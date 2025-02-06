Upgrading Operating System Software

To upgrade MLNX-OS, perform the following steps.

Enter Config mode. Copy Copied! switch > enable switch # configure terminal switch (config) #

Display the currently available image (.img file). Copy Copied! switch (config) # show images Installed images: Partition 1 : <old_image> Partition 2 : <old_image> Last boot partition: 1 Next boot partition: 1 Images available to be installed: webimage.tbz <old_image> Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no No image install currently in progress. Boot manager password is set. Image signing: trusted signature always required Admin require signed images: yes Settings for next boot only: Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes ( default )

Delete the image listed under “Images available to be installed” prior to fetching the new image. Use the command “image delete” for this purpose. Copy Copied! switch (config) # image delete <old_image> Note When deleting an image, it is recommended to delete the file, but not the partition, so as to not overload system resources.

Fetch the new software image. Copy Copied! switch (config) # image fetch scp: Password ( if required): ****** 100.0 %[##################################################################]

Display the available images again and verify that the new image now appears under “Images available to be installed”. Note To recover from image corruption (e.g., due to power interruption), there are two installed images on the system. See the commands “image boot next” and “image boot location” for more information. Copy Copied! switch (config) # show images Installed images: Partition 1 : <old_image> Partition 2 : <old_image> Last boot partition: 1 Next boot partition: 1 Images available to be installed: webimage.tbz <new_image> Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no No image install currently in progress. Boot manager password is set. Image signing: trusted signature always required Admin require signed images: yes Settings for next boot only: Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes ( default )

Install the new image. Copy Copied! switch (config) # image install <new_image> Step 1 of 4 : Verify Image 100.0 % [#############################################################] Step 2 of 4 : Uncompress Image 100.0 % [#############################################################] Step 3 of 4 : Create Filesystems 100.0 % [#############################################################] Step 4 of 4 : Extract Image 100.0 % [#############################################################] Note CPU utilization may go up to 100% during image upgrade.

Have the new image activate during the next boot. Copy Copied! switch (config) # image boot next

Run “show images” to review your images. Copy Copied! switch (config) # show images Installed images: Partition 1 : <new_image> Partition 2 : <old_image> Last boot partition: 1 Next boot partition: 1 Images available to be installed: webimage.tbz <new_image> Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no No image install currently in progress. Boot manager password is set. Image signing: trusted signature always required Admin require signed images: yes Settings for next boot only: Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes ( default )

Save current configuration. Copy Copied! switch (config) # configuration write