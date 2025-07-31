Downgrading OS Software
Prior to downgrading software, please make sure the following prerequisites are met.
Log in to the switch via the CLI using the console port.
Backup configuration by following these steps.
Disable paging of CLI output.
switch(config)# no cli
defaultpaging enable
Display commands to recreate current running configuration.
switch(config)# show running-config
Copy the output to a text file.
Log in to your system to obtain its product number.
switch(config) # show inventory
Log in to NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal and download the relevant MLNX-OS version to your system type
Log in to your system via the CLI.
Change to Config mode.
switch> enable
switch# configure terminal
switch(config) #
Delete all previous images from the Images available to be installed prior to fetching the new image.
Fetch the desired software image.
switch(config) # image fetch scp:
//username:password@192.168.10.125/var/www/html/<image_name>
100.0%[#################################################################]
The procedure described below assumes that booting and running is done from Partition 1 and the downgrade procedure is performed on Partition 2.
Log in to your system via the CLI as admin.
Enter config mode.
switch> enable
switch# configure terminal
Display all image files on the system.
switch(config) # show images Images available to be installed: new_image.img <downgrade version>
2010-
09-
19
16:
52:
50Installed images: Partition
1: <current version>
2010-
09-
19
03:
46:
25Partition
2: <current version>
2010-
09-
19
03:
46:
25Last boot partition:
1Next boot partition:
1No boot manager password is set.
Install the fetched image.
switch(config) # image install <image_name> Step
1of
4: Verify Image
100% [#################################################################] Step
2of
4: Uncompress Image
100.0% [#################################################################] Step
3of
4: Create Filesystems
100.0% [#################################################################] Step
4of
4: Extract Image
100.0% [#################################################################]
Display all image files on the system.
switch(config) # show images Images available to be installed: new_image.img <downgrade version>
2010-
09-
19
16:
52:
50Installed images: Partition
1: <current version>
2010-
09-
19
03:
46:
25Partition
2: <downgrade version>
2010-
09-
19
16:
52:
50Last boot partition:
1Next boot partition:
2No boot manager password is set.
Configure the boot location to be the other (next) partition.
switch(config) # image boot nextNote
There are two installed images on the system. Therefore, if one of the images gets corrupted (due to power interruption, for example), in the next reboot the image will go up from the second partition.Note
If you are downgrading to an older software version which has never been run yet on the switch, use the following command sequence as well.
switch(config) # no boot next fallback-reboot enable
switch(config) # configuration write
Reload.
switch(config) # reload
The system saves a backup configuration file when upgrading from an older software version to a newer one. If the system returns to the older software partition, it uses this backup configuration file.
All configuration changes done with the new software are lost when returning to the older software version.
There are 2 instances where the backup configuration file does not exist:
The user has run “reset factory” command, which clears all configuration files in the system
The user has run “configuration switch-to” to a configuration file with different name then the backup file
Note that the configuration file becomes empty if the system is downgraded to a software version which has never been installed yet.
To allow switching partition to the older software version for the 2 aforementioned cases only, follow the steps below.
Run the following command.
switch(config)# no boot next fallback-reboot enable
Set the boot partition.
switch(config)# image boot next
Save the configuration.
switch(config)# configuration write
Reload the system.
switch(config)# reload