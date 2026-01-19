User Management and Security Commands

This both suspends enforcement of any existing lockouts, and prevents any new lockouts from being recorded. If lockouts are later re-enabled, any lockouts that had been recorded previously resume being enforced; but accounts which have passed the max-fail limit in the meantime are NOT automatically locked at this time. They would be permitted one more attempt, and then locked, because of how the locking is done: lockouts are applied after an authentication failure, if the user has surpassed the threshold at that time.Lockouts only work if tracking is enabled. Enabling lockouts automatically enables tracking. Disabling tracking automatically disables lockouts.

Unlike the “max-fail” setting, this does take effect immediately for all accounts.If both unlock-time and lock-time are set, the unlock-time must be greater than the lock-time.This is not based on the number of consecutive failures, and is therefore divorced from most of the rest of the tally feature, except for the tracking of the last login failure.

This setting only impacts what lockouts are imposed while the setting is active; it is not retroactive to previous logins. So if max-fail is disabled or changed, this does not immediately cause any users to be changed from locked to unlocked or vice versa.

unlock-time