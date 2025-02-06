mDNS
Multicast DNS (mDNS) protocol is used by the SM HA to deliver control information between the InfiniBand nodes via the management interface. To block sending mDNS traffic from the management interface run the command “no ha dns enable”.
ha dns enable
|
ha dns enable
no ha dns enable
Allows mDNS traffic.
The no form of the command blocks mDNS traffic from being sent from mgmt0.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # no ha dns enable
|
Related Commands
|
Notes