Virtualization

It is possible to configure multiple containers in dockers, however, they would compete for the same memory and compute resources allocated by the switch software (varies for different systems). To ensure system stability and that no random process is killed to free up memory, it is strongly recommended that all resource configurations done in the container utilize OS user interfaces such as JSON/SNMP and take advantage of the internal loopback interface.

The Linux docker supports a hard limit to control memory resource allocation which limits the container to a given amount of user/system memory.

To set the amount of memory allocated to the container, run the following command:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # docker start imagename latestver containername init memory 25 label newlabel privileged sdk network docker usb-mount





Containers have unrestricted access to the host machine’s CPU cycles but it is possible to set a number of constraints to limit the containers’ access.

To set up limitations or regulate the containers access to CPU resources, run the following command:

Copy Copied! docker start imagename latestver containername init cpus 0.2 label new_label privileged sdk network



