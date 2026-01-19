Web Interface Overview

The password may be required to be changed upon initial login through the web interface if initial login was not completed through the CLI.

Upon initial login do the following:

Login as admin. If the following screen appears (this screen will appear if default password was never changed), type in a new password ("admin" may be reused as the new password). Only after successfully changing the admin password (this must be done first), change the monitor password. If the password is not changed, all pages (besides the logout page) will be locked. After successfully changing the monitor password, the home page may be accessed and the system may be used. Click on the home page link or wait 5 seconds until the countdown reaches 0 and the page is redirected automatically.