Displays the default gateway.
Syntax Description
static
Displays the static configuration of the default gateway
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
    
3.1.0000    

Example
switch (config)# show ipv6 default-gatewayActive default gateways:   172.30.0.1 (interface: mgmt0)switch (config)# show ipv6 default-gateway staticConfigured default gateway: 10.10.10.10
Related Commands
ipv6 default-gateway
Notes
The configured IPv4 default gateway will not be used if DHCP is enable

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
Network to Media Resolution (ARP & NDP)

        


        

            
IPv4 network use Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) to resolve IP address to MAC address, while IPv6 network uses Network Discovery Protocol (NDP) that performs basically the same as ARP.

    
        


    
        
            ipv6 neighbor
        
    





    
        
ipv6 neighbor <ipv6-address> <ifname> <mac-address>
no ipv6 neighbor <ipv6-address> <ifname> <mac-address>

Adds a static neighbor entry.
The no form of the command deletes the static entry.
Syntax Description
ipv6-address
The IPv6 address
ifname
The management interface (i.e. mgmt0, mgmt1)
mac-address
The MAC address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
    
3.1.0000    

Example
switch (config)# ipv6 neighbor 2001:db8:701f::8f9 mgmt0 00:11:22:33:44:55
Related Commands
show ipv6 neighbor
ipv6 routearpclear ipv6 neighbors
Notes
  • ARP is used only with IPv4. In IPv6 networks, Neighbor Discovery Protocol (NDP) is used similarly.
     
  • Use The no form of the command to remove static entries. Dynamic entries can be cleared via the “clear ipv6 neighbors” command.
    


    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            clear ipv6 neighbors
        
    





    
        
clear ipv6 neighbors

 
Clears the dynamic neighbors cache.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
    
3.1.0000 
3.6.4110: Updated command    

Example
switch (config)# clear ipv6 neighbors
Related Commands
ipv6 neighbor
show ipv6 neighborarp
Notes
  • Clearing Neighbor Discovery Protocol (NDP) cache removes only the dynamic entries learned and not the static entries configured
     
  • Use the no form of the command to remove static entries
    


    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ipv6 neighbors
        
    





    
        
show ipv6 neighbors [static]


Displays the Neighbor Discovery Protocol (NDP) table.
Syntax Description
static
Filters only the table of the static entries.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
    
3.1.0000    

Example
switch (config)# show ipv6 neighbors
IPv6 Address                          Age   MAC Address       State      Interf------------------------------------- ----- ----------------- ---------- ------2001::2                               9428  aa:aa:aa:aa:aa:aa permanent  mgmt0
Related Commands
ipv6 neighbor
clear ipv6 neighborshow ipv6
Notes

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
DHCP

        


        

            


    
        
            ip dhcp
        
    





    
        
ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static | hostname <hostname>| primary-intf <ifname> | send-hostname}
no ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static| hostname | | primary-intf | send-hostname}

Sets global DHCP configuration.
The no form of the command deletes the DHCP configuration.
Syntax Description
yield-to-static
Does not allow you to install a default gateway from DHCP if there is already a statically configured one.
hostname
Specifies the hostname to be sent during DHCP client negotiation if send-hostname is enabled.
primary-intf <ifname>
Sets the interface from which a non-interface-specific configuration (resolver and routes) will be accepted via DHCP.
Default: "primary-intf mgmt0"
send-hostname
Enables the DHCP client to send a hostname during negotiation.
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
    
3.1.0000    

Example
switch (config)# ip dhcp default-gateway yield-to-static
Related Commands
show ip dhcp
dhcp [renew]
Notes
DHCP is supported for IPv4 networks only

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            show ip dhcp
        
    





    
        
show ip dhcp


Displays the DHCP configuration and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
    
3.1.0000 
3.6.5000: Updated example    

Example
switch (config)# show ip dhcp----------------------------------------Interface     DHCP      DHCP      Valid              Enabled   Running   lease----------------------------------------dummy0        no        no        nolo            no        no        nomgmt0         yes       yes       yesmgmt1         no        no        nomgmts0        no        no        nomgmts1        no        no        novif1          no        no        noIPv4 dhcp default gateway yields to static configuration: noDHCP primary interface:   Configured: mgmt0   Active: mgmt0DHCP client options:   Send Hostname: no   Client Hostname: 1.1.1.1
Related Commands
ip dhcp
dhcp [renew]
Notes

    



    

    

    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
IP Diagnostic Tools

        


        

            


    
        
            ping
        
    





    
        
ping [-LRUbdfnqrvVaA] [-c count] [-i interval] [-w deadline] [-p pattern] [-s packetsize] [-t ttl] [-I interface or address] [-M mtu discovery hint] [-S sndbuf] [-T timestamp option ] [-Q tos ] [hop1 ...] destination


Sends ICMP echo requests to a specified host.
Syntax Description
Linux Ping options
https://www.lifewire.com/uses-of-command-ping-2201076
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
    
3.1.0000    

Example
switch (config)# ping 172.30.2.2PING 172.30.2.2 (172.30.2.2) 56(84) bytes of data.64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.703 ms64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.187 ms64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.166 ms64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.161 ms64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.153 ms64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=6 ttl=64 time=0.144 ms...--- 172.30.2.2 ping statistics ---6 packets transmitted, 6 received, 0% packet loss, time 5004msrtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.144/0.252/0.703/0.202 ms
Related Commands
traceroutes
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            traceroute
        
    





    
        
traceroute [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen]


Traces the route packets take to a destination.
Syntax Description
-4
Uses IPv4
-6
Uses IPv6
-d
Enables socket level debugging
-F
Sets DF (do not fragment bit) on
-I
Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting
-T
Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting
-U
Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting
-n
Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names
-r
Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network
-A
Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses
-V
Prints version info and exit
-f
Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1)
-g
Routes packets through the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)
-i
Specifies a network interface with which to operate
-m
Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached). Default is 30.
-N
Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously (default is 16)
-p
Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).
-t
Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets
-l
Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets
-w
Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.
-s
Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets.
-q
Sets the number of probes per each hop. Default is 3.
-z
Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
    
3.1.0000    

Example
switch (config)# traceroute 192.168.10.70
traceroute to 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70), 30 hops max, 40 byte packets1 172.30.0.1 (172.30.0.1) 3.632 ms 2.849 ms 3.544 ms2 10.222.128.46 (10.222.128.46) 3.176 ms 3.289 ms 3.656 ms3 10.158.128.30 (10.158.128.30) 15.331 ms 15.819 ms 16.388 ms4 10.158.128.65 (10.158.128.65) 20.468 ms 7.893 ms 12.27 ms5 10.7.34.115 (10.7.34.115) 16.405 ms 11.985 ms 12.264 ms6 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70) 16.377 ms 16.091 ms 20.475 ms
Related Commands
ping
Notes

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            tcpdump
        
    





    
        
tcpdump [-aAdDeflLnNOpqRStuUvxX] [-c count] [-C file_size] [-E algo:secret] [-F file] [-i interface] [-M secret] [-r file] [-s snaplen] [-T type] [-w file] [-W filecount] [-y datalinktype] [-Z user] [-D list possible interfaces] [expression]


Invokes standard binary, passing command line parameters straight through. Runs in foreground, printing packets as they arrive, until the user hits Ctrl+C.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
    
3.1.0000    

Example
switch (config)# tcpdump......09:37:38.678812 IP 192.168.10.7.ssh > 192.168.10.1.54155: P 1494624:1494800(176) ack 625 win 90<nop,nop,timestamp 5842763 858672398>09:37:38.678860 IP 192.168.10.7.ssh > 192.168.10.1.54155: P 1494800:1495104(304) ack 625 win 90<nop,nop,timestamp 5842763 858672398>...9141 packets captured9142 packets received by filter0 packets dropped by kernel
Related Commands
Notes

    


    

    
    
        

    


                                    
                                
                            

                        
                    


                    

                    


                    

                    
    
