Document Revision History

Version 3.12.5000, May 2025

Updated:

  • The default of the command ib sm virt from "ignore" to "enable"

Removed:

  • logging events enable

  • logging events error-threshold

  • logging events interval

  • logging events rate-limit

  • show logging events

  • show logging events source-counters

  • The parameters fractional-digits and whole digits for logging fields

  • The command no ntp server version 

Version 3.12.4002, May 2025

Added:

Updated

Version 3.12.3014, March 2025

Added:

Version 3.12.3000, January 2025

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.12.2002, November 2024

Added:

Updated:

Version 3.12.1002, July 2024

Removed:

  • Buffer Histograms Monitoring section

Version 3.11.4002, May 2024

Added:

Updated:

Version 3.11.3006, March 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.11.3002, January 2024

Added:

Updated:

Version 3.11.2016, December 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.11.2006, November 2023

Updated:

Version 3.11.2002, October 2023

Removed Signal Degradation Monitoring support

Added:

Updated:

Version 3.11.1014, September 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 7.4-3.11.1004, July 2023

Updated:

Version 7.3-3.10.60xx, April 2023

Added:

Updated:

Version 7.2-3.10.50xx, January 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 7.2-3.10.41xx, November 2022

Version 7.1-3.10.40xx, October 2022

Added:

Removed:

  • The command "ip l3" command

  • Puppet Agent section

Version 7.1-3.10.31xx, August 2022

Updated:

Version 7.0-3.10.30xx, July 2022

Added:

Version 7.0-3.10.22xx, May 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 7.0-3.10.21xx, April 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 6.9-3.10.20xx,March 2022

Added:

Updated:

Version 6.9-3.10.12xx, January 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

