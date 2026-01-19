Subnet Manager

Partitioning enforces isolation among systems sharing an InfiniBand fabric. Partitioning is not related to boundaries established by subnets, switches, or routers. Rather, a partition describes a set of end nodes within the fabric that may communicate. Each port of an end node is a member of at least one partition and may be a member of multiple partitions. A partition manager (part of the SM) assigns partition keys (PKEYs) to each channel adapter port. Each PKEY represents a partition. Reception of an invalid PKEY causes the packet to be discarded. Switches and routers may optionally be used to enforce partitioning. In this case the partition manager programs the switch or router with PKEY information and when the switch or router detects a packet with an invalid PKEY, it discards the packet.

Fabric administration can assign certain Service Levels (SLs) for particular partitions. This allows the SM to isolate traffic flows between those partitions, and even if both partitions operate at the same QoS level, each partition can be guaranteed its fair share of bandwidth regardless of whether nodes in other partitions misbehave or are over subscribed.

The switch enables the configuration of partitions in an InfiniBand fabric.

The default partition is created by the SM unconditionally (whether it was defined or not).

IP interface “ib0” is running under the default PKEY (0x7fff) and can be used for in-band management connectivity to the system.

Note The partitions configuration is applicable and to be used only when the SM is enabled and running on the system.