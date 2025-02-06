NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.12.3000
LLDP Over Managament Interface

management-lldp

management-lldp enable

New command

management-lldp enable

no management-lldp enable

Enables lldp on management interfaces.

The no form of the command disables lldp on management interfaces.

Syntax Description

Enable lldp on management interfaces.

Default

Disabled.

Configuration Mode

Configure terminal.

History

Role

Admin

Examples

 
switch  (config) # management-lldp enable
switch  (config) # no management-lldp enable

Related Commands

show management-lldp status

Notes

Enables/disables RX and TX of lldp packets on management interface.


show management-lldp status

New command

show management-lldp status

Syntax Description

Show lldp over management interfaces status

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

Role

Admin

Examples

 
switch (config) # show management-lldp status
lldp status: enabled

Related Commands

management-lldp enable

Notes


show management-lldp neighbors

New command

show management-lldp neighbors

Syntax Description

Show lldp neighbors over management interfaces

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

Examples

 
switch (config) # show management-lldp neighbors
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface      Device ID                     Port ID        System Name                   Capability     TTL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
mgmt0        7C:FE:90:65:DE:A8                 16             switch22                       Bridge      120

Related Commands

management-lldp enable

Notes

  • To view active lldp neighbors, lldp must be enabled using the cli "management-lldp enable" cmd.

  • The switch will not show the lldp neighbor when lldp is disabled on that switch.

