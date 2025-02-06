On This Page
InfiniBand Interface Commands
interface ib [internal] {<inf> | <inf-range>}
Enters the InfiniBand interface configuration mode.
Syntax Description
[internal] <inf>
For 1U switches: interface 1/<interface>
For modular switches:
inf-range
Enters the configuration mode of a range of interfaces
Format: <slot>/<port>[-<slot>/<port>]
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.2008
Added internal leaf and spine options
Example
switch (config) # interface ib 1/1
switch (config interface ib 1/1) #
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
Interface range (inf-range) option is not valid on modular switch systems
module-type <qsfp type>
Split or unsplit the interface.
Syntax Description
qsfp
|
Unsplits the interface
|
qsfp-split-2
|
Splits the interface
Default
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
|
History
3.8.1000
|
Added splitting capability on 1U
|
3.9.0300
Added splitting capability on modular systems
Example
switch (config)# interface ib 1/1module-type qsfp-split-2switch (config) #interface ib 1/1 module-type qsfp
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
Available only for systems configured with split-ready profile. See "Break-Out Cables" section for more information.
interface ib <port> port-type split-2 [force]
no interface ib <port> port-type [force]
Splits selected port to 2.
The no form of the command unsplits the selected port.
Syntax Description
port
|
Selected port.
|
force
|
In force mode, the port does not need to be disabled before split.
If force parameter is not set, the ports needs to be disabled.
|
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
|
History
3.10.0100
|
Example
switch (config) # interface ib 1/8/2 port-type split-2 force
|
Related Commands
Notes
Available only when split profile is configured.
mtu <frame-size>
no interface ib mtu
Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the interface.
The no form of the command returns the field value to its default.
Syntax Description
frame-size
|
MTU size in bytes
Possible values: 256, 512 ,1K, 2K, 4K (K =1024)
|
Default
4096 bytes
|
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
|
History
3.1.0000
|
3.9.3100
Added the no form of the command
|
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # mtu 4K
|
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
|
Notes
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables the interface.
The no form of the command enables the interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
|
Default
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
|
History
3.1.0000
|
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # shutdown
|
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
|
Notes
description <string>
no description
Configures an interface description.
The no form of the command deletes interface description.
Syntax Description
string
|
40 bytes
|
Default
“”
|
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
|
History
3.1.0000
|
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # description my_interface
|
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
|
Notes
speed <port speed> [force]
Configures the speed negotiation of the interface.
|
Syntax Description
port speed
|
The following options are available:
|
force
|
Forces configuration of speed-list not containing SDR bit
|
Default
Depends on the port module type, not all interfaces support all speed options
|
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
|
History
3.1.0000
|
3.4.1604
Updated Syntax Description and Example
|
3.8.2000
|
Updated port speed in Syntax Description and Example
|
3.10.0100
|
Added NDR speed
|
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # speed fdr edr hdr ndr
|
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
|
Notes
op-vls <value>
no op-vls
Configures the operational VLs of the interface.
The no form of the command sets the operational VLs to its default value.
|
|
value
|
Possible value for operational VLs
|
Default
8 (VL0 - VL7)
|
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
|
History
3.1.0000
|
Example
witch (config interface ib 1/1) # op-vls 1
|
Related Commands
how interfaces ib
|
Notes
width <value>
no width
Sets the width of the interface.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
|
value
|
Possible value for width for an unsplit port:
|
Default
7
|
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
|
History
3.1.0000
|
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # width 1
|
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
|
Notes
clear counters
Clears the interface counters.
|
|
N/A
|
Default
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
|
History
3.1.0000
|
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # clear counters
|
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
|
Notes
interface ib internal notification link-speed-mismatch [<time>]
no interface ib internal notification link-speed-mismatch
Enables notifications on internal link speed mismatch in SNMP.
The no form of the command disables notifications on internal inks speed mismatch in SNMP.
|
|
time
|
In hours. Enables periodic notifications (traps and log) on internal link speed mismatch status. “0” disables the feature.
|
Default
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
config
|
History
3.4.3000
|
Example
switch (config) # interface ib internal link-speed-mismatch 6
|
Related Commands
show interfaces ib internal notification
|
Notes
Link-speed-mismatch shows internal link entries in the ifVPITable
|
interfaces ib internal notification link-state-change
no interfaces ib internal notification link-state-change
Enables notifications on internal links state change in SNMP.
The no form of the command disables notifications on internal links state change in SNMP.
|
|
N/A
|
Default
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
config
|
History
3.3.4318
|
Example
switch (config) # interfaces ib internal notification
|
Related Commands
show interfaces ib internal notification
|
Notes
Link-state-change shows internal link entries in the ifTable and the ifXTable
|
switchport access subnet <swid-name> [force]
no switchport access subnet <swid-name> [force]
Maps interface to SWID.
The no form of the command unmaps an interface from a SWID.
|
|
swid-name
|
Name of the SWID: infinibad-default, infiniband-1...infinibad-5
|
force
|
Applies configuration without the need to shutdown the interface before running command
|
Default
Unmapped
|
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
|
History
3.6.0500
|
Example
switch (config interface ib1/36) # switchport access subnet infiniband-1
|
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib <inf>
Displays the configuration and status for the interface.
|
Syntax Description
internal
|
Internal interfaces
|
inf
|
Default
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
|
History
3.1.0000
|
3.4.1604
|
Updated example
|
3.6.1002
|
Updated example
|
3.6.6105
|
Updated example
|
3.9.1300
|
Updated output
|
3.9.3100
|
Updated field 'VL capabilities' to 'VL admin capabilities'
|
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib 1/1
|
Related Commands
Notes
If a high power transceiver (e.g. LR4) is inserted to a port that does not support it, the link will not go up, and the following warning message is displayed: “Warning: High power transceiver is not supported” when the command “show interfaces ib” is run. For more information, please refer to see “High Power Transceivers”.
|
show interfaces ib [<inf>] status
Displays the status, speed and negotiation mode of the specified interface.
|
Syntax Description
internal
|
Internal interfaces
|
leaf-ports
|
filter to leaf-ports only
|
inf
|
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
|
Default
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
|
History
3.2.0500
|
3.4.1604
|
Updated example
|
3.6.1002
|
Updated example
|
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib status
Interface Description IB Subnet Speed Current line rate Logical port state Physical port state
|
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>]
Displays running state for the internal ports of leafs or spines.
|
Syntax Description
N/A
|
Default
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
|
History
3.2.0500
|
3.9.3100
|
Updated field 'VL capabilities' to 'VL admin capabilities'
|
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal spine 1/1/4
|
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>] capabilities
Displays capabilities of internal leaf or spine interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
N/A
|
Default
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
|
History
3.2.0500
|
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal leaf 1/1/26 capabilities
|
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>] llr
Displays LLR state of internal leaf or spine interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
N/A
|
Default
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
|
History
3.2.0500
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated example
|
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal leaf 1/1/26 llr
|
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>] status
Displays detailed running state of internal leaf or spine interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
N/A
|
Default
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
|
History
3.2.0500
|
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal leaf 1/1/26 status
|
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib [<inf>] transceiver
Displays the transceiver info.
|
Syntax Description
inf
|
interface number: <slot>/<port>
|
Default
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
|
History
3.1.0000
|
3.10.6000
|
Updated example
|
3.11.4000
|
Added field "Round trip time"
|
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib 1/1/1 transceiver
|
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib [<inf>] transceiver diagnostics
Displays cable channel monitoring and diagnostics info for this interface.
|
Syntax Description
inf
|
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
|
Default
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
|
History
3.6.2002
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated example
|
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib transceiver diagnostics
|
Related Commands
Notes
|
This example is for a QSFP transceiver
|
show interfaces ib [<inf>] transceiver raw
Displays cable info for this interface.
|
Syntax Description
inf
|
interface number: <slot>/<port>
|
Default
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
|
History
3.6.1002
|
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib 1/7 transceiver raw
|
Related Commands
Notes