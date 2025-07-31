NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.12.5000
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.12.5000  Management Information Bases (MIBs)

Management Information Bases (MIBs)

Calculating of entPhysicalIndex in the Entity MIB

The inventory in the switch system can be accessed through a MIB browser. These devices are indexed (entPhysicalIndex) using three layers:

  1. Module layer—includes modules located on system (e.g., cables, fan, power supply, and so forth). See the Module Type Breakdown table, for more details.

  2. Device layer—a number identifying the specific device that is associated with the module (e.g., ASIC on a leaf, fan on the management board, and so forth).

  3. Sensor layer—a number identifying the specific sensor that is associated with the device (e.g., fan sensors, temperature sensors, power sensors, and so forth).

Each layer is assigned a fixed position in the SNMP index number that represent it.

The physical entities in the system (other than port modules) use the following index schema:

Mod. Type ID

Module Index

Device Identifier

Sensor Type and Index

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Layer 1

Layer 2

Layer 3

Quantum systems use the following index schema for port modules and port module sensors:

Mod. Type ID

Port Module Identifier

Port module Sensor index

TX sensors in range 1..39

RX sensors in range 41..79

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Layer 1

Layer 2

Layer 3

Switch-IB, Switch-IB 2 use the following index schema for port modules and port module sensors:

Mod. Type ID

Port Module Identifier

Port Module Sensor Type

0 for TX

1 for RX

Sensor index

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Layer 1

Layer 2

Layer 3

Module Type Breakdown

Number

Description

1

Chassis

2

Management

3

Spine

4

Leaf

5

Fan

6

Power supply

7

BBU

8

x86 CPU

9

Port module

Physical entities—10 digits representation

1

Port module

Note

Port module 9 digits representation is kept for backwards compatibility.


Device Type Breakdown

Number

Description

1

PS

2

FAN

3

MGMT

4

BOARD_MONITOR

5

CPU_BOARD_MONITOR

6

SX

7

SIB

8

CPU_MEZZ_TEMP

9

CPU_MEZZ_VOLT

10

CPU package Sensor

11

CPU Core Sensor

12

SX_AMBIENT_TEMP

13

SX_MONITOR

14

AUX_IN_TMP_SNSR

15

AUX_OUT_TMP_SNSR

16

MAIN_IN_TMP_SNSR

17

MAIN_OUT_TMP_SNSR

18

CPU_MEZZ_TEMP

19

controller

20

QSFP_TEMP

21

QSFP-ASIC

22

Board AMB temp

23

Ports AMB temp

24

power-mon

25

PS_MONITOR

26

CURR_MONITOR

27

MGMT_MONITOR

28

acdc-monitor1

29

acdc-monitor2

30

POWER_DOMAIN

31

LEAF

32

SPINE

33

pwr-monitor

34

pvc-monitor

35

SWB AMB temp

36

pcie-switch-temp

37

SPC

38

On-board inlet

39

On-board outlet

40

QTM

41

Front AMB temp

42

AMBIENT_TEMP

43

COMEX VoltMonitor1

44

COMEX VoltMonitor2

45

COMEX Ambient Sensor

46

Gearbox Sensors

47

SODIMM

48

PCH thermal Sensor

49

NV

50

LEAKAGE

Sensor Type Breakdown

Number

Description

1

t

2

f

3

p

4

cu

5

v

6

consumer_p

7

consumer_c

8

consumer_v

9

leakage


Examples

  • entPhysicalIndex with value 401191311

    • 9 digits representation.

    • Layer 1 is “401”—“4” indicates a leaf (see Module Type Breakdown table) and “01” indicates leaf at index #1 (i.e., leaf 01)

    • Layer 2 is “1913”—this is the identifier for one of the QSFP-ASIC in the system

    • Layer 3 is “11”—this is the identifier for temperature sensor #1

    • The description for this physical entity (appears in entPhysicalDescr column of the MIB) would be: L01/QSFP-ASIC-1/T1

  • entPhysicalIndex with value 501020021

    • 9 digits representation.

    • Layer 1 is “501”—“5” indicates a fan (see Module Type Breakdown table) and “01” indicates fan at index #1 (i.e., fan 01)

    • Layer 2 is “0200”—this is the identifier for general fan in the system

    • Layer 3 is “21”—this is the identifier for fan sensor #1

    • The description for this physical entity (appears in entPhysicalDescr column of the MIB) would be: FAN1/FAN/F1

  • For entPhysicalIndex with value 1000012700

    • 10 digits representation.

    • Layer 1 is “1”—port module (see Module Type Breakdown table)

    • Layer 2 is “127”—port identifier

    • Layer 3 is “00”—no sensors for this port module

  • For entPhysicalIndex with value 1000012742

    • 10 digits representation.

    • Layer 1 is “1”—port module (see Module Type Breakdown table)

    • Layer 2 is “127”—port identifier

    • Layer 3 is “42”—sensor in the range 41..79 indicts an RX sensor
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 31, 2025.
content here