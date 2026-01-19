On This Page
- NTP Authenticate
- NTP Authentication Key
- NTP Commands
- clock set
- clock timezone
- ntp
- ntpdate
- ntp authenticate
- ntp authentication-key
- ntp peer disable
- ntp peer keyID
- ntp peer version
- ntp server disable
- ntp server keyID
- ntp server-role disable
- ntp server trusted-enable
- ntp server version
- ntp trusted-key
- show clock
- show ntp
- show ntp configured
- show ntp keys
NTP and Clock
Network Time Protocol (NTP) is a networking protocol for clock synchronization between computer systems over variable-latency data networks. NTP is intended to synchronize all participating computers to within a few milliseconds of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) and is designed to mitigate the effects of variable network latency. NTP can usually maintain time to within tens of milliseconds over the public Internet, and can achieve better than one millisecond accuracy in local area networks under ideal conditions.
When authentication of incoming NTP packets is enabled, the switch ensures that they come from an authenticated time source before using them for time synchronization on the switch. Authentication keys are created and added to the trusted list.
To add a key to be used for authentication, take the following steps.
Create the key.
switch(config)# ntp authentication-key
1md5 password
Add the key to the trusted list.
switch(config)# ntp trusted-key
1
Assign the key to the server/peer.
switch(config)# ntp server
10.34.
1.1keyID
1
An authentication key may be created and used to authenticate incoming NTP packets. For the key to be used, make sure the following is in place.
It should be shared with the NTP server/peer sending the NTP packet.
It should be added to the trusted list.
NTP authenticate should be enabled on the system
clock set
clock set <hh:mm:ss> [<yyyy/mm/dd>]
Sets the time and date.
Syntax Description
hh:mm:ss
Time
yyyy/mm/dd
Date
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
show clock
Notes
If not specified, the date will be left the same.
clock timezone
clock timezone [<zone-word> [<zone-word> [<zone-word>] [<zone-word>]]]
no clock timezone
Sets the system time zone. The time zone may be specified in one of three ways:
The no form of the command resets time zone to its default (GMT).
Syntax Description
zone-word
Possible forms this could take include: continent, city, continent, country, city, continent, region, country, city, ocean, and/or island.
Default
GMT
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
show clock
Notes
ntp
|
Configures NTP.
The no form of the command negates NTP options.
Syntax Description
disable
Disables NTP.
enable
Enables NTP.
peer | server
Configures an NTP peer or server node.
IP address
IPv4 or IPv6 address.
version <number>
Specifies the NTP version number of this peer.
Possible values: 3 or 4
Default
NTP is enabled
NTP version number is 4
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ntpdate
ntpdate <ip-address>
Configures the system clock using the specified SNTP server.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of SNTP server.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
Notes
This is a one-time operation and does not cause the clock to be kept in sync on an ongoing basis. It will generate an error if SNTP is enabled since the socket it requires will already be in use.
ntp authenticate
ntp authenticate
no ntp authenticate
Enables NTP authentication.
The no form of the command disables NTP authentication.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ntp authentication-key
ntp authentication-key <key-id> <encrypt-type> [<password>]
no ntp authentication-key <key-id>
Enables NTP authentication.
The no form of the command disables NTP authentication.
Syntax Description
key-id
Specifies a key ID, whether existing or a new one to be added.
Range: 1-65534
encrypt-type
Specifies encryption type to use (md5, or sha1)
password
Password string
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
Notes
If a password is not entered, a prompt appears requiring that a password is introduced.
ntp peer disable
ntp peer <ip-address> disable
no ntp peer <ip-address> disable
Temporarily disables this NTP peer.
The no form of the command enables this NTP peer.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the peer.
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ntp peer keyID
ntp peer <ip-address> keyID <key-id>
no ntp peer <ip-address> keyID <key-id>
Specifies the KeyID of the NTP peer.
The no form of the command removes key ID configuration from the NTP peer.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the peer.
key-id
Range: 1-65534
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ntp peer version
ntp peer <ip-address> version <ver-num>
no ntp peer <ip-address> version <ver-num>
Specifies the NTP version number of this peer.
The no form of the command defaults NTP to version 4.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the peer.
ver-num
NTP version.
Possible values: 3 or 4
Default
4
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ntp server disable
ntp server <ip-address> disable
no ntp server <ip-address> disable
Temporarily disables this NTP server.
The no form of the command enables this NTP server.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the peer.
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ntp server keyID
ntp server <ip-address> keyID <key-id>
no ntp server <ip-address> keyID <key-id>
Specifies the KeyID of the NTP server.
The no form of the command removes key ID configuration from the NTP server.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the peer.
key-id
Range: 1-65534
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ntp server-role disable
ntp server-role disable
no ntp server-role disable
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Configure terminal
History
Role
Admin
Example
Related Commands
show ntp
Notes
This command is configurable.
ntp server trusted-enable
ntp server <ip-address> trusted-enable
no ntp server <ip-address> trusted-enable
Trusts this NTP server; if authentication is configured this will additionally force all time updates to only use trusted servers.
The no form of the command removes trust from this NTP server.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the peer.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ntp server version
ntp server <ip-address> version <ver-num>
no ntp server <ip-address> version <ver-num>
Specifies the NTP version number of this server.
The no form of the command defaults NTP to version 4.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the peer.
ver-num
NTP version.
Possible values: 3 or 4
Default
4
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ntp trusted-key
ntp trusted-key <key(s)>
no ntp trusted-key <key(s)>
Adds one or more keys to the trusted key list.
The no form of the command removes keys from the trusted key list.
Syntax Description
key(s)
Range: 1-65534
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
Example
Related Commands
Notes
Keys may be separated with commas without any space, or they may be set as a range using a hyphen.
show clock
show clock
Displays the current system time, date and time zone.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
Example
|
Time: 02:48:41Date: 2018/1/1Time zone: UTC (Etc/UTC)UTC offset: same as UTC
Related Commands
Notes
show ntp
show ntp
Displays the current NTP settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ntp configured
show ntp configured
Displays NTP configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
Example
|
NTP enabled: yesNTP Authentication enabled: noNTP peer 0.us.pool.ntp.org # Hostname peer configuration Resolved as: 45.79.111.114 Enabled: yes NTP version: 4 Key ID: noneNTP peer 2.3.1.3 # IP peer configuration Enabled: yes NTP version: 4 Key ID: noneNTP server vnc23 # Hostname server configuration Resolved as: 10.7.2.23 Enabled: yes NTP version: 4 Key ID: none Trusted: noNTP server 1.2.3.4 # IP server configuration Enabled: yes NTP version: 4 Key ID: none Trusted: noNTP server idontexist (DNS resolution failed. Reset or reconfigure NTP to try again) Enabled: yes NTP version: 4 Key ID: none Trusted: no
Related Commands
Notes
show ntp keys
show ntp configured
Displays NTP keys.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
Example
|
NTP Key 1 Trusted: yes Encryption Type: MD5NTP Key 2 Trusted: yes Encryption Type: MD5NTP Key 3 Trusted: yes Encryption Type: MD5NTP Key 4 Trusted: yes Encryption Type: md5
Related Commands
Notes